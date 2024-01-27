Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Every bone in my body is telling me that I shouldn’t go back to Vampire Survivors to try out the new Adventure Modes. Whenever I play that game, my clock seems to break and show that three hours have passed despite the fact that I have only been playing for 10 minutes. Weird. That said, I will definitely be going back to it for just a round or two. A couple of runs can’t hurt, right?

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

So after that whole nonsense with Palworld, I wanted to go back and give Pokémon Legends: Arceus another shot. I didn't really get on with it much the first time I played it, but something's clicking this time. I'm finding it quite relaxing just wandering around, collecting Pokémon, snatching up some berries... It's nice.

I'm also still going back through Hitman: Blood Money after playing it through for review. It's such a great game, and levels like A New Life are simply all-time classics.

Zion Grassl, Video Producer

2024 has been a solid year for my backlog already! I’ve finally managed to wrap up finished Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, made great progress in OMORI and finally finished Persona 5 after playing through it with my girlfriend for the past five years! Which means I’m basically ready for Persona 3 Reload, right? If only it was coming to Switch…tears

This weekend I’m traveling out to LA to see the NieR Symphony, so I’m really tempted to boot back up Automata since it runs so well on Switch. However, I’m about halfway through the first Golden Sun and it’d be criminal if didn’t see this through to the end! What was I saying about my backlog earlier?

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Hopefully, I will put a good chunk of time into Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, where I’m in love with the in-game combat possibilities. The Legend of Steel Empire has also been clocking in some overtime as I try to one credit clear the whole thing to see the “true ending”. There is a great void in my life now that I have completed the GTA V campaign and I’m not quite sure how to fill that. I was hoping to get a few good hours of UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes under my belt but I’ve realized the physical version will only hit the shops in mid-February.

Game of the week is Tekken 8. Like many of my favourite Namco franchises, this is giving the Switch a skip, but I truly hope that this will not be the case once the Switch successor is out and about. I still can’t believe we have the greatest entry of the franchise on Wii U but not Switch.

Kate Gray, Contributor

SURPRISE I was playing Apollo Justice this whole time! Did you guess? What do you mean, you didn't care? Wow. WOWWWW.

So, now I get to watch my partner play the trilogy for the first time! We've been waiting a LONG time for this — me more than him — and although he's played the first 2 and 1/2 cases of Apollo Justice already on my 3DS, we may just replay them to maintain a sense of momentum through the games. I'm very excited for the orca case, to see what he thinks of Spirit of Justice, and the shocking twists in Dual Destinies, too.

Oh, and I'm playing Palworld. Sorry, Pokémon Company!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

After clearing Golden Sun, I've now moved on to The Lost Age for the very first time. I'm really excited to see where the plot goes with this one — Golden Sun felt a little back-loaded so it'll be nice to tie everything up. Plus, if the gameplay is as good? *fans self*

We're also playing through Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth on PS5, though my partner is taking the lead on that — I'm an RGG newbie. So instead, like Jim, I'm very tempted to hop into Vampire Survivors to check out Adventure Mode.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.