Update #2 [Mon 17th July, 2023 10:45 BST]: Splatoon 3's latest Splatfest has come to a close and after a packed weekend of action, Team Vanilla has emerged victorious over Strawberry and Mint Chip.

While it wasn't quite the clean sweep that we saw in the previous Zelda-themed Splatfest, the winning team took this one by a comfortable margin with 45p compared to Mint Chip's 12p and Strawberry's 0 — a tough break, Strawberry fans.





Congratulations to Team Vanilla, and remember—we're ALL winners when it comes to Super Sea Snails. Don't forget to pick yours up! The #Splatoon3 Splatfest results are in, and with 45p the winner is Team Vanilla!

Update #1 [Fri 14th July, 2023 17:00 BST]: The June Nintendo Direct showcase was so packed that news of an upcoming Splatfest seemed like a drop in the ocean compared to some of the other announcements. Well, this is your friendly reminder that the Splatoon 3 ice cream Splatfest will be getting underway this weekend!

The question this time is all about your most sought-after scoop as Nintendo asks "Which flavour of ice cream is the best?" and you can choose to support Team Strawberry, Vanilla or Mint Chip.

You can find the precise time that the event gets underway for your region below:

North America - 14th July 8pm EST - 16th July 8pm EST

Australia - 15th July 11am AEST - 17th July 11am AEST

New Zealand - 15th July 11p NZST- 17th July 1pm NZST

UK - 15th July 1am BST - 17th July 1am BST

Europe - 15th July 2am BST - 17th July 2am BST

Japan - 15th July 9am JST - 17th July 9am JST

For all of the latest on this event, be sure to keep an eye on our complete Splatfest guide. Happy splatting!