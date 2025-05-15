Switch 1 / Switch 2
Image: Nintendo Life

2nd April 2025 will go down as a big day in Nintendo history for a lot of reasons. For one, it was when Nintendo finally lifted the lid on Switch 2, showcasing the console, its games and the all-important price and release date. It was also when, for some of us, our Switch 1 playtime tanked.

The new console may have ignited a renewed passion for all things Nintendo, but with a shinier, newer Switch right around the corner, the idea of going back to the machine that has kept us going for the last eight years didn't seem quite so attractive to some. And so, just like Andy abandoning Woody for Buzz in Toy Story, anecdotally, we've heard of Switch 1 units spending the last few weeks gathering dust for one reason or another.

Now, as you might expect, we here at Nintendo Life Towers love our Switches more than most (and we'd wager that you probably do too), but the question 'Has the Switch 2 announcement ruined your Switch 1 playtime?' revealed a near 50/50 office split between those cramming in everything they can and others waiting for the younger model and its enhancements on 5th June.

So, we thought we'd pose the question to you. Below, a handful of us Nintendo Lifers share how the incoming system — now exactly three weeks away! — has affected our Switch 1 appetite, and there's a poll at the bottom for you to have your say. Are you already looking to greener, leaner pastures, or are you with your Switch 1 to the end of the line?

So long, Switch 1 (Jim Norman, Staff Writer)

Nintendo Switch 2
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Look, for the past eight years, Switch has been my go-to console. However — and I don't want to brag here — I do have other consoles. 2025 was off to a flying start. I had polished off a tasty seven games on Switch before the Direct rolled around and was hoping to cram in a couple more before Mario Kart World would gobble up all my time. But, post-Direct, I just haven't had the appetite.

I adore my little Switch 1, but the knowledge that its successor is right around the corner has kind of put me off going back to it right now. I don't want to play any game at 30fps when I know it's arriving at 60 in a matter of months, and I'm reluctant to buy anything new thanks to the creeping feeling that the upcoming onslaught of first-party releases may well cost me £70+ a pop.

All of this has meant that I've been able to give a bit more time to the PS5, mind you, so it's not all bad.

A love renewed (Ollie Reynolds, Staff Writer)

Switch OLED Mario Kart
Image: Gemma Smith / Nintendo Life

I have to admit, my approach to the OG Switch has been the complete opposite to Jim. The Switch 2 announcement lit a fire in my heart and I've found myself playing first-party Switch games more than ever.

Don't get me wrong, I've not been touching games that I know will be updated on Switch 2 (y'know, Link's Awakening, Super Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, etc.) But Mario Kart 8 Deluxe? My excitement for World got me racing through the 200cc GP cups all over again.

I've mostly been playing through The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy, which honestly felt like the perfect game at the perfect time; a monstrous visual novel that's kept me hooked for weeks, and will continue to do so until 5th June.

I'm conscious not to overdo it, but this weird limbo in which we know so much about Switch 2 and yet it's still not quite in our hands has let me revisit a few classics and reflect on my experiences since 2017. It's nice!

Still by my side (Alana Hagues, Deputy Editor)

Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition - Nintendo Switch
Image: Nintendo Life

I'm much closer to Ollie than anyone else here, but that's mainly because my Switch is my primary gaming system. While one of us is on PS5 or watching TV, the other is usually doing something else or playing handheld games.

And I usually double-fist games anyway and play something on Switch and something on PS5, alternating between the two - that's basically stayed consistent since the Switch 2 Direct. I might have been focusing on Ender Magnolia and Clair Obscur, but my Switch has been my go-to for spacefaring adventures on Mira in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition.

The potential allure of a 60fps mode on Switch 2 could have swayed me, but knowing my husband wants to experience that (plus the fact I now have over 100 hours in this darn game) means I might as well see it through. Otherwise, I'm never going to have any time for the new Deltarune chapters, Mario Kart World, or basically anything else. Xenoblade X has to end eventually.

In the coming weeks, I have Citizen Sleeper 2 to wrap up and probably one more game to get rolling on before the new console drops. There's tons of stuff that isn't going to get huge upgrades, so I might as well get a few more backlog games ticked off before another wave of titles overfills the glass.

Chump up and get down (Gavin Lane, Editor)

Zelda TOTK Switch 2
Image: Damien McFerran / Nintendo Life

Hmm, I'm in a similar boat to Jim. When the Definitive version of Xenoblade Chronicles X launched, I redeemed my last Game Voucher. The idea was to burn through it before Switch 2 arrived and XCX got consigned forever to the backlog. It felt like a fitting final farewell to the system, too.

And then, 15 hours in, I stepped away. Poor Chronicles X. We're forever locked in this so-close-but-so-far dance while I wait for ports, end up getting a sealed Wii U copy, get distracted until a Switch version does get announced, get that...and then hit pause awaiting S2 enhancements!

It's not just the promise of an as-yet unannounced update; other games have played their part in distracting me, too - essential Pikmin replays, digging out the Rock Band gear, things like that. But mainly it's because I'll feel like a chump playing through it now if there's a 60fps mode just around the corner. What if the Switch 2 dock automatically upscales it on my TV and it looks even nicer? I finally braved the frame-rate dips and played through Link's Awakening last year. What an idiot.

Backwards compatibility is a massive boon, but it forces me to accept that the backlog has totally defeated me this gen. It's won, and this gen I'm determined not to bring it up every five minutes. Yet crazily, instead of seizing the day and getting that Skell right this second, here I am, stalling.

Hey, if game prices keep rising, I'll have nowhere to go but the backlog, right? Silver linings.

Which side do you fall on? Has your Switch 1 playtime still been going strong since the Switch 2 announcement, or has it fallen by the wayside with the promise of something new around the corner? Take to the following poll (and then the comments) to let us know.

Has the Switch 2 announcement ruined your Switch 1 playtime?