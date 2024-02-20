Nintendo Direct Predictions

#3 - A returning classic
Image: Game Freak
GAVIN: We've seen several DS games return on Switch recently, and there's a massive Layton-shaped hole just waiting to be filled. With the new game not coming until 2025, a Professor Layton Switch Collection or series of ports seems like a no-brainer.
JIM: Oh, we're talking DS games? Where is my port of Pocket Card Jockey? The mobile version is out there, and leaker Pyoro did hint that Game Freak might have something to show at a Partner Showcase. I want to see my boy Horse Off-Course on the big screen! [I endorse this opinion and message - Ed.]
OLLIE: If Xbox is about to bring a bunch of its games over to other systems, I think it's high time we gave Conker's Bad Fur Day another shot on the Switch, right? Sod it, let's just get Rare Replay over. [I also endorse this opinion and message - Ed.]
ALANA: Jim already mentioned leaks, so let's go with Endless Ocean, which a couple of leakers online have been hinting at for this Partner Showcase. Classic? Maybe not. But it's something that's coming back in some way. #4 - A wildcard
Image: Team Cherry
GAVIN: It's been a while since we heard anything about Hades 2. It's not even confirmed for Switch, but I'd like to hear more about Hades 2.
OLLIE: Given Capcom's support for the Switch over recent years, I would probably expect to see a cloud version of Resident Evil 4 (the remake, of course) pop up at some point during the presentation. We've had cloud versions of pretty much every other modern RE game, so it would make sense.
JIM: Go on then, I'll bang the Silksong drum this time. A shadow drop for this one would absolutely make sense at this point (just look at the chat on any game showcase stream), but being revealed in a Nintendo presentation? That feels a little iffy. Then again, Hollow Knight is huge on Switch, sooooo...
ALANA: I'm camp Silksong as well, even if it's just a trailer to remind us it's alive. Otherwise, let's stay in the indie territory and see if we get a date for Rift of the NecroDancer. #5 - And 'Switch 2'?
Image: Nintendo Life / Nintendo
GAVIN: Eh? It's a Partner Showcase, pal. Beyond that, Nintendo won't be diluting and distracting from its Switch software messaging with a hardware announcement, especially if it's not coming until 2025. After all, Switch is Nintendo's "main business," right?
OLLIE: Ha, no. No.
JIM: Nah, that's being saved for its own special announcement later. How else would Nintendo wheel out the cheeky shot of Mario peeking around a curtain?
ALANA: No way. It's a Partner Showcase — next-gen must wait.
Those are our thoughts, but what about yours? Let us know your Nintendo Direct hopes and dreams in the comments below.