Remember when Nintendo launched a subscription service last year for Switch repairs in Japan called 'Wide Care'? Well, the company is now about to end the service entirely.

In an announcement posted on its official website (thanks, Perfectly Nintendo), Nintendo states that it will no longer be offering new subscription contracts or renewals as of August 31st, 2023. That's just over a year since the service launched in July 2022.

Customers who are currently under contract will not be immediately affected and their service will remain in place until their contract ends. Theoretically, then, a customer could still take out a year's subscription on July 31st, 2023, and remain covered until July 31st, 2024.

The service allows customers to claim up to six repairs each year on the Switch consoles themselves, the Joy-Con controllers, the dock, and the AC adapter at a cost of 200 yen per month (roughly $1.50/£1.20) or 2000 yen per year ($15/£12).

Nintendo has not clarified why it's ending the service so soon.