What's the most important part of a Pokémon game? The roster of 'mons? The setting? The story? Well, sort of the first, but tangential — it's the starter Pokémon.

We now know just who the starter trio of Pokémon Legends: Z-A will be. And, similarly to Legends: Arceus, it's a triple threat of returning favourites. Chikorita, the Leaf Pokémon; Tepig, the Fire Pig Pokémon; and Totodile, the Big Jaw Pokémon. Hoo boy.

We're thankful we have to wait until late 2025 to pick one, to be honest. Those are three solid picks — even if two of them are from Gold & Silver,meaning Gen 2 has had all three starters represented between Arceus and Z-A.

Chikorita is due a redemption arc — they're the most underloved starter from that generation, and hopefully Z-A will give it, Bayleef, and Meganium some much-needed attention. Tepig is simply adorable, but Emboar was the third Fire/Fighting starter, so there's a chance to change things up. And, well, Totodile... Totodile is this writer's favourite starter Pokémon. Sorry, readers. Pick Totodile.

Ahem. Anyway. All three starters have their merits, and deserve a bit more of a spotlight. Z-A, and Lumiose City, is going to give them that chance. It's perhaps a bit less varied than we expected, but it's hard to argue against most starters, in our eyes.

While we do have a few months to stew before making our choice, we're sure many of you are already thinking hard about which 'mon to make your first partner. So, we thought we'd ask.

Are you happy with the Pokémon choices for the starters? Who are you planning to pick? Vote in our polls below, and share your thoughts on the trio in the comments.

