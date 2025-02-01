Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I've gotten to Halo 2 in my big 'Legendary' playthrough of the mainline Halo series. This, in my book, is probably the most brutal entry on Legendary, and the Elites in particular really don't hold back. If I can get through this one, then the rest should be a cakewalk by comparison.

On the Switch, I've decided to dive back into some Metroid. I'm currently playing through Metroid: Zero Mission via NSO and will move onto Metroid Fusion afterwards. If I'm feeling particularly cheeky, then I might even give Super Metroid another go.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Big release week for ol’ Jimmy this time, so I’m going to be trying my best to make some progress on a couple of newbies. Citizen Sleeper 2 is already gobbling up my time and, honestly, I’m struggling to put it down thanks to a couple of plot points that really have their claws in me. If I do manage to pry myself away, I’ll go with Laika’s insanely stressful-looking chicken combat to… relax? That doesn’t feel right.

Either way, see you all on the other side!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I'm kicking myself for not playing 1000xRESIST last year — I picked it up on sale but got swept up in general overwhelming end-of-year stuff. It's absolutely incredible, and I'm only on chapter four. This is a special video game, folks.

On the cosier end of the scale, we've officially started our co-op playthrough of Tales of Graces f Remastered, but on PS5. My partner has never played it before, and I haven't touched it since 2012, so I'm excited to see how this has held up. Lastly, I'm setting up my new home in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, a game I'm scared will take over my life for the rest of 2025. I'll be back for Citizen Sleeper 2 later in the year — sorry!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

I missed out on Freedom Wars when it was released on Vita so I made sure not to let this remastered version walk on by. Further progress in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom should take me near the end game. Its nice to have Turbo Overkill on Switch at last. Still hooked on Guilty Gear -Strive- and Strania -The Stella Machina- EX. My physical Switch copy of Ninja Five-O also arrived, priced at a far more sensible sum compared to the original GBA outing (trust me, don’t check eBay for it).

Game of the week is Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter. I rather enjoyed the original and this time there is a very sensible “easy mode” option which mitigates the incredible hardcore combat-driven nature of the series. Hopefully this get a physical version down the line.

Kate Gray, Contributor

I'm on another detective game kick, so as soon as I finished Rise of the Golden Idol, it was straight onto the just-released game The Roottrees are Dead, which was much more my speed. I've now got a very beautiful colour-coded spreadsheet of names, facts, and rumours, which has been a lot of fun to put together. I feel like a real detective! After finishing that, I'll move on to the sort-of-sequel, Roottreemania.

I'm also playing Dragon Age Origins for the first time to entertain my Dragon Age-loving friend while she finishes her PhD, and it's surprisingly fun - the graphics have aged poorly, yes, and the decision to have your character complain every time you tell them to do something is baffling, but the writing is top-drawer stuff.

Oh, and I'm playing Hello Kitty Island Adventure, of course... because I'm working on it and I need to keep up with all the stories!

Nile Bowie, Contributor

Howdy, folks! Last week, I booted up Dredge for the first time and absolutely got hooked. The game strikes a perfect balance between passive fishing minigames, exploration, and deep lore—it really scratched that itch for me. I’ll be playing more of Dredge this weekend.

I'm also wrapping up some levels in Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, which I’ve yet to complete. Then there’s Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, which I’m still chipping away at and absolutely loving.

I also grabbed Lorelei and the Laser Eyes on sale this week, so if time allows, I’ll be booting that up as well. Happy gaming, everyone!

Oliver Revolta, Contributor

Oh my word. As I’ve mentioned a few times, for the last month I’ve been barely crawling my way through the excellent, but brutally difficult Super Hydorah. My lack of progress – I might have managed to get through about 1-2 levels a week – started to feel all-encompassing. My life ground to a halt. I am too old for this, and I have now given up.

This weekend, I’ll play through to the end on the much-too-easy ‘Rookie’ setting and then get back to No More Heroes III. Big respect goes out to everyone who managed to beat Super Hydorah on normal difficulty. It’s a great game, but wow.

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.