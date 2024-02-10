Well folks, with Nintendo releasing its financial results this week, many of us thought that a Direct announcement wouldn't be too far behind, but alas. Maybe next week.
Anyway, we got news that the Nintendo Switch has now sold over 139 million units, which is just astonishing, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe passes the 60 million mark. Nintendo has also confirmed that the Switch will remain its 'main business' going into 2024, but we're all still pretty confident that a new console is on its way...
Elsewhere, Capcom caused a bit of a stir with its latest consumer survey, possibly gauging interest in dormant franchises. Square Enix has also announced that it's completely overhauling how it makes games going forward, so we'll see how that all shakes out.
With all of that out of the way, let's see what we're all going to be playing this weekend, shall we?
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
Through no fault of my own, I have stumbled back into my Layton re-playthrough and polished off the penultimate mainline game without so much as a thought that it's all nearly over. There's no doubt that I'll be playing more of The Azran Legacy this weekend, though I am determined to stretch this one out a little longer if only to make the wait for New World of Steam feel not quite as eternal.
Fortunately, I have found a way to stop all productivity in the meantime. I finally caved and started my free Apple Arcade trial with the sole intention of playing Pocket Card Jockey on my phone. Reader, I cannot stress how much I want this game on Switch. I still prefer the 3DS controls to the single-screen gameplay, but can Game Freak please start taking notice of my angry letters and put their best game on the hybrid console now? Please?
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
I'm still very much hooked on Persona 3 Reload at the moment. I know the demo for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth recently launched too, but I've got no interest in playing it before the full game comes out.
Over on Switch, I'm still working my way through Metroid Dread. I'm also hoping that Nintendo will also see fit to bring Zero Mission to NSO in conjuntion with its 20th anniversary, but we'll see.
Gavin Lane, Editor
Having played a little Inkulinati (which my brain constantly wants to call 'Inkulatini') for a first impressions piece, I'm quite eager to continue into Act 3 and beyond to see how the rest of the game shakes down. Trent is reviewing this one, so I don't have the spectre of a deadline forcing me to continue, but I'm definitely keen to see for myself how the game holds up with more options and at higher difficulties.
Elsewhere, I played a little more Outer Wilds and it's got its hooks in me. Desire and necessity are combining to make my progress very slow, but the thrill of finding new text to translate has made my early exploration a joy and I'm eager to continue. (Just not too fast.) I might also return to Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed after squeezing in a couple of rounds last weekend following the recent trailer for Frozen Empire. Gotta say, that ultra-bland subtitle has a whiff of Terminator: Dark Fate about it, but I enjoyed Afterlife and — with my expectations thoroughly in check — I'm optimistic for the next film.
Have a good one, folks.
Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor
Believe it or not, I’m still at it in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. It just keeps getting better and better, unsure I want it to end. Elsewhere I fear I will be doing nothing but Nintendo 64 videos for the feasible future so gaming takes a backseat. That said I do want to jump on Helldivers 2 as soon as humanly possible and go back to PS3 for some more Ridge Racer 7.
Game of the week is another glorious entry I need to take off my backlog: Mad Max. I really wish WB Games had put this masterpiece on Switch, but they went with Batman instead. Who knows, maybe the upcoming Furiosa movie scores us a new Mad Max game… a sequel, per chance? On Switch 2? One can dream...
Alex Olney, Video Producer
That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.
I am playing trough Resident Evil Village again because I am on some RE wave right now
In addition, I received Resident Evil 2 Classic which I have never played so I am starting that!
And for some casual fun I will be playing Mortal Kombat II
Happy gaming everyone!
Am still waiting on a much needed patch for Hammerwatch 2, so have dived into Hammerwatch Anniversary Edition. It's really good! Like a more extensive Gauntlet. May also continue with Legend Of Grimrock. Also some Rainbow Islands! I played the heck out of it on the C64, and could get the true ending without losing a life. I'm not quite there now! 😆 Have a great weekend, guys, and take care out there!
I paused my longer games and jumped entirely into miscellaneous games this weekend:
Tonight I'm not seeing my friends so I'll continue with my schedule of alternating between:
By the way, I've changed the structure to not only make it clearer in general, but also put in italics (originally bold, check below to see why I've changed it) the games I intend to play specifically during the weekend (and so the ones I'm voting for) since there's been confusion about that!
Mega Man: Powered Up
Goodboy Galaxy
Mario Kart DS: N64 Circuit
Power Stone 2
And Panzer Bandit
More Sonic, this time Sonic Origins Plus. At this point I'm pretty much playing shorter games to last me until Tomb Raider 1-3 releases on Wednesday.
Went shopping last weekend and saw a game named The Knight Witch. Said on the back it's a mix of a Shoot em up and metroidvania.
Been playing it this week and am getting close to the end.
Really fun game! So rare these days to find a game in store i've never heard about and buying based on "seems kinda cool"
Love metroidvanias but it's so refreshing finding those with more unique movement systems.
Dandara is another great one in that regard
Star Wars Jedi Survivor: Finishing up bounties, the last plant for my garden, and rounding out my time with Cal and BD-1. It's been a lot of fun, and I particularly enjoyed the different combat forms as well as building up the saloon.
Assuming finishing that by tomorrow, it's on to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, as I am finally caught up with the story and have heard nothing but praise regarding it. Can't wait!
Just finished Vernal Edge on hard mode, it was great
Just started Itorah, what a beautiful looking game.
Will probably start Skautdold Bloody Pack next or Eagle Island Twist.
Also picked up my Collectors Edition of Lunark from LRG so I'm looking forward to playing that as well.
Have a great weekend everyone.
I found my old cartridge of Zelda four swords and A link between worlds so... playing that this week. Sorry backlog but I feel like playing that.
Happy gaming everyone!
Working through the last world of Mario Wonder and the relaxing retro-inspired puzzle platformer Millie and Molly
Tears of the Kingdom and Terra Nil still. My brother and his family are visiting so might try and get in a board game or two as well. In fact, might see if I can convince my family to go to the brilliant local board game cafe (‘Treehouse’) tomorrow as it’s my birthday. Or alternatively play more Zelda 😁
Wrapping up Wonder, last 2 main worlds. More out of a sense of curiosity, because, so far, the game is too easy for me to really enjoy.
Also started cleaning up the backlog with Inside. If there was one game in particular for showing the advantage of OLED, it would be this one. I also like the fact that the game doesn't hold your hand.
Finally, some Quake 2 to test-drive the Split Pad Pros.
Aside from an hour spent on Warioware GiT, I haven't been able to put Tears of the Kingdom down this week.
I'm making all sorts of little plans to upgrade all of my armours. I'm missing mostly Lizalfos parts and star fragments now. So marking the map, making itineraries, looking online for tips, and skydiving, while of course looking for more Korok seeds.
It's all good fun.
Happy gaming!
I keep trying, but somehow cannot get into Shin Megami Tensei V. Might drop it, there are so many good games to play instead of suffering with this. Besides the usual Theatrhythm, going for the last 3 stars and last achievement. And Another Code DS, in the 6th chapter, so it can end any minute now. What an amazing little machine the DS was!
After a couple of weekends of being horribly ill I'm hoping to get back to Atom RPG once the kids are in bed.
Woloderwick is now a force to be reckoned with in the post-Soviet wasteland with enough guns and ammo to mount a small-scale war. And also a car, which is pretty sweet.
@JohnnyMind Hey there, just want to say I always enjoy reading your posts on these articles, since you play so many games and you take the time to leave a note on each one why/how/where you got in the games.
Having all the game titles in bold always makes it so clean and easier to read ... maybe you can do a plus sign or asterix next to the game title to indicate the vote.
Not that it's a big deal. Still thought I'd ask.
Cheers!
As far as the Nintendo Switch goes, I was planning on playing SpongeBob Squarepants: The Cosmic Shake, as I got it for my oldest and it looks like a lot of fun. On the PlayStation side of things, there’s both Foamstars, as well as Rollerdrome, that I plan on checking out.
I played a little bit of Fire Emblem Engage. I still like it, but the story is probably the most boring thing ever. It feels fleshed out like they want you to care, but there's nothing to like. On the other hand, I quit Trails in the Sky SC a little while ago but I'm back now. I believe I'm very close to the end. There's a ton of things to enjoy in this game, but it is definitely very overrated. Chapter 8 was genuinely disrespectful of your time. Travelling around Liberl for 3RD TIME?!
About 50ish hours into Persona 3 Reload. They've done an excellent job with this remake!
@Yalloo Glad to hear you enjoy my posts on these articles!
I thought that putting them on a list would've been enough but now that you mentioned it I can see it - or should I say I can't see the games well enough!
I'll put them back in bold, maybe I can add italics to the ones I'm voting for? I'll give it a try and please tell me how it looks!
I'll be playing plenty of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on my 40th birthday today, trying to feel like I'm 16 in my mind playing Jet Grind Radio. Haha.
Playing on the steam deck oled
Mass effect legendary edition
@Yalloo Done, I'd say that while you can barely see which games are the ones I'm voting for at least there's an indication and yeah, having all the games in bold is much better so that I'm keeping for sure - although again, would love to hear your thoughts and suggestions, too.
Another payday, another bout of responsible financial decisions that lead to realistic weekend hobby plans and effective console storage management (oh well, my Dark Souls playthrough has been on pause anyway, after [further] intimidating me with the notion of needing a limited time consumable effect just to DAMAGE a certain location's inhabitants😅). I've got my sim RPG backlog further blo- expanded with Harvestella, the metroidvania one expanded with HunterX, the tactical/strategy one with Tyrant's Blessing (plus the DLC for Fell Seal and Sailing Era), the multigenre one with Smelter... Now watch me barely touch any of this at all because I also briefly juggled account region settings and upgraded my Binding of Isaac to Repentance.💀😆 Speaking of region jumps, I even grabbed the discounted Georifters while at it, making use of the grand 1 euro in gold points that would have withered away in Lithuanian eShop otherwise. What else is on my mind and in danger of being elbowed out by variably miserable basement descents, you ask? Oh, nothing much - Xenoblades and Rune Factories, Portia and Graveyard Keeper, TWEWY and Fuga, Very Very Valet and Truck Driver, Afterimage and Ender Lilies, Saints Row 4 and Graveyard Keeper, Borderlands 2 and Minstrel Song... business as usual.
Elsewhere, PS4 has been sitting out weekend after weekend (which, WCS, might not be significantly remedied until April), but the pastgen handhelds may still see some Eternia, Endless Frontier, Fantasy Life and Gravity Rush while the next couple days' Deck activity looks to be relatively focused this time - more progress in XCX, KH and Queen's Quest, more retraced progress in Horizon and FFXV... I did say "relatively". Sigh, FINE, I'm also not ruling out a bit more FFXIII, Ar Tonelico, Dishonored and Watch Dogs. NOW it's an honest @nhSnork weekend plan comment.😅
@JohnnyMind It looks just perfect now (I mean, it already looked really good in any ways), the bullet points and the bold make it super clean and easy to read. I'd say the italic stands out enough, and you already selected those games in the poll so it makes sense.
Regarding the games, I'm also playing TotK and if you've seen my post then you know I'm also very much enjoying it.
Otherwise I've also been playing Ring Fit a lot, I think working out from home is the best way to do it and keep at it.
And Prince of Persia is in my backlog for now.
Have fun, and I will read from you
UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II [Sys:Celes] – completed Arcade Mode as Harada Orie Ballardiae, Yuzuriha, and Seth. Now, I can say that Hitomi Nabatame did a great job voicing Yuzuriha. She fits perfectly in her role. But, Ayumi Fujimura will always be missed. Sigh
Well, for now, that's all what I've played on this week. I'm planning to play UNI2 later today, so... Updates will come. Have a nice gaming week, everyone.
Not sure yet, any good game on sale right now?
@GregamanX oh, Happy Birthday! 🎉
@Lady_Galadhiel Melty Blood: Type Lumina (50% off), Breakers Collection (50% off)...
@nhSnork Have you played UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH games?
I finished Xenoblade Chronicles 3 last week (100+ hours!) and now I’m playing Dave the Diver. This ‘long game then short game’ pattern really helps avoid gaming burnout. 🙂
Close to finishing Dredge, which I've really enjoyed. Love those cute little fishy aberrations. Nowhere near finishing Cuphead, which I've....really enjoyed...I mean I have, it's great, but...y'know.
Project Downfall. It's just wonderful. I wish it felt better to actually play, but I think that happens when you play Quake all the time. I also picked up Gigablast for the PS5, cause the 5 year old has discovered Godzilla. It's no War of the Monsters, but it's great fun to watch him play.
@Yalloo Happy to hear it looks good to you now, too!
Yep, I've seen your comment - I always check out most if not all comments when I can and not just in these articles -, glad to hear you're also enjoying TotK that much (and GiT as well)!
Yep, it's only thanks to Ring Fit and Samba de Amigo (for now, want to eventually add other games to those) that I've started working out somewhat regularly as I've never been a fan of it otherwise - in fact, I've dedicated a slot when I wake up specifically to those games while the rest I play after dinner and before going to bed every day unless something else comes up.
I'm quite enjoying Prince of Persia so far, hope you'll enjoy it just as much when you start it!
Silent Hope on Switch. A cartoony take on Diablo with lots of loot and big headed characters. Also continuing the amazing Horizon Forbidden West.
@GregamanX Happy B-day! There's nothing like videogames to keep your brains young and fresh! Jet Set Radio on the Xbox was good fun, good memories.
I've finished Super Mario RPG this week and absolutely loved it - in terms of challenge... well, there was none. It was super easy. But that was exactly what I needed. And it has been a long time since a video game has delighted me so much. I had such a stupid smile on my face during the entire Dodo/statue minigame segment - it was ridiculous but brilliant.
So now I'm in that awkward moment where I'm trying to choose my next game. But I'm not going to rush. I have two other games on the back burner, which I return to sporadically because I want to drag the experience out for as long as possible, TOTK and Ghost of Tsushima on PS4. So I'll just play those this weekend.
Maybe I'm in the mood for something cosy next... like Coffee Talk 2...
I played the demos for Another Code and Mario vs Donkey Kong this week. Then, I dug into my backlog, pulling out Cave Story+. I’m near the end and have met the conditions for the best ending. Looking forward to wrapping that this weekend. It’s been super fun!
@JohnnyMind Funny you say that, I also have my morning slot dedicated to my Wii Fit routines. It really helps start the day positively.
I can recommend Fitness Circuit, for a little bit more intense but shorter sessions, I like that one three evenings in the week. The software itself is not super polished, but it works just great.
Sports is great, just to find the right kind and the time for it, that's the real challenge.
And GiT what to say ... I'm a bit addicted to those weekly cups, really enjoy driving myself crazy to reach gold each time!
I only heard good things about PoP so my expectations are high
@Qwiff Do you like Quake 1 as well? I am a huge fan of both.
I will be playing a lot of Multiplayer games this weekend, including HellDivers 2, Foamstars, Granblue Fantasy Relink and Apex Legends. I also got my PlayStation Portal yesterday so I'm looking forward to giving that a try when the TV is occupied.
On Switch I will be playing Fire Emblem Warriors Three Hopes and maybe some Splatoon 3.
