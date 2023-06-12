Your cosy Saturday afternoon showcase has come and gone, and the Wholesome Direct 2023 was full of some lovely little surprises as part of this year's Summer Game Fest showcases.

Over 70 indie titles were shown off during the presentation, and plenty of them aren't just PC exclusive. We've got all of the Switch announcements from the showcase — including a few release dates for some Indie World titles.

Here's a list of every single game from Wholesome Direct 2023 that's coming to Switch.

Wholesome Direct 2023 - The full presentation

If you want to watch the complete hour-long showcase of cuddly cosiness, then you can do just that!

Below is every single game coming to Switch. Some of these may be listed as "console", but we've included them below because we think they're bound to come to Switch.

Mineko's Night Market - 26th September 2023

"Play as Mineko, a curious girl who has just arrived at her new home on a struggling Japanese-inspired island at the base of Mount Fugu. The superstitious locals on the island worship the Sun Cat, Nikko. What was always thought to be a long-told myth has the town puzzled, as sightings of Nikko have begun to surface among the residents of the island in recent days."

Button City Soccer Days - Early 2024

"Excitement is brimming for the upcoming soccer tournament, and adorable fox Fennel is inspired to build a fluffy team with his best friends. Combine physics-based soccer matches with narrative gameplay, where weather, penalties, and injuries play a part in the storyline, and bring the Button City Soccer Club to victory!"

Frogsong - Coming Soon



"FROGSONG is a heartfelt adventure where it's okay to be small. Explore a lush world filled with strange frogs, vicious bugs, and towering plants on your journey to find your place in the world."

Moonstone Island - 2023

"Following your village's tradition, you must move to an island in the sky to complete your Alchemy training. Armed with a team of nature spirits, magical potions, and the support of your new friends, you'll explore ancient temples, dangerous dungeons, and hostile biomes to uncover the dark secret of Moonstone Island."

KarmaZoo - 2023

"Share the love and die trying! KarmaZoo is a joyful, altruistic, cooperative platformer where up to 10 random players help each other with the unique abilities of 50 different characters - all for the sake of good Karma."



Flutter Away - 3rd August 2023

"Leave nothing but footprints, take nothing but photos, kill nothing but time. Find peace amongst the rustling shrubbery and chirping creatures of the Amazon rainforest. Embark on a brief five-day camping trip as a butterfly researcher equipped with a notebook and camera, ready to document all of the adorable animals. Explore the winding paths of the jungle, photograph charming critters, befriend new pals, and journal everything along the way!"

A Little To The Left: Cupboards & Drawers DLC (27th June)

"Sort, stack, and organize household objects into particular arrangements in A Little to the Left “Cupboards & Drawers.” Prepare to clean out the cabinets and secret compartments of the home with even more charming illustrations, surprising scenarios, and 25 delightful new “Cupboards & Drawers”-themed puzzles to discover."

Smushi Come Home - Out now

"Smushi Come Home is a cozy exploration adventure game where you play as a tiny mushroom who's trying to get back home! Play as Smushi, who was taken from its home unexpectedly and dropped into the middle of the forest. Lost and confused, you must journey through different areas of the forest and find your way back with the help of your new tools and fellow forest creatures!"

Venba - 31st July 2023

"Venba is a narrative cooking game where you play as an Indian mom who immigrates to Canada with her family in the 1980s. Players will cook various dishes and restore lost recipes, hold branching conversations and explore in this story about family, love, loss and more."

Little Nemo and the Guardians of Slumberland - TBA

"Explore a dream world as the iconic Little Nemo, armed with toys, candy, and stuffed animals in this cute & colorful Metroidvania adventure. Experience NES-era platformer gameplay in a vast, non-linear world that has been hand-animated frame-by-frame, as you unlock new abilities to progress"

Garden Witch Life - TBA

"After losing your job you end up in a small town far away from home. As luck would have it you get to stay in a vacant witches house and start building your new life. Build your own garden, grow plants for your potions and spells and build friendships with the town's folk."

Grimoire Groves - TBA

"As a roguelite dungeon crawler, Grimoire Groves offers procedurally-generated levels, randomized treasures, and a lot of surprises. You'll need to be resourceful and adapt to your environment as you navigate the forest, grow plants, and gather powerful items and spells to aid you on your journey"

