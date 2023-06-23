Happy birthday to Sonic the Hedgehog! It's the blue blur's birthday today, if you didn't know, so it's only appropriate we have some way to celebrate, right?
Well, Sonic Frontiers players will be able to download some free DLC later today. Sonic's Birthday Bash brings some new costumes, a new collectible Koco, and New Game + mode. The DLC's release was announced during today's Sonic Central stream.
There will also be new challenges to take on in the open-zone adventure.
Will you be downloading the DLC? Let us know in the comments.
[source youtu.be]
Comments 5
Happy Birthday Sonic!!
Spindash added is a very, very big win.
I'm intrigued as to what the "New Game+" entails.
[edit] For those unaware, we've at least 4 DLC updates for Frontiers coming, all of which make significant additions and tweaks to the gameplay by adding moves, new challenges, filling in empty areas etc. Its all very ambitious and the way Kishimoto explains some of it makes it sound like things you would typically expect in a sequel rather than updates.
There are far more updates and additions coming than were initially planned, because he has been interacting with fans, taking on feedback and suggestions, and even trying out community mods and watching speedruns to get ideas that can be incorporated into the full game. He seems genuinely dedicated to progressively improving it as much as possible, and learning what will make the next game even better. I'm very impressed with his intentions and dedication.
New game plus sounds pretty great to me.
YESSSS, GONNA UPDATE AS SOON AS IT RELEASES!!!
@samuelvictor i'm so excited for the playable characters update later on
@SnakeForce Me toooooo! Especially if Amy is in it 🥰
