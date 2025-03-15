Jim Norman, Staff Writer

Those pesky little nonogram puzzles have sunk their claws into me again with Mario's Picross on NSO. I haven't played every game in the series by any stretch, but damn, do I love seeing those silly little pictures at the end of each stage!

Gavin's chatter about Hades in recent weeks has got me keen to head back to the underworld for a couple of runs too, though I have friends staying this weekend so I can't see myself getting the time to play much outside Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports.

Alex Olney, Senior Video Producer

Maybe it's the fact that there are so many rumours about a remake, or maybe it's because I'm just nostalgic for a far less happy time in my life, but I've been playing an awful lot of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion recently. A habit I intend to continue this weekend wherever possible.

I want to try foraging for some ramsons/wild garlic, and I also nabbed a copy of The Simpsons: Bart vs. the Space Mutants on the NES from one of my chums, so I may well give that a go. I know, I know, it's early in the season, but the unseasonal warmth has apparently caused an early start for the delicious alliums. Wish me luck!

Craig Reid, Contributor

For most of this weekend, I’ll be on Split Fiction with my lady love, but outside of that, I plan to get back into Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It’s been a long old while since I last played, having gotten pretty far with gammy-armed Link. I suppose now is the time to dust off our golden hero boy for another romp through Hyrule.

I’ll be honest, though – I’ll probably just keep going with Mario & Luigi: Brothership. It’s taking me ages since I only seem to play on weekends – funny behaviour, huh?

Gavin Lane, Editor

I finished Hades! By which I mean I escaped enough times to get the proper ending, though I still get the sense I've only seen 50% of the game. The backlog calls, though, and I do get satisfaction from rolling credits. Arco is still on my To Finish list, I was having a great time with Yakuza, I've just started Ori, and Hades has me itching to go back to Transistor. Plenty to be getting on with. Have a great one, folks.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

Did I really think I could finish FANTASIAN Neo Dimension before Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition arrived? I sure did, but it's not going to happen, I think I’m not even halfway into it, but I sure am loving it so far and hope to finish it one day, possibly after I am done with Mira (next century then). Not much else going on Switch, so I will be replaying Tom Clancy’s H.A.W.X and its sequel. I will also play Metal Slader Glory: Director’s Cut for the Super Famicom. Despite visual novels not being my forte, I always loved the Famicom original and am now very happy to dive into its 16-bit enhanced version. And on that note...

My game of the week is Super Fire Pro Wrestling Special! It only took three decades, but fans have translated the visual novel story mode to English, penned by none other than undertaker turned video game producer Suda51. It’s about a rookie upstart that rises up the ranks of the wrestling world to become the legendary top champion, a real feel-good story with a happy ending for everyone. I am extremely happy to finally have this game in my humble Super Famicom collection.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I've got the endgame of Legends: Arceus to get through this weekend. I'm so glad I decided to replay it - it's reminded me of what makes Pokémon so darn good.

Otherwise, gaming will be a bit light this weekend. I don't want to start anything huge before Xenoblade drops next week, so I'm thinking it's time to play Ender Lilies, and then move onto the sequel later in the year. Have a good one, folks!

