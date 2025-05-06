If there’s one thing we can all agree on in 2025, it’s that gaming is becoming a pretty expensive hobby. Not that it was ever ‘cheap’, of course, but recent price hikes have caused quite a stir within the community, perhaps most notably that of Mario Kart World on the upcoming Switch 2. With the physical edition set at $80 in the US, £75 in the UK, and €80 in the EU, it’s certainly on the higher end of the scale when it comes to game pricing.
It’s not just Mario Kart World, though – far from it. With the Switch 2 specifically, pretty much everything has gone up in price from the OG Switch. The Joy-Con, the Pro Controller, the dock, the charging grip… In the UK, the new wireless GameCube controller is priced at £58.99 on the My Nintendo Store, making it almost £20 more expensive than the N64 equivalent.
Elsewhere, Sony announced a PlayStation price hike in the UK and Europe earlier in April, and Microsoft recently announced a slew of price increases for the Xbox brand, including everything from consoles to accessories, and yes, even games. The company confirmed that certain titles will match Mario Kart World’s $80 price tag in the US by the end of 2025, and honestly, this just feels like the tip of the iceberg. I’ll be very surprised if $80 doesn’t just become the new norm as we venture into 2026. Goodness knows how much GTA 6 will wind up costing; maybe that rumoured $100 MSRP isn’t quite so far-fetched after all.
I won't deep-dive into the reasons for the increases, as I daresay you’ve probably already got a good handle on some of the potential catalysts, including rising production costs and oh, let's say 'uncertainty' in the realm of global trade at the moment. Instead, I’d like to talk about how this is going to affect me personally, and then open the floor to you and find out how your gaming habits might change in the foreseeable future.
I’m fortunate enough to own all three major console platforms: the Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Now truth be told, I’ve already cut my spending habits down a bit from maybe five or ten years ago; that’s what having a child will do. Your priorities shift, your free time shrinks, and so does your wallet. And yet, I still managed to grab the games that I really wanted across all three systems.
Granted, Xbox Game Pass has been (and will continue to be) a lifesaver. I don’t subscribe to it on a continual basis, but rather dip in and out at semi-regular intervals when something comes out that interests me. So yes, back in 2023 I picked up Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Switch in May, followed up in June with Final Fantasy XVI on PS5, and then resubscribed to Game Pass a short while later so I could try out Starfield (definitely not worth it, by the way).
Now, things feel very different. With prices going up across the board, I find myself having to make some pretty significant changes to my gaming habits. I’d absolutely love to play Death Stranding 2 when it launches in June, but a huge splurge on the Switch 2 means I’ll probably have to give it a miss. Similarly, Ghost of Yotei looks awesome, but if Metroid Prime 4: Beyond gets an Autumn release date that happens to clash, then you better believe I’ll be opting for Prime 4.
It’s not like I don’t want to play these games. I want to play them all, and I’ve never believed in the weird, unwavering brand loyalty to just one platform. That’s how console wars erupt, and I’ve no interest in it. But I have to face up to reality: I’m going to want to pick up as many first-party Switch 2 games as I can, both for my own enjoyment and to facilitate coverage for you fine folks. Something’s got to give.
To be honest, the only non-Switch 2 game I feel confident buying on day one this year is Metal Gear Solid 3 Delta: Snake Eater. As I mentioned earlier, Game Pass will undoubtedly be used here and there, since the odd £14.99 every handful of months is a lot easier to stomach than £70. For the most part, though, I think I’m about to take a mental trip back to the mid-'00s when the only console I could afford was the GameCube.
If Nintendo maintains its remarkable cadence of great games, that's not the end of the world. But it feels like times — and gaming habits — they are a-changin'.
Thanks for voting. Be sure to let us know in the comments below how your own gaming and spending habits might change with the recent price increases.
I only use Nintendo systems so I will just be staying the same.
It means waiting longer for sales
I will not be purchasing a Switch 2. I have the previous Nintendo systems and PC gaming options such as Steam and GOG. N64 and Gamecube are my favorite but I also enjoy current games on the Switch.
I'm focusing more on my backlog. I have enough games to last me a lifetime if I never buy anything else
I only use Nintendo systems so I will be staying at home
I was already phasing out of keeping up to date with new consoles and games. The price increase is just making that choice easier for me. I've got plenty of games to replay. Or wishlisted games to buy for $5-$20 on sale. I don't need to keep up with all the full price retail games.
I've started adding funds to my Nintendo and Steam accounts, and not spending more than I've allotted myself. It's helped me to really prioritize the purchase I actually want to make.
Definitely, definitely, and never subscribed. Switch is my preferred place to play solo experiences. But online multiplayer? Playstation is where all my friends play.
Not really, I've always been a "wait 'til the price drops" kinda guy. Very few games (or anything for that matter) warrant me paying full price.
I will buy gaming laptop in the future. I will stay away from consoles for some time for sure.
PC/laptop/Windows is the way!
I already have tonnes of games that I have not played, anyways.
It would be impossible to keep my gaming habits the same if I bought the switch 2. Between the game key cards, the price gouging, and the lack of storage space, nobody's going to be buying as much games as they bought for the switch 1
Hopefully it will help encourage me to stop buying every game that I “kind of wanted” because there’s a slight discount on it. Probably over 800 games in my backlog and I only play 4 hours a week I’m guessing. 🤦♂️
It’s always been this way for me, so nothing will really change, fortunately.
I have so many games in my backlog, I've taken a break from buying new games in the past 6 months. Switch only gamer here, with the Switch 2, I'll splurge on day 1 (MK bundle, CyberPunk, probably SF6) - and then I'll be buying Elden Ring & MP4 (DK depending on reviews) day one. After that, I'll likely do what I have done with my Switch, wait it out for sales on games I want, primarily buying 1st party games when they launch. But yeah, with $70/80 games - I'll be more selective.
I've gotten really into used games lately. It's probably the cheapest way to play some older games and you can sell them whenever you want.
It applies for retro consoles, but also games just a couple years old can be found for half their msrp or less.
Honestly it's such a good deal, I see why console makers like Xbox have wanted to get rid of it for over a decade.
I'll probably be more selective on buying Nintendo games but my steam library is growing quickly lol so i won't be bored
I'm carving away at my ever growing backlog instead of buying day one releases. Life goes on, gaming will still be one of my largest hobbies. Buying new games immediately and pre-ordering will just be a forgotten hobby and I'm fine with that....unless that release starts with "Chibi" and ends with "Robo", I'll pre-order your entire overpriced stock 😏
i will save a lot of money on switch 2 because of key cards wont buy any of them..
I already rarely buy games day one, usually only reserve that for FF, Like a Dragon and Pokemon.
Most of my gaming purchases are on sale or second hand at fleamarkets and CEX.
I don't buy that many 1st party Nintendo games that I can't afford to pay 80 or 90 euros for it. Like, one or two per year.
All other games I can wait for price drop.
I guess I'll buy one or two first party Nintendo games a year. ATM it's Mario Kart Worlds and DK Bananza or Pokemon Legends ZA, I'm still not sure.
Switch 2 will probably continue to be secondary to my Steam Deck as there’s just more choice on there (and freedom to mod). I suspect I’ll be buying fewer games at these higher prices, most games just aren’t worth that much to me so I’ll wait for a sale (or just never get the game).
It will be rare events like a new Mario that I would be willing to pay £80 for.
Won't have to change my habits at all:
Gaming a lot less these days, but not because of prices changing. It's because the longer I live the more I value my time on Earth and the less important fantasy and escape becomes.
I'll think twice before making any purchase. I have to be more selective and try less new stuff.
@Magician Yeah. Nintendo shines with single player, especially with their lack of dedicated servers, and Playstation has much better online, but from the few games I’ve played on my PS5, a lot of the single player gameplay feels very similar between games, with their lack exception of Astro’s Playroom (waiting for a sale on Bot)
Gaming has started to take more of a back seat in my life for a few years. It was already starting to change, because I've been working on cars and gardening, and finding other things to do that "yield more fruit", or give a greater sense of accomplishment.
That said, I do still enjoy video games, and make room for about an hour a day, and maybe two or three hours on Saturdays and Sundays. It's a great way to unwind, but for me it's like sugar - better in small doses.
The increase in prices makes me feel like investing in games even less, maybe just getting the heavy-hitters like Mario Kart and Metroid. And there is a massive backlog of classics to fall back on. I bought Stellar Blade two months ago, and still haven't finished it, so I'm not in a rush to buy a ton of games, especially if they're going to get in the way of financial goals.
This might be just me being old head and have grown up with the industry. As I get older, I find myself being interested in other things besides gaming. I can still put in the 3 hours or more, but I must really really like the game. With my hobby getting more expensive I might find myself becoming a pure casual. Just life, I guess.
Hi Microsoft! Good question!
Not changing much - it's been years I barely buy games on launch day unless I could find a nice sale and indies/old games are my main pool of gaming anyway. So basically gotta do the same.
makes zero difference. I only buy games when they have been out a year or more, so they are a) discounted, and b) patched and fully working!
I’m in my late thirties with children and a myriad of tasks to do around my home when I do have free time.
The Switch will likely be the last console I’ll purchase for myself. Maybe in the future I’ll get a Switch 2 for the kids, but I think the ship has sailed for me in terms of grabbing the latest games. My 1TB memory card on Switch has enough games on it to easily satisfy my gaming interests until my final days, I would think.
My ps5 hasn't gotten much use, God of War and Jedi Fallen Order were cool but really I just enjoy Nintendo games more
I usually buy one or two big new releases a year. The rest of the time I'm buying digital games on sale and second hand games that I find at a good price. I have a huge backlog built up.
So I'll need to spend slightly more on the few big releases I do buy, but I'm not sure my other purchasing habits will be significantly affected.
Let's put it this way, besides the Switch I have a PS5 with 100+ digital games, but almost all of them are actually PS4 games that I purchased in the past or near PS5 launch. Ever since having a kid, I have also been gaming mostly on my Switch due to portability and lighter games.
I feel that gaming will need to reinvent itself soon. With us fans growing older with less time to play and with kids that could enjoy gaming staying out of it due to extremely high prices, I don't think it's sustainable anymore.
I have already changed… Not that much due to prices, though. It was the realization that time is more limited than I ever gave it credit for or at least thought about. I’ll go with one of the examples The author used.Yes ghost of Yotei does look awesome… but yeah as the author stated if Metroid prime four comes out at the same time… Let’s just say Nintendo goes to $80 route instead of the $70 route like they did for donkey Kong… then spending an extra 10 over what it may have been is not that huge a difference I would just need to budget around it. Let’s say Sony decides to raise their prices to 80 so now that’s $20 more than what it may have been ( Yotei and prime 4 being $160 instead of $140). Still not a gigantic amount, with some careful budgeting could be over come, especially since gaming is my favorite hobby. However, what I came to realize is why would I buy two of these big games at about the same time when I simply just don’t have the time to play both? In the past, I would rationalize that once I beat one I would go onto the other… but what usually ended up happening is I would beat one and another big game I wanted would be out and I would simply go to that one… This leads to backlog and $70 ( or 60 in the case of switch one games) spent on something I don’t really touch. Worst of all in the case of non-Nintendo games by the time I get to a certain game it usually is much cheaper or has seen significant sales. If Nintendo keeps up their release cadence and releases about 10 games per year this $10 increase leads all their games costing $100 more for that year..so in that case I may buy one less. I had already planned on their games being $70 based on everyone else… and I’m thinking most of their games will actually end up costing $70… but we’ll have to wait and see on that one. In the end, my change in buying less games comes more from the fact that time is limited and I just don’t have time to play them all… and it’s kind of pointless to pay 70 or even $20 if I’m not gonna play it for a while. I’ll make exceptions for those games that seem like they might have a limited release. ( maybe a game based on license that could expire -marvel fighting collection for example or if the company said it was limited kind of like the Mario collection a few years ago).
I mean yes, but not because of the price changes. If I really wanted Mario Kart World or whatever, I would get it. But I am judt too busy with other things.
I've already started going through my 100+ games backlog instead of buying new games, so. Will get NS2 maybe around Christmas, if not later.
I feel the switch 2 will either be my last console or penultimate one as the game prices are getting too high, I have played all new games already in some shape or form and physical games could soon be a thing of the past. Thankfully I have many retro systems to scratch a gaming itch going forward if I decide the switch 2 will be my final console. I have to say, I wasn't really blown away with my ps5 purchase from the ps4 and quickly sold off the Xbox series x, so it's not just a dig at nintendo.
I’ve posted this elsewhere but as a kid I always wanted all the current major consoles and a sweet PC. I have all of that now (well, not the PS5 Pro lol). But as I get older, I’m gaming less each week. New hobbies, relationships, and obligations take precedence for me as I get older. As well as health and fitness.
Now sprinkle on these insane price hikes with low performing investments… there’s just no need to buy that many games unless it’s something I’m truly stoked to play day 1. I’m getting a Switch 2 but I won’t be buying anymore XBOX or PlayStation consoles.
Oddly enough, I’ll probably end up saving money from games despite the price increases since I’ll only be buying a few titles each year from here on out!
The key cards are the only thing that cause me to change. Gaming has been expensive for a long time, it goes up with each generation. I stopped getting every console 2 generations ago and like nearly everyone, I have a backlog a mile long. I don't need to play games the day they come out, and usually buy my games on sale.
I don’t ‘need’ to make changes, I just have a perception of value where I’m not going to waste money just for the sake of it. A £70 game is a year of Netflix or Disney or a guitar pedal or a lot of other things that give me more value than a video game.
I will be buying the nintendo switch 2 to play nintendo switch 1 games portable on a bigger screen, with bigger controllers. Nintendo switch 2 games? At that price? Without the game inside the cartridge? No thanks. Multiplatform titles on key-card? I will be buying them on other console.
For example: Raidou on switch 1 has everyting in the cartridge, why buy the nsw2 game?
i spend already a lot for games and i don't want to spend more, which means less games or more indies
Gaming for me will definitely get better.
Back in the 90s I paid almost twice as much for an N64 game than for a game today, and it was the best time, because every purchase counted. Nowadays I buy dozens of games, from which I play not even half of them. 🤷♂️
Right now, I'm focusing on actually playing (not necessarily finishing) the Switch games and "insurance purchases" I've gotten over the last few years. I'm pending to play the Trine games, the Portal games, Pang Adventures, and I've gotten back to Q Remastered and Q2 Humanity, and on the DS I've gone back to the Ouendans and Elite Beat Agents to get the highest rankings.
After Kirby and the Forgotten Land on 2022, I haven't bought a game at launch, everything else is either second hand or discounts, doesn't have to be heavy, i.e. if you offer me a game at 1000 Mexican pesos, I'd buy it instead of the usual 1400.
I'm going to prioritise the games in my huge backlog and only buy when it's really worth it, whereas before I was a bit casual about buying games. Since I also enjoy PC games from GOG and Steam, I won't buy anything expensive on the Switch 2 that I already have on PC.
I just got a PS5 last autumn, but the prospect of having my Nintendo favourites alongside a portable version of Cyberpunk 2077, Elden Ring and some rumoured Xbox games like Starfield and such... I really don't know. It's an expensive hobby. I really don't like PC gaming cause I use a Mac for my day-to-day and work. I already am more picky as I now know which game is worth buying since I dropped Xbox as a platform.
I may consider dropping PS5, but there's a couple games I really love and I have the PSVR2 also, so I really don't know. I am keeping my preorder of Switch 2 for now, but I am gonna have to consider dropping one platform for the other, just for the sake of budget. I can pay for both, but I'd rather be more cautious, cause there's not enough time in the world to play all games anyway and my life doesn't revolve around gaming exclusively.
Despite all that, the Switch 2 looks very cool and promising, I was even downvoted on Reddit for saying the hardware might be more powerful than what we might be expecting when it finally releases.
This has definitely changed my gaming habits.
See you on the high seas, my friends. 🏴☠️
Switch provided my largest gaming habit change. As I prefer the Nintendo controller layout I try to game on Nintendo most often. So that meant at first I got stuck with double dips as games went to switch later. So now I wait up to two years if a game looks like it can run on switch. Devs that consistently snub Nintendo slowly lose purchases (huge Bethesda fan but don’t own Starfield or Oblivion remastered…I am buying TES 6) I use gamepass so that does allow me to play but I cancelled it recently because AC shadows is too big. I have quadrupled my game purchases thanks to switch (most systems would max around 100-200 games) but it means I have bought way less on PS5 and series x. So much so that I am redoing my PC and going back to Nintendo/PC. Trying to finish my switch purchases in the next 2 years.
Prices are still low/affordable to me. I still buy 150-300 USD CEs. But less statues and merch (aside from my ac shadows spending spree) and since the Switch 2 is cheaper than what I paid for series x and ps5 I am not bothered by price. My purchases are however changing due to the trade war. I will still buy wants but will either circulate my money in my community or will abstain from a lot of spending. Focusing on hobbies that earn money/improve my health. Already eating out less and cooking more, will start a garden. Moving to a larger place but one that allows me to be more self sufficient and stockpile items. No travel or concerts and looking for a second job to quickly boost my savings and clear out debt. Starting more initiatives at work to bring in more revenue and boost my check (I can’t get promoted any further. Aside from vanity titles like VP or CTO.) I was supposed to start my decade of sacrifice next year but economic times pushed that up to this year.
My habits have changed the past couple years but it’s more of an age thing for me - getting old
@AG_Awesome this was me too. Then I realized I wasn't that interested in these games to begin with. It was just the allure of getting a game on a deep discount and saying 'it looks kinda interesting' was the excuse to pull the trigger. Now, I'd rather buy less games but spend more on the ones I'm genuinely interested in
@AllBLK I'm focusing more on my backlog. I have enough games to last me a lifetime if I never buy anything else.
I will keep my physical Switch 1 games and probably buy Switch 2 game updates. Only time I will get Switch 2 full cart games is if they are LE, CE, or SE editions. If I can get it cheaper with Switch 1 games I will go with Switch 1 games physical first.
Yeah, I'm good. I've stopped posting on the site because I've cut down on gaming related purchases dramatically. For the past year, I've been solely gaming on my PS2, Gamecube, PS3, and Dreamcast. I played the Switch a few hours in that time. There were so many Switch games I purchased physically that required a download, I just got tired of it. So, I sort of moved on because I'm not the consumer Nintendo is looking for. I saw the Switch 2 and it's prices, and decided against purchasing. Mostly because, the on board storage sucks, and seemingly a hard push toward digital occurred. Also, the way everything was announced, it produced a FOMO effect. Like this bundle won't be around long, so....buy it now. Again, I'm not a sucker for that stuff anymore, and Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft can go find some ebay scalpers to purchase their product.
Came to Switch pretty late in the game, so almost everything was already pretty cheap to get … with a brand new console that changes of course. But as I mostly play Indies and 1st party games, have a lot of titles in my backlog, games to upgrade and can be pretty patient (on occasion), I think I‘ll be fine.
To be fair, I started a bit of a frugal stint around the New Year, so prior to game price increases. Game price increases only seem logical at this current time, considering economic influences. Games cost more in the 90s at certain points. I am getting a Switch 2, also enjoy PC, wait for sales, but still buy new for games I'm excited for. I'm just being a lot more conscious of playing through the dozens of amazing games I already own while slowing down on purchasing games generally. Honestly, for me it's a lot of the sales that add up for my spending.
It will probably be the same for me but I’ll make adjustments if I have to. I play games on multiple consoles and only buy games that catch my interest. I have game pass and mostly use that to play Disney Dream Light Valley but I have used it for other games.
No. I found a better job, Im working hard 10+ hours every day, I can cover all the raising costs. As simple as that.
@FirMatt
IP pirates are 99% pathetic cheapskates. 🤷♂️ Either wait for a game to get cheaper or don't buy it at all.
Prices rise on almost all products all the time. Inflation is a constant. The idea that gaming should be an exception is bizarre and asinine. I'm going to be cutting back on my gaming purchases but because I bought a house with a higher mortgage, not because the price of games went up $10.
I'm transitioning over to Playstation. Nintendo games never going on sale, plus 3rd party sales still being more expensive than they are on PS, I can't justify the gouging anymore. There are going to be 4-5 amazing life changing games on Switch 2, just like any console...but I'm not going to pay $80 for each one of them. GOW Ragnarok and Horizon FW we just on sale for 40% off. Being able to play AAA games after a few years at half the price is a much more attractive option for me. It helps that I already have the console, and when I need to replace it, I will still pay less.
Unfortunately as it is I buy more games than I ever end up playing so if I need to start buying only games I KNOW I want like a first party nintendo game, that's probably okay. A price increase to $80 at launch doesn't affect me as much especially if I stop making frivolous purchases. I think i've acclimated to the initial shock of the price increase. There are more important things to be upset about right now
I'll certainly be making my purchases with more consideration going forward, but I'll be fine. I have a big backlog anyway so it's not like I'm hurting for new games at the moment.
I guess sucking at even starting games I purchased will pay off for me now LOL.
For me not much will change, whenever I get Switch 2. Based on a combo of "limited" gaming time and interests, I've always tried to purchase games I'm (mostly) sure I'd actually play through, whether they're $5 or $50. I'm sure I've passed up on some awesome titles due to my limited scope but at the same time I haven't felt a major financial or mental hit and have enjoyed plenty of old+new titles.
Personally, I don't feel like cutting back on new games comes down to principle or serious financial concerns. I just don't think they seem nearly as tempting when they're asking more for them. I've bought far more retro games in the last five years than anything else. Full price modern games can rarely compete with what can be found second-hand. Difficult if you don't already own the old systems, but not a problem for me.
Will iikely only be purchasing Zelda games for my Switch 2. I've already passed on ALL of the overpriced first party games that have come out since Echoes of Wisdom. I will not be buying the new Donkey Kong game or any of the 3rd party titles - especially the game key card games. I may even pass on the upcoming Mario 3D game whenever that may come out. I was actually not a big fan of Odyssey and only played Wonder once. So even my Mario days may be over. So my Switch 2 will likely only be used for Switch 1 titles and future Zelda games going forward.
I will be renting a lot more games and buying second hand when possible especially for shorter games, if developers want to charge higher prices then that's fine but doesn't mean I have to give them that money to get the game.
It's going to change 2 things for me:
During the Switch Gen I tried exclusively buying physically, including indies. Due to many factors (rising costs, tariffs, weight of the dollar) I doubt I'll be as hardcore buying physical indies in Canada for these reasons.
I'm also going to be careful about what games I buy - right away. I'll be waiting for reviews and weighing on the games - like, do I really want buy Mario Tennis Deuces for $100 CAD ($70 US)?
I guess you could say I'm gonna be a tad selective when it comes to what I play moving forward. As for time spent, I doubt that will change.
The last 2½ year I've actually spend just as much (if not more) on hardware as I have on games. I got a Steam Deck in september 2022 (419€) - and my second Wii U the month before (100€) - the Taito Edition of Super Pocket in november 2023 (60€ + p&p), an old ZX Spectrum 48k rubber keys directly from England + accessories around may 2024 (almost 200€ including taxes, p&p, etc.), the Technos Edition of Super Pocket november 2024 (60€ + p&p), 'The Spectrum' a modern recreation of the 48k Spectrum, I bought in may, in december 2024 (almost 120€) (Yeah, I feel kind of dumb buying the original half a year earlier.. but at least I can try an sell it) AND this april I finally caved in and bought an Evercade EXP (and a Tate grip) because it was discounted (around 140€).
Last year I spend around 410€ on games and this year I've spent around 115€ so far. The last full price, new release, I bought was Alone in the Dark for 54€ (10€ release discount) on my Steam Deck march 2024 (and though I liked it, I do feel like it was too expensive for what it is, being a digital copy an all). The rest I've spend more or less on remaster/ports/emulated version of 20-30-40 years old games.
Yeah, I've definitely changed my spending habits gradually over the last 7-8 years, more and more moving backwards and trying out a lot of older games/new genres more than ever before.
I'll definitely be holding back on buying new games. At this rate, I'm sure it will be years before I get a Switch 2. But I've got such a massive library of games and a backlog of games to play, that I'll never run out. Plus, my secondary hobby is reading and buying manga, so I need to cut back on gaming if I want to afford that. I've never really been a person who cares that much about amazing graphics and performance. I tend to play indies and some 1st party games for the most part, so I won't really feel like I'm missing out. And if I want to play Nintendo's franchises, I'll just get more playtime out of what I already own.
How I buy games honestly changed at the start of 2025 before the industry started raising prices across the board, but they do factor in.
I don't think my game buying habits will change much - I typically wait for a sale unless I absolutely want to play something day one (which is rare) - but prices will factor in. As well as the game-key card scenario.
I'll definitely visit the high seas more often and buy the game if I really love them when they are on deal.
As far as my gaming habits go, they were already beginning to change in recent months, so this is just more incentive to continue redirecting in that direction.
When my previous job started shorting my hours, I had to stop buying the latest and greatest just to keep eating... which is decidedly more important.
So I was already hooking my old NES back up for nostalgia's sake, and when Monster Hunter Wilds came out near my birthday, and some of my birthday cash made me able to spring for a reliable controller, suddenly I felt invested not only in that, but in my old-school library and the "Wasted money" in my Steam backlog I'd been building seasonally (who hasn't, honestly?)
My computer was built about 5 years ago, but it was slightly ahead of the curve on RAM and CPU, and about 2 years ago we switched it to an SSD, so my Steam Library is a much more appealing option with the larger companies charging over $60, and Clair Obscur is $50 - and I feel like that's an instant dark horse out of left field genre mainstay surprise hit.
I'm definitely going to be more selective about the games I buy, especially from Nintendo. I usually buy everything they put out but with these parasitic prices I'm going to have to pick and choose which ones I own. This in effect is going to make me primarily a PC/Handheld PC gamer with the Switch 2 being my secondary console whereas before I was a Nintendo first kinda guy with everything else falling in behind. The prices and sales on Steam can't be beat anywhere else...
I'm going to put off buying a Switch 2 until I can properly justify it (if ever). With the era of Game Key cards around the corner, I'm just going to be focusing on filling gaps in my Switch 1 collection.
Also, other hobbies which I have also had on back burner for too long, such as my novel and manga collection and my drawing habit, are also returning to my routine, so life outside video games is always an option, including the nearby park.
Everybody says "touch grass" but how many actually do? My last time was about thursday afternoon before New England started getting drenched - like all the April showers decided on April Fools' Day they'd all come out on Cinco De Mayo instead. LOL
The backlog was always an investment, I’ll probably never buy another game after Metroid Prime 4 comes out, unless some of my Wish list comes on sale, I’m looking at you Cave Story+
@Jack_Goetz yeah I'm really thinking that now is the right time to start focusing on adding to my "retro" gaming collections and filling out my libraries on SNES, Genesis, Saturn, Dreamcast, DS/3DS, Gamecube, etc...
I use Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for years but not since the beginning. It's a good deal. I do prefer to play games on the Nintendo Switch. So if I like a game on Game Pass I will probably buy it for the Switch.
I already ordered the Switch 2. Also because I already am invested in the Nintendo Switch platform. I do think my gaming habits will change with the prices rising. I will wait longer for a good deal and/or buy less games.
No problem. I can play games from my backlog and maybe it is also time to replay some of the older Switch games.
Well, I only own and play Nintendo systems, so don't need to worry on that part. I am still hoping Nintendo do a new voucher deal scheme for Switch 2 games. It feels like a no-brainer.
