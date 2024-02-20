Nintendo Direct Predictions

You can check out our Nintendo Direct February 2024 guide for all the links and details of the broadcast, but here Team NL makes a few predictions for what we expect to see, what we'd love to see, and what we'd sell a major organ to see in the upcoming Nintendo Direct.

We begin with some things we feel are 100% safe-bet certainties. Maybe. Let us know what you're hoping for at the bottom of the page.

NL staff: Alana Hagues (deputy editor), Gavin Lane (editor), Jim Norman (staff writer), Ollie Reynolds (staff writer)

Nintendo Direct February 2024 Predictions

#1 - A dead cert, probably

GAVIN: Dates, lots of dates — take your pick. Personally, I'm itching to hear when Digital Eclipse's Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story is launching.

OLLIE: It's pretty much a given at this point that Hi-Fi RUSH is going to be announced for the Switch, and I think it's probably going to happen during the Partner Showcase. Uncle Phil (Spencer) remained tight-lipped on which Xbox games would be going multi-platform during the Xbox update, but we all know. We all know, Phil.

JIM: Surely the only 'dead cert' that we can say for a Partner Showcase at this point is the reveal of an unusual Dave The Diver crossover — that guy gets everywhere.

ALANA: Surely Level-5 is going to make a bit of a splash in this Partner Showcase. Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time is meant to be released in the summer, and I also want Decapolice to show up again, only because it looks amazing. Also, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance looks like a dead cert, too — unless that's a PS5/Xbox-exclusive upgrade.

#2 - A wishful thought

GAVIN: I'd like to see Demonschool get a solid date beyond the nebulous 'Q2'. I also want to play Star Trek: Resurgence, but on Switch, so a port announcement for that would be peachy.

OLLIE: It would be quite nice to see something regarding the inevitable Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2. I'm not sure whether Konami will want to wait for the Switch's successor given the graphical chops of MGSV, but I wouldn't rule it out completely.

JIM: It's probably a little too soon — hey, we're being wishful here — but I would really love to see what's next for Mario + Rabbids. No, Sparks of Hope might not have set the world on fire at first but it's brilliant! And while we're at it, didn't Kenichi Hashimoto say that the Ace Attorney series isn't ending anytime soon? Hmm.

ALANA: We haven't heard about Dragon Quest III HD-2D for ages now, have we? Maybe that will finally show up, with actual Switch confirmation.