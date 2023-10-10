We at Nintendo Life previously gave our thoughts on what we wanted from Lego Animal Crossing, and while one or two of us are generally quite pleased with the end result, we must admit that we weren't quite prepared for the overall lack of innovation with this latest collaboration, particularly in light of the Super Mario Lego sets. That's not necessarily a bad thing, of course; many folks wanted bog standard Lego sets, and that's exactly what we appear to be getting.

So we'd love to know your general thoughts on the first batch and which, if any, you plan to buy. Some folks online have already compared the new line-up rather unfavourably to the fan-made Nook's Cranny set submitted to Lego Ideas back in 2020, while others appear to be completely enamoured with the official line-up.

pic.twitter.com/19bV4B4JVf The Kapp’n set is pretty cute, but I am a bit disappointed that they didn’t do a Town Hall and that they kinda butchered Nook’s Cranny tbh. Particularly when compared with the LEGO Ideas proposal. Also, No KK figure is kinda cringe. https://t.co/SbXcPxlNf4 October 10, 2023

Be sure to vote in the below polls and leave a comment with your thoughts and opinions on the first batch of Animal Crossing Lego sets. Do you love them? Hate them? We want to know.

What do you think of the new Lego Animal Crossing sets? They're gorgeous, I love them! A good start, we'll see how it pans out Not bad, but I wanted something more inventive I'm not a fan of these initial sets Good lord, they're horrific! What do you think of the new Lego Animal Crossing sets? (88 votes) They're gorgeous, I love them! 19 % A good start, we'll see how it pans out 30 % Not bad, but I wanted something more inventive 18 % I'm not a fan of these initial sets 27 % Good lord, they're horrific! 6 %