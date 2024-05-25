Feature Nintendo's Latest Studio - Who Is Shiver Entertainment? A brief look at Nintendo's newest acquisition

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Here's a game that I will definitely be alone in playing this weekend, Animal Well. I finally cracked and purchased it. I'm only three hours in and so far it's... big. I'm a little intimidated by it all, if I'm honest. I fully intend to spend a bit more time with it this weekend and start to uncover some of its secrets. If my experience with other 'metroidbranias' is anything to go by, this game is going to make me insufferable once I start talking about it.

Glad I've mentioned that one. I can't imagine that anyone else will be playing something similar...

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I’ve been playing a bit of Animal Well recently. I must admit, although I’m enjoying it, I’m still not seeing what the whole fuss is about. I’ll give it a bit more time and see if something clicks. Otherwise, I’m still very much glued to my recently modded 3DS. I’ve been dabbling in the likes of Luigi’s Mansion, Donkey Kong Country Returns 3D, and a rather curious rom hack called Pokémon Unbound. It’s fun!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I’ve been buried in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Hades II for the last couple of weeks, but it’s time for change. There are too many amazing indies coming out at the moment that I have to start now so I’m not scrambling to catch up. So I caved and bought Animal Well – feels like this has been the story every week, right? A different person stumbles into the well every WAYP.

I’m also going back to Dark Souls – but this time, it’s Dark Souls III. Don’t worry, I plan to play Dark Souls II eventually, but this is where my heart lies at the moment. I'll also check out the Dave The Diver Godzilla DLC this weekend because I need an excuse to dive back into the ocean. Have a good weekend, folks!

Gavin Lane, Editor

So many games. I've been down in the dungeon with Wizardry for a while, so I'd like to try something fresh. I bought Shadows of Valentia ages ago but never got around to firing it up, so that's my objective for the weekend. I should get back to Chants of Sennaar, too, and polish off the last chapter of Llamasoft. I've managed to resist the charms of Animal Well so far, but that might be a payday purchase.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I have been almost non-stop playing Animal Well. I don't even know what to say about it! Everything is a spoiler!!! But I love a game that comes with multiple layers of secrets, and I think I have peeled back maybe two of them so far? Honestly, this is my favourite part of a metroidbrainia: The bit where you know a lot, but not everything. I don't know how many more "THIS WAS HERE THE WHOLE TIME?" reveals there are left, and I want to treasure each one. What a gem. If you like Outer Wilds, Tunic, or any of those kinds of games, you owe it to yourself to play Animal Well. And don't be put off by the fact that it's a platformer! I hate platformers and I'm having a great time!!!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

I finally have Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes and the physical edition of Sea of Stars to add to my legendary JRPG backlog but my focus on Unicorn Overlord still has priority over everything. Good stuff on the eShop this week too: Bread & Fred, Hauntii and Paper Trail are all good to go on a minute’s notice.

My game of the week, with little surprise, is Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. I am enjoying the little differences from the GameCube version and feel a bit jealous of folks discovering this entry for the first time. Make no mistake, this is not only the definitive entry in the series, it is quite possibly one of the best games I’ve played in my life. Now, if only they would add a new mode to play the whole thing as Mr. L…

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Fill in the following poll with the game that you will be maining over the next few days and then slide into the comments to let us know what other titles are on the cards.