Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

I'm still working my way through The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy and I'm having an absolute blast with it. I love everything about it: the story, the characters, the music, the endless twists and turns... It's just wonderful.

I do have a hankering to kickstart a completely fresh life in Animal Crossing, though I'm unsure whether I want to dive into New Horizons again or go back to New Leaf. Honestly, the mere thought of crafting is pushing me toward New Leaf at the moment.

Jim Norman, Staff Writer

My gaming brain at the moment is Blue Prince, Blue Prince and a little more Blue Prince. These puzzley 'metroidbrainias' always manage to keep me in a chokehold until I’m done and, it’s got to be said, this is one of my favourites I’ve played in a long time. I only wish that it was on Switch (Switch 2, pls) because being able to take it on the go would be a godsend.

Having that tethered to the big screen does mean that my public transport gaming has opened up again, mind you. I’m currently chucking the 3DS in the backpack whenever I leave the house and I’m flitting between Pokémon X and Super Mario 3D Land currently. Maybe it’s for the best that my silly little puzzlers stay non-portable…

Gavin Lane, Editor

I've been feeling a bit peaky the last couple of days and need something appropriately restorative over the weekend. Grey clouds and showers continue to thwart home-improvement plans, so as I'm stuck inside anyway, the NSO N64 pad is charging and I'm eyeing a Banjo playthrough with the kids in the director's chair.

Beyond that, I've dipped into Please, Touch the Artwork 2 and need to polish that off, too. The original was a fantastic curio that really struck a chord with me, so I had high hopes for this sequel. Look out for my review next week.

Gonçalo Lopes, Contributor

By the time you’re reading this, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition Chapter 12 is done. Mira veterans of the Wii U age will know this was the original game’s ending and not to get into any spoilers, the fact I am still thinking about it a decade later says it all. So this weekend will be all about Post-chapter Affinity Missions, the brand new Chapter 13 and a mysterious new continent to explore. This is gonna be fun!

Assuming that’s done, the game will become a hunt for equipment. If the names Telethia the Endbringer and Pharsis the Everqueen are familiar to you, know that I have never managed to defeat them on the original game outing. I would like to sort of fix that before the Switch 2 arrives. Time will tell...

And now for something completely different: Rusty Rabbit! My Japanese physical edition arrived in time to get some time with the game this weekend after recommendation from NL team staff during last month’s eShop Selects voting.

Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor

I'm fully in on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at this point, and I am enthralled by it. If this comes to Switch 2, I am 100% double-dipping on the game. So my Switch is taking a bit of a break — except for the evenings, when I'm cosying down with the basketball and Citizen Sleeper 2, another incredible game.

Summer is hitting here in the States, and I've got gardening to do, but with Switch 2 fast approaching, I'm looking to see what I could clear out of my backlog. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown? Trails through Daybreak II? Something short and sweet like TOEM? We'll see!

That's what we have planned for the weekend, but what about you?