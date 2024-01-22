The Switch has seen a bevy of Ace Attorney games over the past several years, and that's not stopping anytime soon, as Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will be launching this week on January 25th, 2024.

If that's not enough, however, then the good news is that fans can likely look forward to many more titles from the visual novel franchise in the future, as a recent interview from 4Gamer with producer Kenichi Hashimoto (thanks, Nintendo Everything) pretty much confirms that the series will never end.

Here's what Hashimoto had to say when quizzed about future development:

“At this time there is nothing to talk about, but we have gained a lot of knowledge about the RE Engine. I can say that the Ace Attorney series will not be stopping, so in that sense I think you can look forward to what is coming.”

The RE (Reach for the Moon) Engine is Capcom's current game engine and the successor to MT Framework. Its original use in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard eventually led Capcom to utilise it in many of their flagship titles, including Devil May Cry 5, Street Fighter 6, and Monster Hunter Rise.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy was also created using the RE Engine, and Capcom is currently hard at work on producing its successor, dubbed the REX Engine.