Well folks, with Nintendo releasing its financial results this week, many of us thought that a Direct announcement wouldn't be too far behind, but alas. Maybe next week.

Anyway, we got news that the Nintendo Switch has now sold over 139 million units, which is just astonishing, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe passes the 60 million mark. Nintendo has also confirmed that the Switch will remain its 'main business' going into 2024, but we're all still pretty confident that a new console is on its way...

Elsewhere, Capcom caused a bit of a stir with its latest consumer survey, possibly gauging interest in dormant franchises. Square Enix has also announced that it's completely overhauling how it makes games going forward, so we'll see how that all shakes out.

With all of that out of the way, let's see what we're all going to be playing this weekend, shall we?

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Through no fault of my own, I have stumbled back into my Layton re-playthrough and polished off the penultimate mainline game without so much as a thought that it's all nearly over. There's no doubt that I'll be playing more of The Azran Legacy this weekend, though I am determined to stretch this one out a little longer if only to make the wait for New World of Steam feel not quite as eternal.

Fortunately, I have found a way to stop all productivity in the meantime. I finally caved and started my free Apple Arcade trial with the sole intention of playing Pocket Card Jockey on my phone. Reader, I cannot stress how much I want this game on Switch. I still prefer the 3DS controls to the single-screen gameplay, but can Game Freak please start taking notice of my angry letters and put their best game on the hybrid console now? Please?

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm still very much hooked on Persona 3 Reload at the moment. I know the demo for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth recently launched too, but I've got no interest in playing it before the full game comes out.

Over on Switch, I'm still working my way through Metroid Dread. I'm also hoping that Nintendo will also see fit to bring Zero Mission to NSO in conjuntion with its 20th anniversary, but we'll see.

Gavin Lane, Editor

Having played a little Inkulinati (which my brain constantly wants to call 'Inkulatini') for a first impressions piece, I'm quite eager to continue into Act 3 and beyond to see how the rest of the game shakes down. Trent is reviewing this one, so I don't have the spectre of a deadline forcing me to continue, but I'm definitely keen to see for myself how the game holds up with more options and at higher difficulties.

Elsewhere, I played a little more Outer Wilds and it's got its hooks in me. Desire and necessity are combining to make my progress very slow, but the thrill of finding new text to translate has made my early exploration a joy and I'm eager to continue. (Just not too fast.) I might also return to Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed after squeezing in a couple of rounds last weekend following the recent trailer for Frozen Empire. Gotta say, that ultra-bland subtitle has a whiff of Terminator: Dark Fate about it, but I enjoyed Afterlife and — with my expectations thoroughly in check — I'm optimistic for the next film.

Have a good one, folks.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Believe it or not, I’m still at it in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. It just keeps getting better and better, unsure I want it to end. Elsewhere I fear I will be doing nothing but Nintendo 64 videos for the feasible future so gaming takes a backseat. That said I do want to jump on Helldivers 2 as soon as humanly possible and go back to PS3 for some more Ridge Racer 7.



Game of the week is another glorious entry I need to take off my backlog: Mad Max. I really wish WB Games had put this masterpiece on Switch, but they went with Batman instead. Who knows, maybe the upcoming Furiosa movie scores us a new Mad Max game… a sequel, per chance? On Switch 2? One can dream...

Alex Olney, Video Producer

Baldur's Gate 3.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.