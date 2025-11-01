Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer



I recently picked up Two Point Museum, and it really is delightful. The performance issues on Switch 2 are definitely apparent, but it's really got its hooks in me. I find myself constantly tweaking little bits of my museum, taking "just one more" expedition to nab another fossil or skeleton for my collection, and simply sitting back to admire my handy work. Lovely stuff.

I'd like to play some more Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, but I'm tempted to put it aside for a little bit until the online issues are resolved.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I have friends staying over this weekend, so I expect a fair amount of Mario Party Jamboree, Mario Kart World, and probably a little Nintendo Switch Sports — what can I say? I’m a sucker for a few holes of Golf!

All this does mean that the final Mission or two of Pokémon Legends: Z-A will probably have to take a back seat for a couple of days. I’ll finish it soon, I promise!

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube837k

PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

I'll be splitting my time between doing some review stuff and insulating my loft this weekend. Honestly, I wish I was joking. So, not much time for gaming, really, but I definitely will still be chilling with Trails in the Sky 1st Chapter at some point, as I've got to get back to that before I forget the story.

Other than this, it'll be quick blasts of BALL x PIT (unbelievably addictive, be warned) and I'm afraid I've gone and bough the Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection, so hopefully the online issues Ollie pointed out in his review will get sorted down the line. I'm still more than happy to have it portable, to be honest, as online isn't my preferred way to play the old fighting games. Too much stress, mate.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Final Formation has no right to be this good. Jaleco’s original outing was a staple in Famiclones back in the day and it remains a stellar unlicensed Macross tribute, but this new remake dials everything up to eleven. In the Hades II front, Prometheus is being a royal pain on my way to the summit of Mount Olympus. Simon the Sorcerer Origins is proving to be good fun and I got Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion back into rotation.

UFO 50 report: 45 of 50 games played. What better game to spend Halloween than Night Manor! But Pilot Quest, Elfazar’s Hat and Lords of Diskonia are all top shelf stuff. Only five games to discover!

Game of the week is naturally Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake. We must be doing something right because as of right now we have the original trilogy in glorious HD-2D. Now, if only Chrono Trigger HD-2D becomes real...

Well, that's what we have planned for this weekend, but what about you? Let us know your picks in the following poll.