Did I finish Zelda last weekend? Did I heck! Instead of polishing off the last dungeon, I reignited my love for worm-based tactics with Digital Eclipse's excellent Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition. I'll try my best to put it down this weekend and get back to Hylian business... maybe.

Elsewhere, I went back to my beloved Astro Bot and rescued a couple more cuties. God, what a game!

This weekend, I’ll have a few reviews on the go for [REDACTED], [REDACTED], and [REDACTED], so please do look forward to those very soon.

If I can find the time, however, I’ll be sinking some more hours into the wonderful Silent Hill 2 remake from Bloober Team. I can’t believe this game actually exists and is as good as it is. It’s remarkably faithful while improving upon the core experience in all the right ways.

On the Switch, I’ve been playing quite a bit of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate recently, so I might try and sneak in a few matches here and there if I can.

This weekend I will be playing nothing. NOTHING! Zero. Zilch. Nada. The reason is my ever closer upcoming birthday and my new music album, which is to be released on that very same day, is not ready yet. That’s right, it's crunching time! Do not dangle any Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom cartridge in front of my eyes or anything else that might otherwise steer me away from my musical path. At least oversleeping won’t be a problem, because...

“Game” of the week is Alarmo. There better be some F-Zero/StarFox/Metroid updates coming into this thing soon. I would also not object to waking up to the vocal main theme of Fire Emblem. For now, the Great Fairy… “musings” will suffice.

This weekend it's CANADIAN THANKSGIVINGS, but I won't let that stop me from trying desperately to wring out more than an ounce of fun from Echoes of Wisdom (which, in case you can't tell, I'm not enjoying). I'm also on a metroidbrainia kick (subtle plug for my feature on the "genre", of course), and, having finally finished The Witness, I'm looking for more games in the same vein. Maybe the Outer Wilds DLC?

Oh, and working on my brand new game writing gig. Can't tell you what it is, but I'm VERY excited...

I really need to buckle down and finish Zelda. I've been happily bumbling around, pushing back the fog and revealing the entire map while collecting echoes, but I need to start ticking some dungeons off the list. Otherwise, I'm eager to crack into Natsu-Mon and polish off World of Goo 2 and Can of Wormholes. Realistically? With bathroom taps to replace, curtains to hang, and a boiler to repair, I'm only going to get to one of these games. Haven't they invented some sort of sleep substitute in pill form yet? That'd help me do the backlog some damage. Caffeine ain't cutting it.

Have a good one, folks.

I’ve recently started Little Nightmares II as a bit of a palette cleanser from my Metaphor: ReFantazio fixation. Honestly, I can’t believe it took me so long to pick the spooky lil’ platformer up, especially since I’m such a big fan of the first one. For some reason, I mistakenly thought the sequel was co-op, and that idea put me off. But I was wrong! Little Nightmares II is a perfectly spooky little adventure through a hauntingly beautiful world.

Oh, and if I can convince a friend, I might end up jumping into Monster Hunter Rise as well. Anyway, happy gaming, folks!

