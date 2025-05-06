If there’s one thing we can all agree on in 2025, it’s that gaming is becoming a pretty expensive hobby. Not that it was ever ‘cheap’, of course, but recent price hikes have caused quite a stir within the community, perhaps most notably that of Mario Kart World on the upcoming Switch 2. With the physical edition set at $80 in the US, £75 in the UK, and €80 in the EU, it’s certainly on the higher end of the scale when it comes to game pricing.

It’s not just Mario Kart World, though – far from it. With the Switch 2 specifically, pretty much everything has gone up in price from the OG Switch. The Joy-Con, the Pro Controller, the dock, the charging grip… In the UK, the new wireless GameCube controller is priced at £58.99 on the My Nintendo Store, making it almost £20 more expensive than the N64 equivalent.

Elsewhere, Sony announced a PlayStation price hike in the UK and Europe earlier in April, and Microsoft recently announced a slew of price increases for the Xbox brand, including everything from consoles to accessories, and yes, even games. The company confirmed that certain titles will match Mario Kart World’s $80 price tag in the US by the end of 2025, and honestly, this just feels like the tip of the iceberg. I’ll be very surprised if $80 doesn’t just become the new norm as we venture into 2026. Goodness knows how much GTA 6 will wind up costing; maybe that rumoured $100 MSRP isn’t quite so far-fetched after all.

I won't deep-dive into the reasons for the increases, as I daresay you’ve probably already got a good handle on some of the potential catalysts, including rising production costs and oh, let's say 'uncertainty' in the realm of global trade at the moment. Instead, I’d like to talk about how this is going to affect me personally, and then open the floor to you and find out how your gaming habits might change in the foreseeable future.

I’m fortunate enough to own all three major console platforms: the Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X. Now truth be told, I’ve already cut my spending habits down a bit from maybe five or ten years ago; that’s what having a child will do. Your priorities shift, your free time shrinks, and so does your wallet. And yet, I still managed to grab the games that I really wanted across all three systems.

Granted, Xbox Game Pass has been (and will continue to be) a lifesaver. I don’t subscribe to it on a continual basis, but rather dip in and out at semi-regular intervals when something comes out that interests me. So yes, back in 2023 I picked up Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Switch in May, followed up in June with Final Fantasy XVI on PS5, and then resubscribed to Game Pass a short while later so I could try out Starfield (definitely not worth it, by the way).

Now, things feel very different. With prices going up across the board, I find myself having to make some pretty significant changes to my gaming habits. I’d absolutely love to play Death Stranding 2 when it launches in June, but a huge splurge on the Switch 2 means I’ll probably have to give it a miss. Similarly, Ghost of Yotei looks awesome, but if Metroid Prime 4: Beyond gets an Autumn release date that happens to clash, then you better believe I’ll be opting for Prime 4.

It’s not like I don’t want to play these games. I want to play them all, and I’ve never believed in the weird, unwavering brand loyalty to just one platform. That’s how console wars erupt, and I’ve no interest in it. But I have to face up to reality: I’m going to want to pick up as many first-party Switch 2 games as I can, both for my own enjoyment and to facilitate coverage for you fine folks. Something’s got to give.

To be honest, the only non-Switch 2 game I feel confident buying on day one this year is Metal Gear Solid 3 Delta: Snake Eater. As I mentioned earlier, Game Pass will undoubtedly be used here and there, since the odd £14.99 every handful of months is a lot easier to stomach than £70. For the most part, though, I think I’m about to take a mental trip back to the mid-'00s when the only console I could afford was the GameCube.

If Nintendo maintains its remarkable cadence of great games, that's not the end of the world. But it feels like times — and gaming habits — they are a-changin'.

Will rising prices force you to change your gaming habits? Definitely, I'll need to make some adjustments I might cut down here and there, but I'll mostly be okay I won't need to change my habits much, to be honest I've already cut down on spending drastically Will rising prices force you to change your gaming habits? (444 votes) Definitely, I'll need to make some adjustments 34 % I might cut down here and there, but I'll mostly be okay 25 % I won't need to change my habits much, to be honest 24 % I've already cut down on spending drastically 17 %

Assuming you buy the Switch 2, will you also continue gaming on other platforms? Definitely, as much as possible I'll buy the odd game on PS5/Xbox if I'm really into it Maybe, but I'll mostly focus on Switch 2 I exclusively game on Nintendo systems, so no Assuming you buy the Switch 2, will you also continue gaming on other platforms? (409 votes) Definitely, as much as possible 27 % I'll buy the odd game on PS5/Xbox if I'm really into it 17 % Maybe, but I'll mostly focus on Switch 2 24 % I exclusively game on Nintendo systems, so no 33 %

Do you make use of Xbox Game Pass in any way? Yes, I've been subscribed to it since the beginning I'll dip in and out where necessary I've had it before, but I no longer find it viable I've never been subscribed Do you make use of Xbox Game Pass in any way? (418 votes) Yes, I've been subscribed to it since the beginning 7 % I'll dip in and out where necessary 15 % I've had it before, but I no longer find it viable 19 % I've never been subscribed 59 %

Thanks for voting. Be sure to let us know in the comments below how your own gaming and spending habits might change with the recent price increases.

