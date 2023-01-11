At the end of 2022, Square Enix announced that Final Fantasy PIxel Remaster, a collection composed of revamped versions of Final Fantasy I through VI, would finally be making its way to Nintendo Switch, putting to rest many months of speculation from eager fans. It’s big news, as its release means that FF-loving Switch owners will soon be able to enjoy every mainline Final Fantasy game from the very beginning of the series all the way to the 12th entry, minus MMOPRG Final Fantasy XI.

Aside from the mainline series, Switch owners can also currently access a number of spin-offs, including the likes of the recently released Crisis Core - Final Fantasy VII - Reunion, World of Final Fantasy MAXIMA, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles, and Chocobo GP. Needless to say, there’s plenty of choice on the Switch if you’re a fan of Square Enix’s flagship franchise, and the introduction of the Pixel Remaster compilation in 2023 begs the question: What’s next for Final Fantasy on the Switch?

Looking at the mainline series first, if we ignore the MMO games, the next big entry that's AWOL on Switch is Final Fantasy XIII (plus its two sequels, Final Fantasy XIII-2 and Lightning Returns), which was originally released back in 2009/10 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. More than a decade ago, the 13th entry was undoubtedly a visual showcase for the two consoles, but could it run on the Switch?

Theoretically, yes, of course it could, but we have to acknowledge here that there could potentially be some drawbacks made from a visual and performance point of view. Given that you can now play Final Fantasy XIII on the Xbox Series X with enhanced resolution and zero performance hiccups, a compromised version on the Switch might be a tough pill to swallow for some fans. Personally? Seeing the great job Square did with the recent Crisis Core remaster on Switch, we'd happily deal with a handful of the now-customary caveats to get another mainline FF on the console.

Speculating over a potential port of Final Fantasy XV, on the other hand, is likely folly given that the game is an ambitious open-world title created for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It’s leagues above Final Fantasy XIII in terms of scope and presentation, so we think it’s unlikely that Square Enix will bring this one over. After all, we already have the Pocket Edition, right? Urgh…

And the upcoming XVI? No chance.

So with the mainline series out of the way, it’s definitely plausible that we see more spin-off games make their way to the Switch in 2023 and beyond. The most likely candidate in our eyes is the Crystal Chronicles series, since we’ve already gained the first one in the form of a remaster.

Two subsequent entries — Ring of Fates and Echoes of Time — were DS titles which made considerable use of the console’s two displays and touch screen, but we think that with a bit of jiggery-pokery, these could be made to work on the Switch. Either that, or Square Enix takes inspiration from the Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection and simply implements both displays on one screen. Aside from that, the Wii/WiiWare titles, including The Crystal Bearers, My Life as a King, and My Life as a Darklord, could all hypothetically migrate over to the Switch. We'd love to see them made available on another platform.

Another potential candidate for a Switch port (and, let’s be honest, probably the one that most of us want to see come to fruition) is Final Fantasy Tactics. Released in 1997/8, the game is still to this day stuck on the PS1, although an enhanced version came to PSP in 2007 and mobile devices some years later. This one is a true fan favourite and widely considered to be one of the best games of its time — and of all time — so we reckon a Final Fantasy Tactics Switch port would go down very well. There were rumours a while back, so fingers crossed.

Alternatively, ports of Final Fantasy Tactics Advance and Final Fantasy Tactics A2: Grimoire of the Rift, released on the GBA and Nintendo DS respectively, could be an option. The original Tactics is currently locked on PS1, and Sony published it in North America, but these titles originated on Nintendo systems, so might be considered a more natural fit. Best case scenario? 'Final Fantasy Tactics Collection'. That's okay, Squeenix, you can have that one.

While the Crystal Chronicles and Tactics sub-series contain entries that many would deem to be the most desirable for Switch owners, there are a boatload of other options to consider. We’re already getting Theatrhythm Final Bar Line in February of this year, so without wishing to be unimaginative, how about ports of the prior two titles? There are a handful of Chocobo-related games that would probably do quite nicely on the Switch, along with some additional entries in the SaGa series. How about the Crystal Defenders series, or Final Fantasy Dimensions? Or how about — shock! horror! — something completely new and original set in the Final Fantasy universe (that isn't a kart racer) for the 100 million+ Switch owners out there? Heck, maybe Square Enix could really branch out and bring Vagrant Story to Switch. Wouldn’t that be something?

The point is, if you’re a Final Fantasy fan and are finding yourself concerned about how else Square Enix could support the franchise on the Switch after the Pixel Remaster collection launches, then worry not. There’s plenty of water to draw from the well and we’d wager that Switch owners will be enjoying a nice, steady stream of Final Fantasy content in 2023 and beyond. As for Nintendo's next console? Well, the sky's the limit.

Now we want to hear from you, though. Which Final Fantasy games would you like to see come to the Switch? Cast your vote in the poll below and be sure to leave a comment with your hopes for the future!