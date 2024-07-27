It's been a pretty quiet few days in the world of Nintendo, but as we're all gearing up for a another weekend of gaming, let's take a peek at some of the highlights of the week.
First up, there's a new Nintendo Lego set incoming! Hooray! This one looks spectacular and is essentially a replica of the Mario & Yoshi sprite from Super Mario World. It's gorgeous, but like all Lego, it's got a hefty price tag. Speaking of Lego, Eiji Aonuma also commented on the upcoming Lego Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda.
Elsewhere, there are new Splatoon 3 amiibo on the way, so that's pretty cool if you're still into the little plastic figurines, while Genius Sonority released The New Denpa Men for free on the Switch eShop (albeit with some dodgy translation issues to boot).
Finally, we asked the age-old question: Are you ready to move on from the Switch yet?
While you have a ponder, take a look at what we're going to be playing over the next few days...
Gavin Lane, Editor
The announcement tease earlier this week from the Blasphemous devs pushed me onto the eShop where I saw that the sequel, which I've been meaning to play for ages, is 50% off at the moment. There are plenty of other things on my list, but that might just jump to the top.
The only thing that might prevent it is my lack of home internet right now and a need to reserve mobile data for work — in which case I'll be doing what I've done every weekend morning throughout July: a single blast through SEGA AGES Out Run followed by a Virtua Racing chaser.
Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer
I've been playing quite a bit of Castlevania recently; the original NES games, primarily, but I've also dabbled in a bit of Circle of the Moon and Aria of Sorrow. I love those first few games though, even Simon's Quest; the gameplay is straightforward, but consistently engaging, and the music is simply sublime.
Otherwise, again, I'm not playing a great deal at the moment. It's a quiet time for us all, I think, and I don't know about you, but I'm itching for some new hardware news.
Kate Gray, Contributor
This weekend, I will be playing [REDACTED] and [REDACTED], and having a grand old time with at least one of them. But they're for review, so I can't say anything more.
I also have been dipping my game-toes into a Steam game called The Planet Crafter, which plays a lot like Subnautica-meets-Astroneer. It's very... um... I don't know? It's all about collecting resources, and building things out of them, and then collecting more, but that's ALL I'm doing. There's a terraforming aspect to it, so I think it'll get more fun as I form more of the terras. We'll see!
My partner has just jumped back into Elden Ring, after one of our friends visited (who knows EVERYTHING about the game) and convinced him to keep trying, showed him new areas to go to, and basically helped to unstick him from the bit he was in. So, I've also been watching a lot of that. He just unlocked an outfit made of human skin. It's real nasty!
Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor
Good stuff on the eShop this week: The Portuguese developed Exophobia is finally out, having followed up all the development cycle of this first-person metroidvania with a heavy dash of 8-bit aesthetics was quite a ride. And jut in the country over, Spanish developed Super Woden GP II was also released, at last brining the sequel to this hardcore isometric racer on Nintendo’s hardware. Skipping SNK vs. Capcom SVC Chaos because I prefer to grab a physical edition down the line. On the non-Nintendo side of things, it’s all about completing 2015’s Mad Max on PC.
Game of the week is unsurprisingly still Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - Deluxe Edition. I’m currently hunting for all hidden ace pilots to get their plane liveries but I must pace myself somewhat because I need to work on my Summer Live DJ set which I hope to release in the next few weeks. Show must go on!
Jim Norman, Staff Writer
The Switch is taking a backseat this weekend as I plan to go all-in on the 3DS. I’ve been plugging away at A Link Between Worlds for a little while now, saving another Sage and then turning to something else for a bit. But it’s time to knuckle down and see things through to the end (again).
If I do manage to polish it off, I picked up Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia a few months back and haven’t put nearly enough time into it. Maybe I’ll finally get round to training up a team I can be proud of, or maybe I’ll spend too much time fiddling about in those dungeon-exploring sequences and forget to do any tactical planning whatsoever. It’s definitely going to be the latter, isn’t it?
That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? You can let us know what game you'll be maining in the following poll and then take to the comments to share what else you have on the cards.
I am once again thrown in the Souls pit. I started Dark Souls 1 again and I just beat Ornstein and Smough. Why are these games so damn good?!
The games I decided to play if master Miyazaki lets me are:
Pokemon HeartGold (Totodile is chosen and ready to destroy some gyms!),
Project Warlock AND after MANY delays the Claire A/Leon B run in Resident Evil 2 (N64)!
Have a wonderful weekend fellow gamers!!!
Finished Ginsha.
A very good Metroidvania that I enjoyed.
Started Steamworld Heist after I got it on sale.
Thoroughly enjoying it so far, nice change of pace.
Bought Grime off Super Rare Games which I'm looking forward to getting.
Also started one of my many Cube games I own.
Playing Geist which I wish Nintendo would go back to.
Have a great weekend everyone
Nintendo Switch:
UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II [Sys:Celes] – completed Arcade Mode as Uzuki! Unlocked almost all of her win quotes. Unlocked all of the other characters' new win quotes against Uzuki. Played VS Mode.
BIOHAZARD REVELATIONS – farming BPs and EXP in Raid Mode. Leveled up to 41st level, if I'm not mistaken.
The New Denpa Men RPG FREE! – stopped on tutorial, lol.
CHAOS CODE -NEW SIGN OF CATASTROPHE- tried to beat 4th level in Rui's Farm (mini game) numerous times, but still failed.
UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] – played 10 matches online in Player Room. Delay-based netcode works decent there too!
Windows:
No More Rooms In Hell – played with my best friend.
Well, for now, it's all what I've played on this week. Have a nice gaming weekend, everyone.
Btw, delay-based netcode is really overhated.
Keeping simple in between doing things outdoors as weather is nice.
LM2 HD.
Tonight I'm seeing my friends, we'll play mostly D&D.
Tomorrow I'll continue with my schedule of alternating between:
I’m still working my way through my backlog of games that I never got around to finishing the first time around. With Metroid Dread and Luigi’s Mansion 3 wrapped over the past few weeks, I’m now ready to move onto the next game. And I’m thinking something Game Cube flavoured.
After only getting around five hours into it at release last year before getting distracted by something else, Metroid Prime Remastered is definitely a strong candidate, but I’m actually leaning towards Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door. It’ll be my first Mario RPG since Partner’s in Time, which I adored, and I really want to see if this one also clicks with me.
Princess Peach Showtime!: Like so many, I've been itching for a Peach playable adventure and this is both a vibrant and cleverly inventive one. It's great to see Princess Toadstool in the spotlight and hopefully she'll get another chance soon.
I just got UMVC3 on my Vita. I haven't played this one, and I'm just itching for that Mahvel collection, so I picked it up. Definitely not my favorite roster so far, but it's hard to beat the old games. Other than that, maybe some Sonic Racing Transformed, since my Vita is traveling with me.
My weekend is Mon-Weds (I pull four 10-12 hour shifts), but if you have a weekend, enjoy!
During the week I finished Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (so much fun, as if it was a Nintendo game) and picked up Persona 4 Golden from where I left off some months ago, in game July. I enjoy it much more than before.
Bo for me! I'm not sure I can finish it this weekend but if so, going with Okami after that. Happy gaming everyone!
Been mainly playing Denpa Men, but I borrowed Kirby and the Forgotten Land off my mom so that's next priority.
Well Eiyuden Chronicle is finally patched to a playable state so I'll play a lot of that! Just got to the castle.
A store close to me had a nintendo sale so i grabbed princess peach showtime and mario vs donkey kong for about a decent price.
Also grabbed You suck at parking on switch and klonoa on ps5.
Might play showtime or klonoa if i need a break from Eiyuden
I'm both at home and fairly healthy for the first time in a few weeks, so relaxing with some new and old games. Happy weekend and gaming everyone.
This week I will be mostly hunting
Master Kohga
I finished Rusted Moss two days ago (fantastic metroidvania, I highly recommend it) so now I'm playing World of Goo to prepare for the sequel and it really is just as good as I've heard, I'm halfway through so I might be able to finish it this weekend and if so I'll probably start Arranger, I also went back to play more Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble because they released a patch yesterday that fixed the 50hz unity bug and the game is so much smoother now, still has some frame drops in a few levels (the ones with portals in particular) but it's still a major improvement and now I can recommend the game with no strings attached, if you've been on the fence with the game because of the 50hz bug then now is a great time to jump in
Have a good weekend everyone
Taking a break from Paper Mario: TTYD to play a shorter game off of the backlog, and I have reached for Furi
Early impressions are not the best, and in fact I think that name might have been a self fulfilling prophecy. I’ve only fought the first boss of 7 but I cannot believe some of the decisions that have been made by developers. This boss is 10 minutes of tutorial, and then only susceptible to certain attacks when they telegraph their moves. Meaning the player not only needs to memorize how to evade attacks, but also know the pattern to damage him. Also if you screw it up the boss regains his health!
So I’ve set it to easy, and beat it on my first try. Lol
This is probably the first week in a while where I'm really unsure on what to play right now. Just took care of both Metroid Prime (an absolutely phenomenal translation of the series into 3D) and Final Fight 2 (weaker than the first but still a good time overall) earlier on in the week so trying to decide what to play now has me scratching my head a little bit. Might try and take care of some titles that have lingered in my backlog though like Sonic the Hedgehog 1, Devil May Cry 4 or Behold the Kickmen ^_^
Picked up New Star GP in the sale on Switch and I really like the game, aside from the performance which is a bit disappointing. Reminds me of playing Pole Position 2 on my C64, or F1 on the Mega Drive. It's certainly playable on Switch, but I might also get the PS4 version for TV play if it runs better.
May also play some No Man's Sky, downloaded the latest patch last night and the Switch version has improved so much since launch. It may not have a hope to match the current gen, but for a Switch game it looks great now and has much better atmosphere. I did have the game at launch on PS4, so to see even the Switch version where it is now, is quite impressive.
