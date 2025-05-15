2nd April 2025 will go down as a big day in Nintendo history for a lot of reasons. For one, it was when Nintendo finally lifted the lid on Switch 2, showcasing the console, its games and the all-important price and release date. It was also when, for some of us, our Switch 1 playtime tanked.
The new console may have ignited a renewed passion for all things Nintendo, but with a shinier, newer Switch right around the corner, the idea of going back to the machine that has kept us going for the last eight years didn't seem quite so attractive to some. And so, just like Andy abandoning Woody for Buzz in Toy Story, anecdotally, we've heard of Switch 1 units spending the last few weeks gathering dust for one reason or another.
Now, as you might expect, we here at Nintendo Life Towers love our Switches more than most (and we'd wager that you probably do too), but the question 'Has the Switch 2 announcement ruined your Switch 1 playtime?' revealed a near 50/50 office split between those cramming in everything they can and others waiting for the younger model and its enhancements on 5th June.
So, we thought we'd pose the question to you. Below, a handful of us Nintendo Lifers share how the incoming system — now exactly three weeks away! — has affected our Switch 1 appetite, and there's a poll at the bottom for you to have your say. Are you already looking to greener, leaner pastures, or are you with your Switch 1 to the end of the line?
So long, Switch 1 (Jim Norman, Staff Writer)
Look, for the past eight years, Switch has been my go-to console. However — and I don't want to brag here — I do have other consoles. 2025 was off to a flying start. I had polished off a tasty seven games on Switch before the Direct rolled around and was hoping to cram in a couple more before Mario Kart World would gobble up all my time. But, post-Direct, I just haven't had the appetite.
I adore my little Switch 1, but the knowledge that its successor is right around the corner has kind of put me off going back to it right now. I don't want to play any game at 30fps when I know it's arriving at 60 in a matter of months, and I'm reluctant to buy anything new thanks to the creeping feeling that the upcoming onslaught of first-party releases may well cost me £70+ a pop.
All of this has meant that I've been able to give a bit more time to the PS5, mind you, so it's not all bad.