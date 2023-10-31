After what has most certainly felt like an eternity for many of us, five of the mainline Metal Gear games are now available to Nintendo fans on the Switch via Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1. While it's perhaps not the most pristine package that we were hoping for, it's nevertheless a solid (ha!) compilation that provides the perfect entry-point for newcomers and a good dose of nostalgia for veterans.

With Konami now seemingly poking its head back into the world of 'AAA' game development after an extended hiatus, it's admittedly got us thinking: what exactly do we want from Metal Gear now? After all, a recent video featuring none other than David Hayter, voice actor for protagonist Snake, is causing waves in the community thanks to a rather intriguing promise that "this is only the beginning" (which, we admit, is likely just in relation to the 'Legacy Series' itself, but we can dream).

Let's consider what we already know. With the launch of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1, it's safe to assume that Konami is planning a second volume in the not-too-distant future, with current rumours pointing to the inclusion of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain (with Ground Zeroes presumably added in for good measure). While we could debate all day as to the viability of these games on the Switch itself, let's assume for now that it's on its way (Konami won't want to pass up that 130 million install base).

We also know that a full remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is in the works at Konami, with assistance from Virtuos, dubbed Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. This one isn't coming to the Switch due to its frankly insane level of detail leveraging Unreal Engine 5, but we can't completely rule out a release on Nintendo's next major piece of hardware, whenever that is.

One thing that's a complete unknown at the moment is whether Konami is willing to break away from remakes and ports and create a brand new title in the Metal Gear timeline. Of course, the main sticking point here is that franchise creator and director, Hideo Kojima, is no longer working for the company, and hasn't been for eight years now. Metal Gear is Kojima's baby, and for many fans of the series, it seems almost unfathomable to imagine Konami working on a brand new title without him (especially after the critically panned Metal Gear Survive).

That said, there is undoubtedly a gap in the timeline that many, including this writer, would love to see filled. Without going into spoiler territory, Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain ended a lot sooner than fans were expecting, and the natural transition from that game into the original Metal Gear is conspicuously missing. Whether Konami has the chops to fill this gap to an acceptable standard is, at least for the time being, a difficult question to answer.

So, what say you, folks? What do you want from the Metal Gear franchise going forward? Are you happy to receive more ports? Would you want to see the Delta remake on future Nintendo hardware? Or are you hoping Konami can expand the Metal Gear canon? Pop your vote in the below poll and let us know with a comment.

Let's get a Switch port of Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance though, eh? You hear us, Konami?