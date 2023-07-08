Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Okay, it’s been long enough. I’m going back into Tears of the Kingdom. My little break from the game after finishing the story a few weeks back has been a much-needed one, but now I crave those side quests. I’m not planning on getting quite as hooked as I was the first time around, but a couple of hours here and there can’t hurt, can it..?

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer



I'm still playing Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony at the moment, but I must admit, I've also got a bit of a hankering to start Xenoblade Chronicles 3 again. I played it on launch but ultimately got distracted and couldn't finish it. I loved what I played though, and I'm looking forward to giving it another shot. Danganronpa first, though.

Over on the PS5, I'm still making my way through Final Fantasy XVI. It's one of those rare games that I wish would never end; I'm so invested in this world and I'm scouring every side quest available just so I can postpone the inevitable end just that bit longer.

Gavin Lane, Editor

This weekend I’m looking to go retro. I’ve just had a bunch of Book4Games' GB/GBA storage boxes turn up after I Kickstarted them a while back, so I’m planning to migrate my collection into them – and hopefully fire up a few along the way. Beyond that, I’ll likely dive back into Tears of the Kingdom for a shrine or two after I polished off the Fire Temple a couple of weeks ago. And I’d love to play some more Dordogne, which I started just after launch but haven't been able to return to. Gee, that’s a gorgeous-looking video game.

Have a great weekend, everyone.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Good deliveries this week, namely the collector’s edition of the brilliant UnMetal and The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie (wait, why is this game 18+?). With Road to Elite mode complete in AEW Fight Forever all I have left is senseless explosive barbed wire death matches between superstars. I should probably begin creating my own characters soon. I will also continue my Gauntlet: Dark Legacy campaign on GameCube and water racing antics in Hydro Thunder for Dreamcast. I got a bad case of Midway fever!

Game of the week is BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Boosted! It remains a shame the original arcade game continues to elude a re-release but this Saturn port is so good there is really no need to complain. Toaplan’s final and finest game invented the whole bullet hell gender and remains an absolute delight to play nowadays. Was worth the wait for the physical version from the Far East.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Well, that's all that we have planned for this weekend, but what about you? Drop the game that you are going to be focusing on in the poll and then take to the comments to let us know if you have anything else on the cards.

