First announced back in May 2024, the second Nintendo Store in the US is scheduled to open on 15th May 2025.

Nintendo San Francisco (sorry, Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO) will join the firm's flagship store in New York and give West Coast fans somewhere to pick up Ninty-related swag, clothes, and other merch. Plus, you know, games and Switches.

The store is located in the "iconic" Union Square and Nintendo has more details on an FAQ page, which will include eventually details on reserving tickets for the "grand opening" — if you fancy seeing some ribbon cut by a big Mario — though they'll be "coming soon".

Most exciting is the promise of "exclusive products including accessories, apparel, home goods and souvenirs available only at this location." Not gonna lie, we are suckers video-game-themed home goods.

Here are the details from that FAQ page:

Where is Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO located?

Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO is located at 331 Powell St (on the corner of Powell and Geary) in Union Square.

You can get to Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO by taking BART or MUNI to the Powell St station or take MUNI buses to nearby stops. Additionally you can hop on the Powell-Hyde or Powell- Mason cable car lines. If you need directions, visit the Store Location section of our website. How can I attend the grand opening of the store?

Reservations will be required to attend the grand opening of the Nintendo SAN FRANCISCO store. More details coming soon. Can I purchase items online or over the phone?

Currently, we do not offer online or phone orders. We would love for you to visit us in person and hope to see you soon. However, you can check out the online My Nintendo Store to shop select Nintendo products.

Will you be swinging by this new Nintendo Store later this year looking for some Mario and Luigi salt and pepper shakers? Maybe a Switch 2? Let us know in the usual place.