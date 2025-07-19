Alex Olney, Video Producer

The plan? The plan is to get Donkey Kong Bananza and never put it down.

The reality? I'll probably put off buying it and instead sink another 10 hours into No Man's Sky.

It's a tough life.

PJ O'Reilly, Staff Writer

This weekend im gonna be joining everyone else in exploring the latest Donkey Kong adventure.

I've only managed about three hours or thereabouts so far, and Im already in danger of spending way too much time just destroying the entire environments. Just because I can.

I will actually be making time for a few other Switch cuts this weekend, too, with both System Shock 2: 25th Anniversary Remaster and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 already on my homescreen and awaiting my attention.

Have a good one, shorts fans!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

As predicted, everyone has gone a little bananas this weekend and yours truly is no exception. However I fear I will take far longer than any of my peers to complete Donkey Kong Bananza because I make sure that I smash every single thing that can be smashed before moving on… (Please send help!)

A double dose of shmup action on the way, courtesy of NG.DEV. Picked up both Gunvein and Fast Striker EX so I can try to keep my reflexes at acceptable levels because I want to make sure I continue to be “old school” and not just plain old.

While I continue to make steady progress in both Yakuza 0: Directors Cut and Front Mission 3: Remake, an inexplicable need to return to Tekken 4 on PlayStation 2 also needed to be inserted onto the weekend rotation. So, like… Tekken 8 on Switch 2 when, Namco? Asking for a friend.

Kate Gray, Contributor

This weekend is largely dedicated to [REDACTED REVIEW GAME], but if I have any time, I'll also be trying to wrap up 100 days in The Hundred Line.

I also checked out a game the other day called corru.observer (link: https://corru.observer/) — it's this strange, funky little sci-fi game about exploring the remnants of an alien's memories. It's all fractured and corrupted and pixel-bashy, with this fantastic layer of "translation" — the alien language is being fed to you through some kind of Star Trekky auto-translator, and every now and again it'll remind you of this by saying that a word has "no equivalent" but that it's chosen something similar, and provided context. As someone with a background in translation, I think that's super neat! I'll admit that the game takes a while to wrap your head around, especially because the UI is all in-fiction, but I think it's a real treat for anyone who enjoys games like Citizen Sleeper and Paradise Killer.

Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

OH, BANANAAAA!

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you? Let us know in the following poll which games you're planning on booting up over the next couple of days.