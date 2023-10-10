After the initial tease last week, it thankfully hasn't taken Lego and Nintendo too long to lift the lid on its latest collaborative line-up, revealing five sets based on the Animal Crossing franchise launching in March 2024.

With prices ranging from $14.99 all the way up to $74.99, the first batch in what we assume will be an extensive product line represents some of the franchise's most beloved characters, including Tom Nook, Isabelle, and Kapp'n.

We at Nintendo Life previously gave our thoughts on what we wanted from Lego Animal Crossing, and while one or two of us are generally quite pleased with the end result, we must admit that we weren't quite prepared for the overall lack of innovation with this latest collaboration, particularly in light of the Super Mario Lego sets. That's not necessarily a bad thing, of course; many folks wanted bog standard Lego sets, and that's exactly what we appear to be getting.

So we'd love to know your general thoughts on the first batch and which, if any, you plan to buy. Some folks online have already compared the new line-up rather unfavourably to the fan-made Nook's Cranny set submitted to Lego Ideas back in 2020, while others appear to be completely enamoured with the official line-up.

Be sure to vote in the below polls and leave a comment with your thoughts and opinions on the first batch of Animal Crossing Lego sets. Do you love them? Hate them? We want to know.

What do you think of the new Lego Animal Crossing sets?
Which Lego Animal Crossing sets are you looking to pick up?

(You can select up to 4 answers)