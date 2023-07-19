If you've got kids who enjoy watching Bluey (oh, who are you kidding - you watch it, don't you), then listen up. A rating from the Australian Classification Board has revealed the likely existence of Bluey: The Videogame.

As spotted by Vooks, the game is in development at Artax Games and will be published by Outright Games (bizarrely, then, it won't be made in Australia, where the TV show originates). It'll follow the Heeler family as they jet off on a holiday adventure to find a treasure hidden by Bandit and his brothers years prior.

The game will supposedly take place across five iconic locations from the show and will tell a family-friendly story about creating cherished memories with your family. It'll launch on the Nintendo Switch and other major platforms.

There's no word at the moment on a potential release date, but we can't imagine we'll be waiting too long for an official announcement.

Are you up for a Bluey video game? Do you watch the TV show? Let us know in the comment down below.