F-Zero X launched on 14th July 1998 in Japan, meaning the N64 entry in this dormant Nintendo racing series is, somehow, inexplicably, 25 years old now. A quarter-century! Blimey.
As such, we're republishing this article from 2019 penned by Nintendo Life founder and CEO Ant Dickens to
curry favour with top brass celebrate an epic game — the most glittering jewel in the Formula Zero crown.
Remember, F-Zero X is now playable on Switch via the Switch Online Expansion pack. There you go, that's your plan for the evening, right there. Enjoy!
There is a bit of a running joke here within the Nintendo Life team; it’s a well-known fact that I’m a huge fan of F-Zero X on the Nintendo 64, and despite my strong beliefs on the subject, almost everyone tries to convince me otherwise as to which is the best F-Zero.
You’ll find references to this hidden across Nintendo Life, our social media channels and even spilling over into private areas, such as our Slack loading messages. The most recent example is a meme tweet, which was created in a moment of madness during what should have been a top-level business meeting and finally compelled me to write this article.
It’s just a bit of fun... or is it? Let’s first travel back to 1998 and find out what all the fuss is about. The Nintendo 64 had been out for almost a year here in Europe and had (thus far) been severely lacking any decent racing games. Annoyingly, Sony’s PlayStation had been awash with quality in the genre, including WipEout, Destruction Derby and Ridge Racer. Over on the N64, it had been the likes of Crusin’ USA, San Francisco Rush and Top Gear Rally. Not really a fair fight; heck, even the third-placed Sega Saturn was blessed with better racers than Nintendo's console.
But Nintendo still had an existing racing franchise up its sleeve: F-Zero. Now, the original SNES game was a firm favourite with me on the previous generation system, a game I vividly remember going into Woolworths a few days after Christmas and buying with my Christmas money. The character and ship artwork was fantastic, and combined with the Mode 7 effect and memorable music, left a lasting impression on my young imagination.
Fast forward to 1997. F-Zero was no longer deemed relevant; its cartoonish graphics were outdated and childish. The super-cool and ultra-sleek WipEout was the new future of anti-grav racing. Nintendo needed a new take on the racing genre and called upon Shigeru Miyamoto to deliver something special and –more importantly – something cool. Apparently conceptualised around the time of Mario Kart 64’s development, Nintendo started work on ‘F-Zero 64’.
The best way to get news on upcoming video games back in those dates was either via word of mouth or print magazines. Sure, the internet existed back then (56k modem, anyone?) but it was still the magazine space that dominated the world of video game news and reviews. Any enthusiast gamer was buying at least 2 to 3 different magazines a month, and I was no different. These publications were a vital conduit between players and the industry.
News of the 3D F-Zero sequel slowly started to appear in the news sections of the magazines, drip-feeding me with a screenshot here, a screenshot there and tiny snippets of information. It’s amazing to think today, but you’d literally have a paragraph of text and maybe a single screenshot as your only content for a month about an upcoming game. Still, I wouldn't have had it any other way; your brain filled in the gaps as you imagined how it would be in meticulous detail.
These very early screenshots enraptured me; I believe they were taken from a Spaceworld demo reel in 1997 and showed the Blue Falcon speeding through a corkscrew track followed by a loop-the-loop. Unbelievable, I remember thinking. Sure, WipEout had some pretty cool tracks, but nothing like this; F-Zero 64 was looking more akin to a digital rollercoaster than a typical racing game.
In early 1998, magazines started publishing detailed previews of the game, now given its final title of F-Zero X. The game sounded amazing. Not only would it run at a solid 60fps whilst featuring 30 cars in a race, but all of them would be unique playable characters each with their own ship design. New attacking options had been added, along with a Death Race mode and the pièce de résistance, the X Cup.
Those that don’t know what the X Cup is, you are missing out. It’s a feature that randomly generates tracks into a Grand Prix meaning you’ll never play the same race twice. This blew my mind; an infinite number of tracks?! It sounded like witchcraft back in the late '90s. Nintendo also promised an ‘Expansion Kit’ for its 64DD add-on that will allow gamers to design their own levels and ships. I had to have this game.
F-Zero X released in Japan in July 1998; it was the summer holidays for us in the UK, and the PAL version was scheduled for release later that November. I couldn’t wait that long and searched the back of my magazines for an import shop. I don’t remember which it was, but I remember it cost in the region of £70 to £80. Keep in mind that the average Switch game costs £40 today, and that gives some indication of how much this was to someone who had yet to earn a proper wage. A few days later it arrived; finally getting the game in my hands and ironically having never seen the sensational Japanese box art before, I was utterly gobsmacked. Wow, what a cover!
There was a problem, though. Nintendo didn’t care about us dirty importers and occasionally changed their carts to make them incompatible with converters. My converter didn’t work with the Japanese copy of F-Zero X, meaning I had to wait a further few days as I hastily ordered the latest model 'N64 Passport'. Time was not wasted, however; I studied every inch of the box and manual whilst waiting for the new converter to arrive.
Finally, I had the game running and boy was it fast, something that static screenshots in magazines couldn’t even begin to convey. I quickly found that Jody Summers’ White Cat was my ship of choice, suiting my driving style, and I continued to pour hours and hours into the game, getting better and better and finally completing it on 'master' difficulty. Legend.
Weirdly, F-Zero X is one of that handful of games that simply ‘works’ with the irregular shaped Nintendo 64 controller. Much like Z-Targeting in Zelda, the control scheme just feels completely natural to me. The analogue stick provided such a precise degree of control in F-Zero X, the nuance in steering was exceptional. Interestingly, this was so noticeably lacking when the game was ported to Wii U many years later, myself and other fans made noise and Nintendo eventually applied a fix. You’re welcome.
Anyway, let’s address the elephant in the article: F-Zero AX/GX. Hopefully, by now I’ve convinced you that I like myself a bit of F-Zero. So when it was announced that Nintendo and SEGA (remember them?) were working together on F-Zero AC+GC using the Arcade/GameCube ‘Triforce’ platform, you could say I was excited (in truth, I was very excited). Early screenshots and videos surfaced online this time and wow, what a good-looking game. The graphics were incredible and the music was exhilarating; this was shaping up to be my dream F-Zero sequel, I could not wait.
So much so, that I started work on a fan website and somehow managed to buy the domain names fzerogx.com and fzeroax.com; as a teenager this is what I did – I got so excited about games that I made websites about them. Who knew I’d go on to make Nintendo Life, right?
This time I had no problem importing F-Zero GX from Japan at launch as I had a Japanese GameCube. Sadly, the hype was not real for me. Let’s be clear, I don’t think GX is a bad game – far from it – but for me, it simply changed the gameplay too far from the formula I knew and loved in the N64 title.
Understandably, GX feels like an aggressive arcade racer (it's developed by SEGA, after all), whereas my love for X was born in the precise controls with sweeping corners and boosting to the line. GX is harsh where X is subtle; it’s just a different style of gameplay, intended for a different audience: arcade players. In my opinion, you could almost use the contrast in styles to compare Mario and Sonic, or even Nintendo and SEGA. Both are valid, both are good, but both are definitely different.
Over the years, I’ve learned to love GX/AX for what it is. I have fond memories playing the AX version in arcades in the Far East and often find myself checking prices of retired cabinets on eBay (surely it would fit in the garage, right?). The truth though, is that F-Zero X is the best F-Zero, in my humble opinion. It’s the most Nintendo version of F-Zero. If you prefer the original, the GameCube version or for some crazy reason one of the Game Boy entries then don’t worry, we can still be friends; we’re united as one, all fans of the F-Zero series as a whole, and that is what counts. But if you don't think X is the best of the bunch, then you're wrong.
What do you think, Nintendo? Time for another? Let us know if Ant's memories ring true for you by posting a comment.
Which is the best F-Zero? (459 votes)
- F-Zero (1990, SNES)9%
- BS F-Zero Grand Prix (1996, SNES) 0%
- BS F-Zero Grand Prix 2 (1997, SNES) 0%
- F-Zero X (1998, N64)27%
- F-Zero X Expansion Kit (2000, 64DD)2%
- F-Zero Maximum Velocity (2001, GBA)1%
- F-Zero GX (2003, GameCube)55%
- F-Zero AX (2003, Arcade)1%
- F-Zero GP Legend (2003, GBA)1%
- F-Zero Climax (2004, GBA)2%
Comments 185
I was about to jokingly ridicule @antdickens, as clearly everyone agrees with me - F-Zero GX is no doubt the best, and 100% of voters agree with me. Then I realized I was the only that voted.
@roadrunner343 thanks for reading the article so quickly!
F zero gx is clearly the best no competition also I love the simplicity of the original f zero always playing it on my snes mini really wish there was a new version for switch in the pipeline
I laughed when I got the poll and it was 100% for GX.
Sadly after voting it's now only 78% for GX.
Did not read, only here to say that GX is the best! 😁
Surely nobody doubts this anyway?
@antdickens Not sure if that was sarcasm, but I actually did read it =) I just happened to be online right as you posted it, apparently. To be fair, I have a really hard time picking between X and GX. I think it just comes down to timing, and GX has stuck with me a bit more than X for whatever reason. At least X is getting some love now!
I don't really like any F-Zero.
But I do own a copy of GX (Which I never asked for or bought so I have no idea where it came from!). So I'll vote that.
@antdickens Nice piece, Ant. I'm more of an Extreme G fan, myself. But I did have loads of fun with F-Zero X
@Ovedo haha, you won't be the only one!
Totally agree. GX is for the easily distracted, it’s much shinier. However as a game in terms of control and balance it’s way ahead.
@roadrunner343 haha, not to worry, I was half joking you are allowed to be wrong on this one, it's OK!
@JackEatsSparrows thanks... I've never given enough time to Extreme G, I should really get my hands on a copy (I don't own it anymore!).
Maybe F-Zero Snes biased me into NOT liking the other ones. I think the snes one is the best. The other ones feel like wipeout.
The author is correct.
GX is unnecessarily hard. And the music isn't as great as that in X.
Ramming was faster to pull off in X also. A quick double tap, with no adjustment to your direction required.
Like the author, I jumped on importing the Japanese copy. But I didn't let converter issues stop me; I opened up my N64 and cut out the lockout tabs. That's right: I sliced up my Nintendo console for this game. And I have never regretted it.
@antdickens Nostalgia is rarely rational, right? So maybe I should take back my statement - I probably need to go back and play both again before making a definitive statement as to which is "best" - but GX is my favorite.
It is very clear from your writing here that your preference for X doesn't lie so much in the game itself, but rather the nostalgia you have surrounding that game and the time at which it was released. Nostalgia is a hell of a drug.
I think F Zero GX is the best (sorry @antdickens ) but I can see why X means so much to you. You invested so much into it during a time where waiting 4months for a game to be imported from Japan was actually a short length of time. some games just have a special place in your heart. The way I prefer Final Fantasy 7 to ANY FF game since and Suikoden to any FF game, despite FF being 'superior'. This is why, until recently, it's always been Smash Bros Melee in the tournaments. GX may be superior in many ways, but that doesn't make it the 'best'.
@ReaderRagfihs you know, I think I probably played without it on this game, I don't distinctly recall using it anyway. I've not used a rumble pak in years!
Great article and great timing as I just booted up X yesterday. You got boost power
@duffmmann maybe. I've tried to demonstrate that I have nostalgia for both, one with magazines and one with creating an entire website, so I have a fondness for both in that regard. It basically comes down to gameplay, and for me, X is better in that department.
@dereq yep, it was all in that subtle control scheme. GX always felt really jarring and harsh to control and lacked the same finesse. Glad someone else can see it that way too!
F Zero X all the way, that Mute City guitar riff is unforgettable!
The GameCube F-zero title is currently the GOAT hands down.
F-Zero X is insanely good. But I still feel like GX is better (though difficult to a fault).
I still think a good case can be made for X being the best.
I was hoping to hear a bit about the 64DD expansion when I saw the box pictured. I'd REALLY like to hear about BS F-Zero Grand Prix 1 and 2, since information about that game basically doesn't exist on the internet. At least in English.
I still haven't played an F-zero game yet. Come on nintendo, it's time to bring the cap back home!
GX is without doubt the best. Nintendo is stumped as it’s probably impossible to surpass it. I’ll be more than happy with a remastered version with online time trials
"F-zero x" metascore: 85
"F-zero gx" metascore: 89
So F-Zero GX Is The Best F-zero of all time.
@Dr_Lava the Expansion Kit is something I’ve been meaning to write about for a long time, maybe I’ll get around to it some day!
I can't really vote - I've only played the SNES original on the SNES mini.
> even the third-placed Sega Saturn was blessed with better racers than Nintendo's console
I'd argue that, the Saturn had more recognizable and fan favorite racers, but not necessarily better ones.
At first I thought you meant that the game in the UK released at £70 to £80! But oh, I see, that was the import price. I just had a look at an old GAME Christmas catalogue from 1998 (because I have that sort of thing lying around) and F-Zero X was £40 when it released. If you'd waited like three months, you could have had enough money left over for another game! To be fair, the Japanese box art is dope as heck, so, fair enough.
Sorry man. If you can't see how subtle F-Zero GX is, then that's on you. You can steer by breathing on the stick!
Haven't played it. I know this is a silly thing to do but I've been avoiding playing this game until Nintendo has actually managed to finally accurately emulate this game.
The options music in X far surpasses any music from GX. It’s literally harder than anything Metallica have put out in the last 30 years.
@GrailUK that's twitchy, not subtle
I picked the Maximum Velocity because it is the only one I ever bothered beating. Also it was my first GBA game. I got the GBA at launch and F-Zero was the best launch title IMO.
The reason we haven't gotten a new FZero is because FZero GX came out by Sega and did it better than Nintendo. Nintendo is even documented as asking for all of the source code as they were so impressed. Is it possible that Nintendo is simply too scared to try and one up GX now at the potential of looking like they can't make a better version than Sega!?
Also FZeroX is for people not good enough to play FZeroGX. Sorry dude - nothing to be ashamed about that.
The results speak loudest here. GX 4 Life
F-Zero X has the best music, GX has the best gameplay.
I think F-Zero GX is the better game but F-Zero X could've been better if the full version (as in being able to access the expansion kit content) was released outside Japan in some form (track creators really add a lot to racing games). See how Europe managed to get the American exclusive Super Mario Advance 4 levels on Wii U for example.
@getyourak
It’s because it didn’t sell. They tried to push the graphics on GX but people saw through it.
I love both the original and GX. Although I have X, it never caught me like the other two, but of course it's a great game too
@dereq
“First off, the difficulty is far more balanced and challenging in X compared to GX”
This. GX looks better but in terms of difficulty it’s all over the place, from easy to hard without any consistency. Plus the controls are a bit lacking in comparison.
I'm a huge F-ZERO fan, GX is my fave!
I wish Ninty would make SX!
@antdickens You must be a heavy breather lol
F-Zero GX/AX is not only the best F-Zero, it's the best racing game ever. Followed closely by Mario Kart. F-Zero X was amazing though, still takes 3rd place after the original Snes one (And maximum velocity on GBA). I need a new F-Zero in my life!
I can't handle F-Zero's break neck speed. Wave Race is more up my alley. I would love a new Wave Race.
GX is the best. GX let you assemble your own racing machine, color them, put decals on them and choose whatever pilot you wanted, which gave even more life to the already content-rich and beautiful game. The only thing wrong with it was Story Mode's ludicrous difficulty in the higher levels.
They seriously need to remaster it for Switch. I have no idea why three Nintendo consoles (never mind handhelds) have come out since the Gamecube and this isn't a reality yet.
F-Zero X...I had some experience with it, but I only played the game briefly so I can only say it was...nice too.
Fantastic article. In my early teen years I spent so much time (remember free time!?) glued to both games, but I distinctly remember X just feeling so absolutely perfect that I often give it the nod in terms of what I like better, but GX is also as close to perfect as you can get, so I don't think I could ever actively choose.
In fact, I don't want to choose! leave me alone!
I voted GX, but it doesn't matter in the end because it's obvious the only one Nintendo cares about is the SNES one.
Off topic: who is that female character on the magazine cover in the yellow outfit? For the life of me I don't recognize her and I've been gaming for a long time...
My boy F-Zero GX called, he says you best be joking.
This forms part of a collection that Nintendo have no interest in anymore, bar cameo appearances. Games that I can think off which have skipped 2 generations or more......
F-zero
Wave racer
Metroid (could still skip switch due to delay)
I don't understand this! F-Zero X is (in my opinion) far superior to GX/AX. I like GX, and own it too, but X is just on another level. Perhaps it's just because I had the time as a teenager to sink lots of hours into X and I was a bit more grown up when GX came out, but I always feel there's something magical about X that hasn't been captured in subsequent F-Zero games.
@Dualmask I'm guessing she's from tekken
GX is clearly the best. SEGA did what Nintendidn't; make the best F-Zero game.
My favorite F-Zero was actually GP Legend, even though I haven't seen the anime, and it wasn't my first game from the series either.
My second favorite is the OG F-Zero. Incredible soundtrack, a great sense of speed, great level design... It aged very well. X was always one of my lesser favorites, but it's still cool.
For me, the choice between X and GX is really impossible. As the article says... They're both F-Zero, but they both have a very distinct flavor. And I love both flavors.
i've only played F-Zero on SNES via Wii U VC. so it's currently my favorite out of everything else. (that could change soon. )
I will say this about FZero X: It would have been a lights out amazing port on the 3DS with network support.
GX is the better game for me,but both are great
Once again: the superior opinion.
@Dualmask I want to say she's in Gauntlet Legends...but that's just a guess.
I've only played X. Not a racing game expert but I liked it. My only experience with GX was overhearing this conversation in a game store between a little boy holding a GX box and his father:
Boy: "Captain Falcon game!"
Father: "Can you play that with your brother?"
Boy: "Captain Falcon game!!!"
Father: "If you two can't play it together, I'm not buying it."
Boy: "CAPTAIN FALCON GAME!!!!!!!!!"
Father: "Put it down. We're leaving."
I liked all of them besides GX, I hated that one because they made it way too hard.
X is a very pure, nearly perfect game. Everything it does is executed flawlessly and polished to near perfection. I even think it still looks good. It's low poly graphics and bright colors running at a smooth 60 fps give it a distinct look that holds up much better than anything else from that era.
GX has a bunch of superfluous crap that adds nothing to the game. The story mode has a lot of variety but just isn't fun, the character profiles are boring, the cutscenes are awful, and F-Zero TV has to be the most asinine thing I've ever witnessed in a game.
BUT!!! GX is still better. Despite all the unnecessary stuff, GX has the edge where it matters. Tight controls, fantastic tracks, and an unparalleled sense of speed. GX will beat you down and spit in your face, but it is never unfair. You have all the tools you need to win, and when you do, it is the most satisfying feeling gaming has to offer. X is a great game. GX is my favorite game of all time.
I voted F-Zero X because of the emotional damage @antdickens would suffer from a landslide loss. I’m there for you buddy — bad life choices and all
By 1998, Nintendo was lacking a good racing game?
Well, Excuuuuse me! Didn't Mario Kart 64 release everywhere by 97?
Mario Kart 64 os THE racing game to end all racing games (at least, that is my unpopular racing game opinion)
I've never played GX, but I will say that I have a very soft spot for F-Zero X and if I were to ever play GX or AX, it would be very tough to beat the enjoyment I had for the N64 version. Next to Super Mario 64, I think F-Zero X is the best N64 game. It has alot of hardcore charm to it. The Deathmatch Mode, the heavy metal music, the fact that they remade N64 Rainbow Road as a playable course and the hypothetically infinite amount of enjoyment that can be found in the X Cup.
Even the original F-Zero is also a top contender for me for the record. The GBA instalments however just don't have that same tightness.
Shameful results so far. How can y'all call yourself Nintendo fans and vote en masse for a SEGA game? Rediculous!
Nah, GX is better. That game is just loaded with content and stuff to discover, It's also so, SO deliciously cheesy, a perfect representation of the F-Zero universe in my opinion.
Though F-Zero X is really good as well, I wish there was a more convenient way to experience that game with the awesome expansion content.
I agree love F-Zero X, GX is great for sure but X has that more Nintendo feel. Where GX more Sega influences. Both amazing but also don’t forget the glorious SNES F-Zero.
Can’t believe you completely failed to mention the best feature (according to my old house mate): playing 4-player, killing yourself off and then playing the roulette game to try and cripple the other racers.
A genius feature, completely missing from GX.
Also X had the best announcer ever. You got Boost Power!! You’re going the wrong way!!
All that and the X cup (which admittedly occasionally throws up a fair bit that’s either boring or unplayable) make this light years ahead of GX (though mission mode and custom cars are great additions).
GX is awesome. Though did get RedOut for the Xbox One in the recent sale. And ... Wow! Though it lacks characters and some of the more absurd F Zero tracks it's groovily sublime. HD spectacle with one of the best soundtracks, like a 90s throwback with modern threads.
Sorry but you're totally wrong. The first F-Zero is the best F-Zero.
We can close this thread now.
kk thx bye!
F Zero X is a really good game, but i prefer GX. They do have some decently sized differences physics wise which both have good things about them.
GX is fun. The story mode is a nice distraction. The fact that you can make your own racer is cool.
But the racing itself is superior in X.
F Zero X is the best game. I preferred the soundtrack and the physics. I agree that although different, GX was still well designed. Fond memories of the magazines. I would buy 2 mags a month, N64 and ONM.
SNES version since I’ve not played the others. Top Gear Rally and Extreme G on the N64 and Double Dash on the Cube were my racers.
TheRe won’t be many people that have played AX but it gets my vote because of the completely mental seat that swung from side to side when you turned a corner. I have never seen an Arcade machine since that had a seatbelt!
I was lucky enough to come across a machine in 2004 at the Trocadero in London and promptly put about a tenner in knowing full well I’d never see it again.
I haven't ever played any F Zero game. I just voted F Zero GX to be contrary to the author. Neat little history lesson though, good stuff.
The poll speaks for itself. GX is better in every way except for music.
I always have trouble winning on Master Difficult on F-ZERO X. While F-ZERO GX is tough, I have a much easier time winning (besides that Story Chapter 5 - Very Hard, which I swear is impossible).
Also no love for F-ZERO Climax? Such an awesome GBA game!
I agree.
Take away the visuals of F-Zero GX and the tracks just aren't as well designed; there's too many blind corners and obstacles you can't see until you basically hit them, and that's a flaw in the game design right there. Sure, some people played the tracks long enough that they remembered the layouts and don't hit every second wall, and those people probably think that means the tracks are fine--but they're wrong. Sometimes it's possible to over-design something, and that's what happened with many of the tracks in GX imo (especially just in terms of being a bit visually busy, making it harder to read them quickly/intuitively as you raced around at like 2000 km/h).
So, yeah, X is the best in the series as far as I'm concerned.
I do like that GX had actual cutscenes and stuff though, which really brought the F-Zero world to life--although, despite nailing the look of the characters and world really pretty great, the cgi looks terribly plasticky now. But, if they ever do a new F-Zero, I'd def like them to have cutscenes in there, just using the in-game engine time so they hold up better over time.
Of course, the original is still basically perfect for what it is too, but it lacks the multi-player of X that really took the series to the next level.
F Zero X was all about death race for me. If the gamecube version had death race, it would likely take my lead slot.
@antdickens I'll wholeheartedly agree with you that F-Zero X is, like you said, definitely the most Nintendo version of an F-Zero game, as it should be, it does indeed have a bit more subtlety to it, and I also prefer its soundtrack over Sega's effort on the GameCube, but you've probably already guessed where this is going: as a speed freak, I simply HAVE to choose F-Zero GX/AX. I own almost every speed racing type game (unless it's on a Sony platform) and the faster, the better.
I also own all the N64 and GameCube versions of Extreme G. I can easily recommend these to anyone liking the same type of games as well, although they're obviously nowhere near as fast and fluid as both F-Zero X and F-Zero GX, but they're still pretty enjoyable in their own right.
But nice article, though. And always a nice trip down memory lane, with pieces like these, especially with those photos of these wonderful N64 magazine pages.
Magazines that we'd eagerly await every month, in large part not knowing what they would contain (other than what was already spoiled on the last page of the current month's mag), instead of being able to stop by a dedicated website whenever you desire...
I knew most people would pick GX/AX, not because it's a better game (it's not), but because better graphics and presentation so easily trick most people into thinking a game that doesn't play/feel quite as well or even fairly as some other game is actually better all round. If I could magically swap the visuals of each game around this wouldn't even be a debate. But I can't switch the visuals around--so the vast majority will never believe me.
LIES, LIES, ALL LIES!! F-Zero SNES is the ONLY F-Zero! Mode-7 forever! The others were just racing games but SNES felt like a revolution along-side Pilotwings!
@antdickens Wow, that's pretty rare to see you pen an article yourself. That was fun to read!
@ReaderRagfihs Eh, console games don't get any smoother than 60fps--and F-Zero X was a rock-solid 60fps.
But just goes to show how what I said in my previous post is 100% true: People see the prettier visuals and automatically equate that to being a better game--to the point they even fool themselves into "seeing" things that simply aren't there.
Rock-solid 60fps:
At last my favorite game given the prevalence it deserves. Totally agree with the article. Love Death Race, the Giant Hand track, the X Cup, the music. What a game.
No good racing games on the N64 before F-Zero X? cough*Wave Race 64*cough
Anyway, I do actually agree that F-Zero X is the best F-Zero (or at worst tied with the original). I never got on with GX, it just seemed unnecessarily hard. My main memory of it (I’ve not been back to it in years) is that my car would sometimes just randomly fly off the track.
I never managed to master the counter steer skid in F-Zero X though. I really need to go back to it and try to get it right.
Huge fan of GX. It was faster, deeper, longer, more skilled, and had an actual storyline. To me, there was nothing as satisfying as destroying all your competitors in a race so they couldnt get any points.
GX is my favorite non-Mario Kart racing game ever.
We need a new fzero ffs!
@sarethums I hear ya.
Nintendo sometimes makes the dumbest of decisions. And what's really annoying is that I recall reading it was Miyamoto who made this particular decision because he thought they'd done all they could with F-Zero and couldn't come up with anything new.
Well, tell that to all the people playing and loving WipEout Omega Collection on PS4 (and especially on PSVR), Miyamoto!
Calling it. New Fzero game will come out in 2020!
@impurekind I read that very article
F-Zero X is the correct choice.
The g key on your keyboard is broken.
GameCube version sucks, SNES and N64 versions are great
@Dualmask After lots of Google and eBay searching (seriously don’t search for 64 Magazine on eBay, it finds all sorts of adult stuff that reached issue 64) I wasn’t able to find that cover. However from looking at the other screenshots I could see it referenced Forsaken on the cover.
I did a Google search for Forsaken 64 and found this scan, so she does appear to be from Forsaken: https://goo.gl/images/EbKYPe
Numbers don’t lie! GX is superior in nearly every facet. Too hard, probably, but leaps beyond X (so much so that an article hardly warrants that argument, let alone the contrary).
GX is the best. Buttery smooth and beautiful graphics. Plus those fun cutscenes!
I remember thinking X was ugly and off-putting even on it's launch day. It didn't even look or feel like a professional game to my Jr. High School self.
Everyone has a right to their own opinion, but I have to disagree with the sentiments behind this article. The GameCube version reigns supreme for several reasons. Not only is it far more aesthetically pleasing and revolutionary with the track designs and sheer number of options, but the pure cheese factor and cringiness of the character designs and cutscenes will always cement GX as my favorite F-Zero.
F Zero X is my least favourite!
Except it isn’t. GX all the way, all day, everyday.
GP Legends is fantastic. So there!
@BulkSlash thanks for your efforts! If I wasn't at work I would have tried doing an image search myself, and it was gnawing at me. I still don't know the character but I remember a marketing campaign for that game now... "The future is Forsaken..." I recall being repeated over and over on the commercial.
Don't think I ever played the game. It caught my eye here because it's rare to see attractive female characters in games these days, and black women even more so, so I just had to know what game that was and I couldn't imagine such a character design would have escaped my notice. But indeed it did...
GX wins for me. It's a close call. The Guitar/Rock-Music of X was fantastic!
But why wasn't top gear rally a choice? 🤑
@getyourak
That is very true! I don’t know why Nintendo seems to hate F-Zero so much. Even if they only slightly updated the textures and included online play for a 3ds version of F-Zero X it would have still been amazing.
@impurekind Well, just to add my two cents to that, from my own perspective: I liked the graphics of GX, yes, and they're that good, that as an arcade racer, the game still holds up pretty well to this day, but for me personally, it was the absurd speed and accompanying difficulty curve, that made it such a good game.
But both of them had their strengths and weaknesses. I love it when soundtracks match with a game, and I've always preferred F-Zero X's soundtrack over the GameCube game, so I'll exchange that instead of anything else, and then GX would be an even better game then it already is.
Then again: it's all just opinions anyway, and I think that most people that really like the N64 game won't simply choose GX because of the better graphics. I know I certainly didn't, at least...
@BulkSlash Here. let me help you with that:
X is the right answer,but if you're playing it on NTSC.
@antdickens This was a fun bit of trolling to read lol, but jokes aside, thanks for sharing your perspective
Between money being an issue, even during the slow trickle release days of AAA games on N64, and focusing on college, as a die hard SNES F-Zero fan, I totally dropped the ball on F-Zero X and never played it, so I can't fairly join this "debate" as I made up for things with GX once GCN rolled around. At one point, I entertained going back to finally play F-Zero X (for science!) to play "Nintendo's" best F-Zero experience, but just kept putting it off. I think thanks to this article, and an on-going longing for Nintendo to give me a new F-Zero, I'm going to go ahead and download it for Wii U so I can finally give my fullest opinion of that game and fairly join the "debate" lol
I owned and played SNES F Zero and F Zero GX at the times of their release. I enjoyed them enough, but never thought much of them beyond that.
I then recently picked up F Zero X, never having owned it at the time, and that’s when I realised what the fuss is about with F Zero.
It’s hard to pinpoint what I prefer about it over GX. I like the learning curve when playing the cups in order. I started rubbish but by the end I was quite good. I never had that with GX. The more I played it, the more frustrating I found it. The tracks look prettier in GX, but the tracks themselves are better in X.
In summary, I agree with Ant!
I NEED A NEW F ZERO IN MY LIFE
@GravyThief I kinda had the same experience in that I only recently got X on Wii U virtual console and really like it. That being said I still prefer GX. I was able to get pretty good at it but still haven’t finished the story. I remember the first track I got good at, Aeropolis. The wide turns were a good place to really learn the game. I’d recommend going back to GX. I was never great at it, but getting good st it was one of my most satisfying experiences with a game.
GX is the best game in the series. Period. There is no other objective best game in the series.
F-Zero X my man @Antdickens Im with you to the end of the line
Bring back the hard rock and comic aesthetic
Not in a world where GX exists, but pretty good article.
F-Zero X is my favorite of the series. The original felt fast and had great controls, it felt really good sliding around the corners ; but X just upped the stakes in every way. Faster, 30 racers and tracks that looped and swerved every which way.
Now GX is obviously technically superior, but it didnt click with me like the previous games did. I think Nintendo games usually nail the feel of the controls and GX just didnt completely have that for me, it felt like 90% there, whether it be because of the game or the NGC controller.
It's definitely not a popular opinion, but I also prefer X to GX. X was one of my favorite N64 games. Jody Summers’ White Cat was also my vehicle of choice. GX grew on me, but I was initially disappointed that it didn't feel like its predecessor. That said, I would be so ready for a remaster of GX. They could add online multiplayer and all the content from AX. I don't see why Nintendo wouldn't do this. They could outsource the game to another studio and provide a lot of fan service without wasting internal resources. I would consider it an act of good will to F-Zero fans.
Can anyone tell me what the picture in the article title is from?
anyone realised that there was more time between the first game and the last game than between the last game and now ? ... sad ...
@getyourak I wish F-Zero X got the same treatment as Starfox 64 got on 3DS. Could have been amazing. Nintendo seems so afraid to put anything up against Mario Kart. It's a real shame as they're very different racing games. Nintendo tried to appease F-Zero fans with F-Zero carts, tracks and the 200cc mode in MK8, but it's just not the same.
I think Fast RMX is the best F-Zero game. In a seriousness if Nintendo refuses to make anymore F-Zero Games they should get in touch with the Fast RMX team and let then work with the license
I kept waiting for F-Zero X 3D but it never happened... 😑
@HeroOfCybertron
I was wondering that too! I'm guessing a TV spot.
@antdickens
Thank you for creating Nintendolife! I have almost as much fun on your site as I do playing games.
Not an F-Zero guy, racing games have always felt boring to me. Though clearly, as impressive as F-Zero X is, GX has it beat at everything I'd say.
True Fact.
No Death Race, no dice.
F-Zero must be for cheaters only
I love racing games so after hearing about how F-Zero GX is one of the greatest games ever, I tracked down a copy about a year ago. I also bought a Game Cube controller since I never had one for my Wii before. So I was finally able to see what all the fuss is about... I'm still wondering. I'm sorry, but when it comes to futuristic racing, it's only so-so.
Yeah F-Zero AX & GX all the way, nothing beats Sega's masterpiece.
X had superior music and musical style, very good. Gotta say the music sucked on GX badly.
As far as classing the game from gameplay it's a matter of graphics and processing capabilities but both are fantastic games. GX is standing on the shoulders of what previous iterations had done.
Really one of my fav. racers on the 64 was Extreme G 2
F-Zero X's course world record videos are an absolute stunner.
There was so much depth to the controls that unbelievable moves were possible. You could launch yourself into the sky and you basically went flying 3 laps at 3000 mp/h.
Yea, X is my favorite with the original SNES a close second. GX is a good game in its own right and technically impressive, but it just didn't click with me like the previous 2 games did. I don't know if it was the difficulty or just overall handling. Similar to how I feel about Wave Race 64 and Wave Race Blue Storm. Each to their own I guess.
I really wish there was an F-Zero legacy collection, with SNES+BS tracks, X+Expansion Kit, GX+AX, all with leaderboards/ghosts and a few bonus challenges/features. That would be so awesome.
The SNES entry only scored 10%?! Damn, that's cold
Having been a teen when the first entry arrived, it made the greatest impact. Pretty much dug everything but the handheld versions
Both are fine racing games, but nothing can top the Kart Racing from Sonic Adventure 2 Battle!
EDIT: Only game that comes close is Garfield Kart on 3DS.
We have Fast RMX, so not looking back. I will play the SNES F-Zero from time to time as I have fond memories of it but otherwise I see no interest in bringing the series back. Xenon Racer is coming soon and that might scratch the itch as well.
I will freely admit it!
While I was taken aback by the graphics in GX, and I love the vast array of theme songs for the characters, it was my first F-Zero, and once I finally played X, there was no question about it being the more responsive and more tightly designed game. :9
Maaaannnnnn i miss this series so much😥
Still my favorite game franchise ever, the only one for me to consider myself an annoying fanboy of. The only game that comes a bit close to F-Zero in terms of driving style is Super Pilot, but beyond that and the track editor, there's nothing more. The characters, the ships, the crazy style, the amount of content... No game today is close. Just bring back the series already, Ninty. You know that "we don't know how to improve the game" makes no sense today, after 15 years since the last entry in the series.
The original and GX are the only ones I have ever played, so it’s not fair for me to vote. Your writing does make me want to try X one day though; here is hoping for N64 classic.
The poll just reflects the more mainstream appeal of GX's shinier graphics.
GX is great, but X is perfection. For the true connoisseurs.
https://www.neogaf.com/threads/why-f-zero-x-is-better-than-gx.634046/page-2#post-253198759
@antdickens You do know you can adjust the control stick sensitivity in GX?
"But if you don't think X is the best of the bunch, then you're wrong."
@antdickens Happy to be wrong in that case.
I have loved every F-Zero game I played from the very first one on Super Famicom (I used to live in Japan as a kid), which also happened to be the first console game I played alongside Super Mario World.
X was incredible and I understand your point about subtlety, but I prefer GX. A game soundtrack is very important and GX had by far the best F-Zero soundtrack. I remember listening for the remastered version of Big Blue for hours and I have been hoping for a new entry in the serie (which I keep calling SX hoping it will happen on the Switch). After reading your article I am hoping for a version that could please everyone, merging best parts of all F-Zero games.
@Rhaoulos I wouldn't disagree with you on GX having the better overall presentation... the soundtrack is excellent and the graphics are spot on.
@Yorumi That is indeed worse. Again, I say he simply needs to look at what Sony did with WipEout Omega Collection to see that he's just thinking of things all wrong.
Miyamoto has been quoted as saying he needs fresh ideas for a new F-Zero. Death Race Battle Royale?
Those digital shoulder buttons on the Switch controllers are ideal for F-Zero X style side attacks- one thing in particular that is undisputably better in F-Zero X.
I know i'm going to get backlash for this but i wasn't a fan of GX. I thought it had iffy controls and so so camera angles, but it was still great don't get me wrong but i give it a 8/10 as even though its not for me i can see how some people would love it. F Zero X 9/10 All day long i loved F Zero X.
Really loved the article, brought back all sorts of memories importing games for my Saturn back in the day.
Simply put, X is better than GX for 3 major things...
Firstly, the controls were better. In X, you use Z and R to strafe left and right, Side attack by tapping said button twice quickly, and spin attack by tapping one button, with the other in quick succession; and it made complete sense. Bizarrely in GX, they assigned the attacks to separate buttons, which to me was pointless and unnecessary. At least strafing was still the L and R triggers, but the attacks should've stayed the same.
Secondly, near the end of the story mode turns into a rage fest that isn't fun in the slightest. No, it's not Dark Souls of racing games, at least in Dark Souls you'll masochistically return to the game, whilst GX's story mode makes you not want to play it ever again and just play the regular Grand Prix modes.
Third, the music. X out beats GX's sound track hands down, and is one of the main reasons why I fell in love with FZero X back in 1998!
When it comes to content and game play, I'd have to side with f-zero x. Especially if you're lucky enough to have the coveted expansion kit in your possession. Gx wins everything else.
I still prefer x. I have a painting of the Japanese box art hanging on my wall. It's too awesome to pass up!
@Spanjard it's not hard to emulate. Though I'd recommend an original n64 controller to play it over any other. It feels weird otherwise.
I see you are a man of class. White Cat is the only proper choice of vehicle. I agree that X is the best. GX looks nicer, but theres nothing more satisfying than X's sounds. Also, X just always felt smoother to me.
F-Zero GX is miles better than F-Zero X. I actually prefer the SNES F-Zero over F-Zero X, too.
I voted for F-Zero X. But I would like to vote on all three. F-Zero, F-Zero X and F-Zero GX.
This comment sums it up: "GX feels like an aggressive arcade racer (it's developed by SEGA, after all), whereas my love for X was born in the precise controls with sweeping corners and boosting to the line. GX is harsh where X is subtle; it’s just a different style of gameplay".
Anyone that voted for GX (currently 55% vs 29% for X) doesn't appreciate the ethos of F-Zero games: sustained speed. The original on SNES and X does that precisely. It's about pure racing, holding the line and sustaining the speed. In contrast, GX introduced gimmicks that ruined the experience. Worrying about hitting obstacles or barriers, or flying off ridiculously off-camber courses, is simply anti-F-Zero. It wasn't all courses. There are classics like the Mute City 1 (Twist Road) and Port Town 1 (Aero Dive). Even then, Mute City had gaps you could miss, especially if bumped at an inopportune time. Unfortunately, there were enough bad courses to ruin the overall experience. In contrast, each time I play X and go through the cups, there's an excitement upon appearance of nearly every course, and no dread on any.
As for a reprisal on Switch, GX has even less claims. It's modern enough already. X deserves the remake treatment. Such a classic game should have the lush visuals to match its lush gameplay, and don't forget to include the track editor from the DD version. To really furnish it, add the best and most F-Zero-faithful courses from GX, the 6 AX courses, and a selection from the 16 bit era to make an F-Zero Ultimate of about 60 courses. All would have a four-player split-screen mode too.
PS: I could complete master difficulty on X; I couldn't quite do it on GX. Nothing wrong with my skills; it was the game. The cheap losses that would ruin a cup made it unappetising to persist, especially when it meant replaying bad courses.
I am still awaiting for Toshihiro Nagoshi to get a team together to-do a new F-Zero.
Heck, part of me would enjoy a mix-up where it is half racing, and another half Yakuza/LAD-esque with Captain Falcon or Samurai Goroh.
I'm sorry, but the numbers don't lie. People prefer GX, myself included. I liked the story mode and its insanely difficult missions, especially on harder difficulties. I liked unlocking videos for every character. I liked getting interviews at the end of each Grand Prix. I liked building my own racing machines and making my own stickers for them.
@antdickens Looks like you got ratio'd.
Still a fan of the SNES original over the others. My mate bought my modded US SNES for me while I was away back when it came out, and clocked up loads of times on F-Zero before handing it over. The amount of hours spent shaving fractions off Death Wind....I was so glad when it turned up on NSO after all these years, the only back n forth we did were shots of our Death Wind records, just like old times.
F-Zero X went pretty much the same way as the N64 for me, a console that just never clicked with me at all. I would still put GX over X as well.
F-Zero
Maximum Impact
AC
GX
X
the other two
I see someone woke up this morning and chose violence!
@russell-marlow I don't expect everyone to understand, one day they'll come to a realisation and wish there was a re-vote option
GX for me and not even close. The hours I spent unlocking everything 100% was crazy hard work but worth it. Not sure if I could do it again tho.
@HalBailman you're my new favourite reader.
In terms of Gameplay I still think the original F-Zero was the most interesting one.
F-Zero X was cool and a blast to play, but technical gameplay in F-Zero is just better IMO.
F-Zero GX was a bit bland on the gameplay experience compared to those two, but it was clearly incredible in terms of content and quality put in.
I never bothered too much for the GBA ones, for whatever reason, they didn't feel as smooth as Super NES one.
I still prefer the SNES game, personally. If and when the series gets revived, I would love for a new game to copy the style and feel of the original.
Although, honestly, I would much rather see a new Wave Race.
I think that X is great but GX is better but too difficult. The SNES game is still awesome, like Super Mario Kart.
@tanasten I agree, I played the GBA games and the SNES entry is better.
@ChaseGP Me too, if we are talking about Nintendo IPs, I need a new Wave Race game more than anything else.
GX definitely tops X. GX's controls are absolutely amazing, X tends to feel a bit too stiff by comparison. The only things X has over GX is X Cup and Death Race. And arguably the music, but that's even more of a personal taste thing.
Both entries are amazing though and you can't go wrong either way.
GX is the best
and by FAAAAAR, from any point of view
I wholeheartedly agree with this assessment. I loved X and could not get into GX either.
I love F-Zero X and still play it almost daily. I wish i could play GX but seems like its gonna be a while for them to ever put it on Switch Online. Ive seen footage of it and it definitely looks nice but X seems far superior in the mechanics, music and even design. GX just seems to go really fast and with X it has some very advanced mechanics like sliding, going airborne to gain speed, and just really a lot of mechanics I dont see in GX. GX is a great looking Gamecube game though.
F-Zero X is good and all, and I'mma let you finish, but F-Zero GX is one of the best games of ALL TIME.
Wipeout Pure.
your daughter was hotter in high school than they were in elementary school. miyamoto would agree. however, your daughter in college, might have been a bit too stressful and dramatic to bear. in any case, i was never worthy for her company.
As much as I dislike most of Sega, GX is an absolute marvel especially for its time. Great game!
its time to admit that i dont know what f-zero is.
For me Fzero Gx squeezes past X because of the shinier graphics, more insane tracks, and I prefer the soundtrack over X’s. X sounds more metal but GX has its metal tracks but I don’t know really what you’d call it’s genre that makes up for it, it’s a bit techno or electronica I guess, whatever it is it fits the futuristic look of it.
HOW MANY TIMES DO I HAVE TO TEACH YOU THIS LESSON OLD MAN!
