If you cast your mind back to last year, you might remember a teaser for an upcoming cosy life sim set in Middle Earth. Well, after months of silence, we now have our first look at what's in store as publisher Private Division and developer Wētā Workshop Game Studio have revealed the official announcement trailer for Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game.
This warm and fuzzy life/farm sim will be catching the Buckleberry Ferry over to Switch "in the second half of 2024," so we still have a couple of months to go before we need to light the beacons.
As for what it's all about, it's much as you might expect. Tales of the Shire will see you creating a Hobbit and settling down in Bywater (just South of Hobbiton, for those wondering). While your end goal will be to throw a huge village festival, all of the usual life sim elements are on display too: fishing, decorating, friendship-building, second breakfast-eating, you know the drill. You can find the game's official summary below:
Create and personalise a Hobbit with an array of customisations to experience the world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s beloved Middle-earth universe your own way. Settle in and decorate a cosy Hobbit home, choosing from an array of furniture and home décor to create your unique, humble abode. Then head outdoors to Bywater for plenty of cooking, fishing, foraging, gardening, and more relaxing activities in the Shire. Toss your lure to catch trout from the glistening waters of Bywater Pool, gather wild mushrooms, and then use the collected ingredients to bake a succulent pie to serve for luncheon. With a full belly, stroll back outside to explore the Shire and build relationships with the Bywater locals by helping them to build a garden, sharing one of the many daily Hobbit meals, and more.
It all sounds rather Animal Crossing-y — though, to our money, it looks just about generic enough that anyone who has ever played any farm/life sim will likely see some similarities here.
Mind you, a cosy Shire game feels like a no-brainer and we'd be lying if we said that we hadn't thought about the prospect of one at least once. Here's hoping that Wētā Workshop can carry a bit of that movie magic over into the gaming world — heck after last year's Gollum, the series needs it more than ever.
What do you make of Tales of the Shire? Let us know in the comments.
Comments 20
I guess I missed the boat. I've never considered crossing lotr with "cosy life-sim."
It's that new Embracer company in action.. hopefully it's decent.
@Kiwi_Unlimited Honestly I think it fits well with the hobbits, sure some hobbits go and explore and do crazy things like fighting dragons, finding rings or destroying rings in Mordor. But most Hobbits have a very cozy life.
YESS I love it!! Even the alpha footage looks phenomenal, and I'm already looking forward to exploring Bywater 🤩💛
Here's hoping it's good since my wife is a huge LotR fan, but it really needs to do something to set itself apart from all the other cozy life sims on the switch.
I'm not the only one who thought the graphics looked worse than Gollum right?
I've seen a few people over the years fantasizing about living out there days in a hobbit hole; growing vegetables and just being generally unbothered by the rest of the world. Glad they'll finally be able fulfill their dreams.
For my part, I still haven't gotten back to Animal Crossing since the last big update and DLC dropped, so there's a good chance I'll be missing this one unless it's really something special.
But can we explore by water in Bywater? 😋
@xDeckardx Don't worry, this is just the Switch footage 😉
@Ulysses Umm no, that is how the general art style is.
Yeah I know you're probably being sarcastic but still.
@xDeckardx Nope, the developer went with this art style
Do we think it will actually run well on Switch?
I would’ve rathered a more realistic artstyle but oh well. I’m a pretty big LOTR fan and the Shire was probably my favourite location in Middle Earth so maybe I’ll pick this up
I am a big LOTR fan, so I want to love this game. However, I'm just not into farming/life sims, so I'll probably skip it.
It looks like all that it has going for it is the middle earth theme and farming sim mechanics, and, for some people, that will be enough. What would take it to the next level and give it much wider appeal (including to me) would be some great writing and, especially, beautiful environments (regardless of realistic graphics). Maybe the visuals will improve enough by release to meet that second criterion, but, unfortunately, it's not doing it for me as of now.
I'm not a huge fan of "Lord of the Rings", but this could be a nice introduction.
What is the story behind the duck in armour?
Does it keep the Shire safe?
Can you imagine if this game has amazing events like ‘Bilbo’s Birthday’, or ‘Gandalf visiting’, or ‘harvest festival with Goodman Maggot’, or ‘the passing of the Elves’ where everything of Bywater gets set up or changes for a week or two.
Glimpses of what’s out there but still focussed on the Shire.
As a massive LotR fan: I’d be SO into that.
Definitely on my list
@anoyonmus This is also clearly stated as alpha footage, and the biggest thing lacking in this trailer is lighting effects, especially for the shots indoors. PS5 and Xbox might get some form of raytracing, but in general I'm just hoping that the lighting improves for the launch build.
I’m so jaded in regards to Tolkien games, i feel there’s not enough Old Toby in all of Arda to get me jazzed up for this, but i’ll be keeping an eye on it.
@Ulysses possibly so. But I’m just saying that this is the art style thing not a graphics thing people are complaining about. But yeah…
The animation looks choppy, and I am guessing that is a high end pc. Not boding well for Switch.
The art style also doesn't do it for me, though in fairness my introduction to graphical LotR was the SNES game and the very old top-down pc game, and those two had a VIBE that nobody but me WANTS to see replicated, so I understand that wish will never be fulfilled.
The music sounds nice though.
However, I am not seeing any evidence of couch co-op, which would be the redeeming quality for me. So I am guessing it will end up being a no. Right now it looks more Dreamlight Valley than Animal Crossing, so...
I am guessing not made for me.
Tap here to load 20 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...