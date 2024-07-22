Announced during the latest Nintendo Direct showcase, The New Denpa Men from Genius Sonority is available to download now via the Switch eShop.

We say 'download' rather than 'purchase' because, well, it's completely free. You'll need to explore dungeons and battle monsters as you work to collect the Denpa Men, but there's also plenty of opportunity for some downtime as you decorate your island and customise your outfits.

4-player local play is also supported so you can partake in co-op sessions to catch special Denpa Men. All in all, then, it's not a bad deal for a free game.

Here's a look at the official description:

What are Denpa Men? - Denpa Men are mysterious creatures born from the radio waves that fly around you. Each radio wave carries different information, so each Denpa Men is unique (one of a kind). You can't find them with the naked eye, but you can find and catch them using THE NEW DENPA MEN. THE NEW DENPA MEN is an RPG in which you make them your companions and go on an adventure.



Let's go on an adventure - Add the Denpa Men you want to go on an adventure with to your party. Each Denpa Men has its own characteristics, and each stage you adventure on has its own characteristics, so we recommend that you form a party that suits the stage. In addition to the main stage that you can enjoy at any time, there are also event stages that are open for a limited time and extra stages that open when certain conditions are met. You may find treasure chests and secret passages during your adventure. Monsters await you inside the stages. Battles are quick and easy with simple controls (you can also give individual instructions).



There are many other elements besides adventure - In addition to RPG elements such as adventure and character development, there is also a wide range of content, including decoration elements for your own island and the island, fishing, battles with other players' parties, "Together Catch" with up to four players playing nearby, and "Voucher Collection" to collect "Vouchers" dropped by monsters at the end of battle.

We'll be sure to share our full thoughts on The New Denpa Men in our review very soon.

