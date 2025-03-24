Rumours have begun to swirl that suggest a Nintendo Direct may take place this week; specifically on Wednesday 26th March.

With the big Switch 2 Direct scheduled to take place on 2nd April, many had assumed that Nintendo would opt out of any other major events in the immediate lead up. However, a few posts online have got people in a bit of a fluster, and the assumption at this point is that Nintendo may well drop a Partner Direct or an Indie World showcase just one week before its big Switch 2 blowout.

Collated by a handy Reddit post, the first hint comes via a Chinese forum poster who had reportedly previously leaked nearly the entirety of the June Direct from 2024. After translation, the user had effectively stated “we’ll see a NS1 direct meeting in 3 days” which, at the time of posting, lines up with this Wednesday.

Next, Famiboards user ninspider posted in the 'Nintendo General Discussion' page to state "I walked by Furukawa's office this morning and heard him say Nintendo will die before Switch 2 die. anyone know what this means?".

Now, on its own, this means absolutely bugger all, but another user responded to ask whether he was alluding to 'Nindai', a shortened version of 'Nintendo Direct' used in Japan. So essentially, ninspider is saying that another Direct will take place before the Switch 2 Direct'. This is then followed up by a simple 'winking' emoji from ninspider to add further fuel to the fire.

Finally, after BlueSky user Stealth posted a statement stating that Nintendo made the right move in avoiding any further Direct presentations before its big Switch 2 showcase, VGC editor Andy Robinson quoted this with a simple 'thinking' emoji. This has prompted several responses from users who believe Robinson may know something about a potential Direct.

It's curious that multiple sources have cropped up that seemingly hint toward the same thing, but we'd nevertheless recommend taking this with the usual pinch of salt. We're personally sceptical that Nintendo would drop a Direct so close to its Switch 2 showcase, but if it is a Partner Direct or Indie World, then we also can't rule it out entirely.