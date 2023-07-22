Super Mario Party
Well folks, we're edging ever closer to the end of July. Mad, right? It'll be 2024 before you know it.

Before we all experience an existential crisis, however, let's take a look back on what's been going on this week, shall we? First up, Pikmin 4 has only bloomin' gone and launched! It's pretty good, too, as our review will tell you.

That's not all though - oh no. Twitter was alight earlier this week thanks to a rather unconvincing 'Switch 2' render, which we immediately debunked for your convenience. It was also confirmed that Team Vanilla had won the latest Splatfest event in Splatoon 3, while a Bluey video game had been rated by the Australian Classification Board.

Now, it's time to kick back and relax with some games. Here are our picks for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know!

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I am off to see some friends this weekend and that means that it’s party time on the Switch. We generally stick to the classics of Super Mario Party, Nintendo Switch Sports, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, but I’ll be heading in with Dandori Battles a-plenty on Pikmin 4 for some tasty couch co-op too.

Outside of that, I don’t really have a main game that I am working through at the minute which usually means that I will turn to the NSO GBA library in my spare time. Maybe I’ll finally give Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga a crack after all these years of putting it off… Let’s-a go and all that.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

On the Switch, I'll be carrying on my fresh playthrough of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, while over on the PS5, I've decided to commence Resident Evil 4 (remake) on Professional difficulty.

Gavin Lane, Editor

I’m on a Game Boy trip right now after taking delivery of a copy of Paul Murphy’s lovely Gamebook (for which, full disclosure, I wrote a piece about Super Mario Land). Next week I’m off on my hols, so I’m looking to catch up on some GB gems, including Balloon Kid and Pinball: Revenge of the 'Gator. Elsewhere, I’m doing my best to resist the charms of Pikmin 4, I’ve got about 85% of TOTK still to go — no rush, I’m enjoying taking my time with that one — I want to get back to Dordogne, and I’m also jonesing for some Witcher 3. We’ll see where the wind takes me.

Have a great one, everyone.

Inspired by any of our choices?