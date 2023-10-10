We at Nintendo Life previously gave our thoughts on what we wanted from Lego Animal Crossing, and while one or two of us are generally quite pleased with the end result, we must admit that we weren't quite prepared for the overall lack of innovation with this latest collaboration, particularly in light of the Super Mario Lego sets. That's not necessarily a bad thing, of course; many folks wanted bog standard Lego sets, and that's exactly what we appear to be getting.
So we'd love to know your general thoughts on the first batch and which, if any, you plan to buy. Some folks online have already compared the new line-up rather unfavourably to the fan-made Nook's Cranny set submitted to Lego Ideas back in 2020, while others appear to be completely enamoured with the official line-up.
Be sure to vote in the below polls and leave a comment with your thoughts and opinions on the first batch of Animal Crossing Lego sets. Do you love them? Hate them? We want to know.
What do you think of the new Lego Animal Crossing sets? (88 votes)
- They're gorgeous, I love them!19%
- A good start, we'll see how it pans out30%
- Not bad, but I wanted something more inventive18%
- I'm not a fan of these initial sets27%
- Good lord, they're horrific!6%
Which Lego Animal Crossing sets are you looking to pick up? (110 votes)
- Julian's Birthday Party (170 pieces)3%
- Bunnies Outdoor Activities (164 pieces)7%
- Kapp'n's Island Boat Tour (233 pieces)7%
- Isabelle's House Visit (389 pieces)15%
- Nook's Cranny & Rosie's House (535 pieces)14%
- All of them!12%
- None of them!42%