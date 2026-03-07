Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

March is here and Resident Evil Requiem has been a permanent resident on my Switch 2 cartridge slot. I know most folks are already on their multiple playthrough, but I am playing it on normal and enjoying the ride. The Nintendo classics app was my first ever experience with the Virtual Boy small library, I wish someone would have told me sooner that Galactic Pinball is a Metroid title. Oh, looks like no Pokémon Pokopia for me this weekend, my order got delayed. Me and my silly physical collecting ways… (and yes, I am painfully aware it is a game key card).

Game of the week is Planet of Lana II. It a crime this stunning sequel was absent from the Indie World Direct because I loved the original and this sequel is ramping up everything that made the original memorable and running with it. Hope to pick up a physical edition down the line.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

This weekend is going to be a Switch and non Switch one for me! Pokopia will no doubt be my main game this weekend as I'm eager to get my 'mons all happy and cosy. Blue Prince dropped on Switch 2 this week so with a dedicated notebook and pen ready, I'll be diving into that. It's been a while since I've played a puzzle-adventure game in the same vein so I'll make sure I have my thinking cap on and a cup of coffee too.

As for my non-Switch game (I know, shocker), Raw Fury released Esoteric Ebb on PC this week so it's only fitting as I worked on it that I should support them also. Something tells me I'll run out of time this weekend!

Gavin Lane, Editor

I'm hoping to put Star Trek: Voyager - Across The Unknown to bed so I can finally finish the review - it's been kicking my aft for a while now.

Elsewhere, I'd love to get back to Skate Story and Xenoblade Chronicles X, but time is not my friend. Especially when there's Animal Crossing dailies to be doing. Have a great one, folks.

Kate Gray, Contributor

Anyway I've been playing Pokopia. And not getting much sleep. I'll be honest, the first few hours, I thought I could see pretty much entirely where the game was going, and then it went somewhere new, and even though I keep forgetting what the quests actually are and going way too far past what the story wants me to do, I'm having a really great time!

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'll be diving into Pokémon Pokopia this weekend, but I also plan on spending a bit of time with both Minishoot' Adventures and Caves of Qud. All have proven to be quite delightful so far, but I'm definitely finding the latter to be somewhat impenetrable at the moment. I'll get there.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I wish that I could stand out from the crowd a little and not pick Pokopia, but I'm simply not strong enough. Those delightful little 'mon have been breaking my heart with each and every trailer drop for months now, so I want to spend all the free time I have with them. See you on the other side!

Those are our plans for the coming weekend. Now it's your turn to tell us yours, so make sure to get busy with our poll, and let us know all about your weekend gaming plans in the comments!