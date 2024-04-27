Jim Norman, Staff Writer

After last week’s sales, I think I am going to be big and brave and try to play some of the games that I actually own this weekend. I’m really keen to get in a bit more time with Pokémon X on the 3DS after that has taken a bit of a back seat recently and I’m also hoping to revisit my beloved Pikmin 2 before it hits its 20th (!!) birthday next week.

Yes, Monster Hunter Rise is only £8.74 on the eShop at the moment, but I have to remain strong…

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm still on a bit of a Fallout high at the moment, so I downloaded the next-gen update for Fallout 4 and once again stepped out of Vault 111 and into the wasteland beyond. I'm really enjoying my time with the franchise again, and if Bethesda had any sense, it would refocus its efforts on Fallout 5 right now. Please.

I'm actually not playing the Switch at all currently. No sir. It's all 3DS for me this weekend. I've started Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions and plan to play through every Mario 'RPG' on the 3DS (yes, even Sticker Star). Got to prep for The Thousand-Year Door somehow, right?

Kate Gray, Contributor

I started watching that new Fallout show, and I'm only two episodes in, but so far all it's made me think is "boy do I want to play Fallout". So then I played Fallout New Vegas, and time has not been kind to it, so then I had to switch to my PC and download about 70 mods, which was a harrowing experience that took three days. Now I have all the mods ready to go, and I find myself not really wanting to play Fallout New Vegas anymore! Frustrating.

I picked up Dragon's Dogma 2 again, and I do think that it will come to the Switch at some point because it basically is the same as Dragon's Dogma 1. Someone called it a "messterpiece" and I very much agree — it's got some incredible design, alongside some choices that we would have found outdated ten years ago. I love it.

Over on the Switch, I'm still playing Balatro before bed, but video games have sort of lost their shine for me a little bit lately. I find myself wanting to play the same old games but modded, which means the Switch gets pushed to the side whether I want it to or not. I'm really looking forward to finding something meaty to sink my video game teeth into, but I haven't found it yet. Recommendations always welcome.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.