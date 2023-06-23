Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Happy birthday to Sonic the Hedgehog! It's the blue blur's birthday today, if you didn't know, so it's only appropriate we have some way to celebrate, right?

Well, Sonic Frontiers players will be able to download some free DLC later today. Sonic's Birthday Bash brings some new costumes, a new collectible Koco, and New Game + mode. The DLC's release was announced during today's Sonic Central stream.

There will also be new challenges to take on in the open-zone adventure.

Will you be downloading the DLC? Let us know in the comments.