If you've got kids who enjoy watching Bluey (oh, who are you kidding - you watch it, don't you), then listen up. A rating from the Australian Classification Board has revealed the likely existence of Bluey: The Videogame.
As spotted by Vooks, the game is in development at Artax Games and will be published by Outright Games (bizarrely, then, it won't be made in Australia, where the TV show originates). It'll follow the Heeler family as they jet off on a holiday adventure to find a treasure hidden by Bandit and his brothers years prior.
The game will supposedly take place across five iconic locations from the show and will tell a family-friendly story about creating cherished memories with your family. It'll launch on the Nintendo Switch and other major platforms.
There's no word at the moment on a potential release date, but we can't imagine we'll be waiting too long for an official announcement.
Are you up for a Bluey video game? Do you watch the TV show? Let us know in the comment down below.
[source classification.gov.au, via vooks.net]
Comments 14
Whenever I'm babysitting I put Bluey on and won't let the kids change the channel.
Copies will undoubtedly stuff many a stocking come Christmastime.
Can’t wait for the Keepy Uppy minigame!
"The game is in development at Artax Games and will be published by Outright Games"
Another games by Outright Games ?! 😯
you know what, nice. this show is an absolute treat and although i probably wont be playing it, im all about it for those who are
Bandit is my hero!
As a 31 year old (F) with no children I unironically enjoy watching Bluey, I even have a Bingo plushie xD
Shame licenced games are almost always terrible.
@Nintendencies
Depend on the developer, licensed games can be good enough to play.
@Anti-Matter
Well maybe the team will want to take care of the IP and churn a good game out of it. For adult fans though these games are usually short, simple and not worth picking up. I know we aren't the target audience, but still.
@Nintendencies
But I am the target audiences for kids licensed games.
I have no problem with short games as long they are playable and no crashing.
Btw, I have three Paw Patrol games, My Little Pony, Race with Ryan, Transformers Battlegrounds on PS4.
Those games are by Outright Games.
Already looking forward to the pun-heavy review, I'm in.
I imagined the Bluey game by Outright Games will be similar as Peppa Pig style, HD 2D game.
A Bluey video game? Wackadoo!
Published by Outright Games? Biscuits!
Maybe it’ll be tolerable for a small child, but I’m not getting my hopes up for anything more than that.
For real life?!
Tap here to load 14 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...