Announced during the latest Nintendo Direct showcase, The New Denpa Men from Genius Sonority is available to download now via the Switch eShop.
We say 'download' rather than 'purchase' because, well, it's completely free. You'll need to explore dungeons and battle monsters as you work to collect the Denpa Men, but there's also plenty of opportunity for some downtime as you decorate your island and customise your outfits.
4-player local play is also supported so you can partake in co-op sessions to catch special Denpa Men. All in all, then, it's not a bad deal for a free game.
Here's a look at the official description:
What are Denpa Men? - Denpa Men are mysterious creatures born from the radio waves that fly around you. Each radio wave carries different information, so each Denpa Men is unique (one of a kind). You can't find them with the naked eye, but you can find and catch them using THE NEW DENPA MEN. THE NEW DENPA MEN is an RPG in which you make them your companions and go on an adventure.
Let's go on an adventure - Add the Denpa Men you want to go on an adventure with to your party. Each Denpa Men has its own characteristics, and each stage you adventure on has its own characteristics, so we recommend that you form a party that suits the stage. In addition to the main stage that you can enjoy at any time, there are also event stages that are open for a limited time and extra stages that open when certain conditions are met. You may find treasure chests and secret passages during your adventure. Monsters await you inside the stages. Battles are quick and easy with simple controls (you can also give individual instructions).
There are many other elements besides adventure - In addition to RPG elements such as adventure and character development, there is also a wide range of content, including decoration elements for your own island and the island, fishing, battles with other players' parties, "Together Catch" with up to four players playing nearby, and "Voucher Collection" to collect "Vouchers" dropped by monsters at the end of battle.
We'll be sure to share our full thoughts on The New Denpa Men in our review very soon.
Will you be downloading The New Denpa Men on Switch? What do you make of the game so far? Leave a comment with your thoughts down below.
This series has its charm, but it’s really just there for a fairly no frills early Dragon Quest-like experience.
I forgot this was coming out this soon. I’m definitely curious to see the review. I only ever played the demo of one of the previous games on 3DS and it wasn’t bad.
Is this kinda like StreetPass Adventure?
I'm a little more intrigued considering that it apparently supports local co-op for up to 4 players, but I'm not digging the main mode requiring a constant internet connection.
@CaleBoi25 No, at least the series up to this point is like NES-era JRPGs. You have random characters you get from wifi (colors and symbols indicate elements and spells), they can level up, you go through dungeons and in turn-based battles kill monsters. Get loot to upgrade or craft, IIRC. That’s about it from my experience with the series. I imagine this is a great game for a teen with no money, doesn’t emulate games, but wants a classic JRPG experience, with no story.
Yeah! I will give it a try, definitely.
I can never remember that “4 player local play” means multiple consoles, not 1 screen.😝
Not sure it’s worth turning on my Switch for this.🤷🏻♂️
It’s absolutely no where to be found on the eShop or even Nintendo’s official site. (Switch/online)
In fact they have no idea what I am even talking about in my search attempts.
I guess we can only get it here on NL.
Why would Nintendo lead us on like that?
I forgot this was coming out. 😅 Definitely gonna download it.
Does this game require internet to play?(besides downloading it)
Why am I getting miitopia vibes from this?
I never finished the third one on 3DS, and probably never will, so it's unlikely I will ever get around to playing this one.
...Yeah this game doesn't exist, apparently.
@mykster @Joeynator3000
In the US you will need to wait until 6pm EST.
For everyone else, go for it.
Looking forward to returning to Denpa Men. Loved this series as a kid! I’m curious to see how it’s monetized given that it’s free.
