Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I am off to see some friends this weekend and that means that it’s party time on the Switch. We generally stick to the classics of Super Mario Party, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but I’ll be heading in with Dandori Battles a-plenty on Pikmin 4 for some tasty couch co-op too.

Outside of that, I don’t really have a main game that I am working through at the minute which usually means that I will turn to the NSO GBA library in my spare time. Maybe I’ll finally give Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga a crack after all these years of putting it off… Let’s-a go and all that.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer



On the Switch, I'll be carrying on my fresh playthrough of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, while over on the PS5, I've decided to commence Resident Evil 4 (remake) on Professional difficulty.

Gavin Lane, Editor

I’m on a Game Boy trip right now after taking delivery of a copy of Paul Murphy’s lovely Gamebook (for which, full disclosure, I wrote a piece about Super Mario Land). Next week I’m off on my hols, so I’m looking to catch up on some GB gems, including Balloon Kid and Pinball: Revenge of the 'Gator. Elsewhere, I’m doing my best to resist the charms of Pikmin 4, I’ve got about 85% of TOTK still to go — no rush, I’m enjoying taking my time with that one — I want to get back to Dordogne, and I’m also jonesing for some Witcher 3. We’ll see where the wind takes me.

