Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I have never played Kirby and the Forgotten Land before, so I'm putting that right with the catchily-titled Switch 2 version. I've only played through the first world at this point, but what a sweet little 3D platformer! I'm very much excited to get cosy and play some more of it this weekend.

And I'm keeping Kirby as my main focus for this one. I really want to have it polished off before a certain metroidvania comes to gobble up all my time next week...

Kate Gray, Contributor

I am fully on the Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar train. Choo Choo. I think the game originally came out at a time when I was probably busy doing some boring school-related thing, so I never actually played the original. Also, I guess I always assumed it was a spin-off? Like the Harvest Moon match-3 game, Frantic Farming? I think they came out within a year of each other and I just assumed they were the same kind of thing. Anyway, the remake is pretty great! It's perhaps a little TOO easy — I'm still in spring of year one and I feel like I've made a ton of progress already — but I think they've finally discovered an art style that doesn't look super cheap or derivative! Hooray. I'd still like the character art to look a little less child-like, but we're making progress at least!

Gavin Lane, Editor

It's a busy one for me. As Alana mentioned earlier this week, I've finally started Hollow Knight! I'm not sure it's going to have the life-changing impact on me that others experienced seven or eight years ago, but I've enjoyed the couple of hours I've played so far and I'm itching to explore more. But! Star Trek: Resurgence launched on Switch this week - I've been anxious to play that since 2023.

UFO 50 is also an utter delight. I completed my first game the other day (well, I got the Gold cart, but there's loads more I could do) - Avianos, the turn-based, dinosaur, castle-conquering one. I've still barely touched the vast majority of the others, but what a treat this thing is. You'll be hearing me wax lyrical come December, guaranteed.

And on the theme of dinosaurs, I picked up LEGO Jurassic World on sale this week. Following a blisteringly successful viewing of the first film, my kids are obsessed with Jurassic Park and I'm along for the ride, grinning wildly and shedding a tear when they sing along to those John Williams themes and overspending on the 30th anniversary sets Lego released a couple of years ago. You know, for the kids. Compared to the actual Lego, €3.99 for the game is an absolute steal, and it's also the best way to show them the rest of the movies without actually showing them the rest of the movies. Let 'em dream, hmm?

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm still playing quite a lot of Street Fighter 6 at the moment, but the recent reminder that Game Vouchers are on their way out has prompted me to dive back into Pikmin 2. Y'see, I'd like to use the vouchers to get the third and fourth games, but I'd also like to complete the second before I, y'know, start the process. OCD, I guess.

I really want to play some SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance too, and you better believe I'll be sinking a few more hours into the new Lumines Arise demo on PS5 before it disappears!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

After finishing Chibi-Robo last weekend, I’ll finally be wrapping up Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo, which has gone completely under the radar but is one of the best games I’ve played this year. Creative movement, challenging puzzles, all wrapped up in a Zelda-style overworld with a Metroidvania-esque structure? It’s excellent; do yourself a favour and pick it up.

Otherwise, no new games for me this week (you know why), but I will be downloading that Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter demo. I’m glad people who’ve never played the series before are checking this one out, and I’m eager to see what the fuss is about with this remake. Enjoy your weekend, folks!

Well, that's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know your weekend picks in the following poll.