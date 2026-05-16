Ollie Reynolds, Reviews Editor

Now that the review's live, I can finally start raving about Sektori and proclaim that, yes, I'll be playing it extensively this weekend. It's bloomin good, man.

With news of the impending sequel, I also plan on playing a few rounds on Aliens: Fireteam Elite on PS5. It's shallow yet endlessly entertaining, and I love it.

Jim Norman, Features Editor

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream has been my ‘goldfish game’ for weeks now. I have it open and turn to look at it every now and then, beaming at whatever my weird little guys are up too. It has been wonderful, though I am craving something a little more hands-on.

Perhaps it’s time to finally check out Kid Icarus: Uprising, or maybe I’ll bite the bullet on Lorelei and the Laser Eyes. What a conundrum, eh?

Gavin Lane, Editor

Having been away for a few days, I've resisted starting Indy for the sole reason of playing it alongside my kids on the sofa, as if we were seeing a new film.

I'm not sure if watching their old man pottering around the Vatican will be enough to keep them engaged, but if nothing else, they're going to love the start bit and hearing the Raiders march. Helluva weekend ahead. Have a good one, folks.

Mai Ladyman, Video Producer

After an eventful time with the rest of the Hookshot team, I am feeling more inspired to revisit some classics.

I'll likely spend some time with Pokémon Blue and Yellow along with a secret game I can't mention (yet!). Either way it'll be a weekend of disconnecting but reconnecting to some much needed nostalgia.

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Alex Olney, Senior Video Producer

I've got three lovely days to play games this weekend, but the reality is I'll almost certainly not be able to play as much as I'd like.

But my plans? Definitely want to keep going with Indiana Jones and the Big Circle (chortle!), proverbially bash my head against a Sektori-shaped brick wall, and perhaps even a bit of Reanimal if the feeling takes me. Wish me luck!

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

Now that I've made some good progress in MIO, I'm really enjoying it. The platforming is absolutely sublime and sometimes pretty darn challenging. I'm hoping to blast through the rest of the game this weekend so I can move on or keep the slate clean.

However, Final Fantasy XIV has just opened up its free log-in campaign, and part of me would like to catch up before the MMORPG hits the Switch 2 this summer, or at least before the next expansion hits. So I may well be returning to Tural briefly. Have a good weekend, all!

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

While I still need to clear some of Asura’s Wrath fancy DLC chapters, this weekend will mostly go down in history for being shmup heaven. Forty eight glorious hours spend among Söldner-X2: Final Prototype - Definitive Edition, bring down the Bydo empire in R-Type Dimensions III, succumb to synaesthesia from sessions of Sektori and play for the first time Hudson Soft’s Vertical Force. I hope my neighbours like explosions, laser sounds, and thumping electronic soundtracks.

Game of the week is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. For people of a certain age group, Harrison Ford is the best of the best. From blade running, intergalactic space smuggler rogue and archeologist college professor with a tomb raider side gig, he did it all with ease. There has never been a video game that puts the player in his literal shoes until MachineGames delivered this essential Indy masterpiece. With Vatican city behind, time to discover the local charms of Gizeh.

Those are our plans for the coming weekend. Now it's your turn to tell us yours, so make sure to get busy with our poll, and let us know all about your weekend gaming plans in the comments!