News Nintendo Direct Confirmed For Tomorrow, 27th March 2025 30 minutes of news for OG Switch games

Still, we're bloomin' excited, and we hope you are too. Let us know what you're expecting at the bottom of the page.

Nintendo Direct March 2025 Predictions

Primed for Take Off - Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is the obvious elephant in the room. I suspect it will be there and we'll see a big, shiny new gameplay trailer, but what if it's not? Many of us were understandably expecting it to be a cross-gen title for Switch 2...

Nah, it'll be there. And to whet our appetites, the Direct will finally come with shadow drops for both Metroid Prime 2 and Metroid Prime 3 remasters. It's time. We gotta get the ball rolling.

Aside from that? I'd love to see some nice surprises to really give the Switch the proper send-off it deserves. How about a cheeky F-Zero GX remaster? Maybe Kirby: Planet Robobot? I'm not expecting those long-awaited Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports, because they just seem a smidge too big to stand in the spotlight so close to the Switch 2 showcase. Who knows, though!

Head in the McClouds - Jim Norman, Staff Writer

I agree with Ollie that the big hitters here are going to be remasters. I'd like to think that everything original is being saved for next week's presentation, so let's reach into the bag of old faithful and see what we can pull ou— Star Fox? The ink is too smudged to see whether the next word says Assault or Zero (convenient that, eh?), but it's definitely the much-missed series coming by for one last flypast so as to not miss Switch generation completely. We salute you, sir!

What else do we have in here? Oh! Rhythm Heaven! That's a nice surprise. Another series that has been weirdly absent on Switch but isn't a system seller - it makes sense to squeeze it in at the end. Speaking of which, a scrawled note saying 'Samus Returns remaster' stuck to my hand when I pulled that last one out. Surely they won't release it too late on two systems in a row, right? Right?

Would you look at that, one last slip fell to the floor! Hmm, this one's ripped, but I can just about make out 'Silkso'. Anyone have any idea what it means?

[Sorry, why does Jim get a bag? Where's my bag? I want a bag. - Ollie]

HD Yarns and Deluxe Wool - Gavin Lane, Editor

Nintendo will be holding back its big, first-party guns, but as Ollie points out, this isn't a Partner Direct. There are always possibilities.

Metroid has been mentioned, but how about Yoshi's Woolly World, Kirby's Epic Yarn, Wario Land: Shake It! (yes, loads of Good-Feel there), the original Luigi's Mansion? There's no shortage of these smaller-scale first-party games that would make for quality latter-day Switch releases with an 'HD' or 'Deluxe' appended to the title - they're not going to blow the doors off, but they're all still fantastic games. I've got a special place in my heart for Excite Truck.

Beyond that, a quick glance at our 35 Upcoming list shows there's more than fumes left in Switch's tank. Surprises aside, I'd love to see Demonschool get a date, and I'm jonesing for more details about Terminator 2D.

So, that's what we think, but what about you? What are you hoping for, and what do you think will be a dead cert? Let us know with a comment.