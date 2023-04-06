The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out now in several regions, bringing an end to months, if not years, of speculation and anticipation.

We've provided our own thoughts in our review of the movie, along with a video discussion for your perusal, but what we'd really like to find out now is what you fine folks make of it. We've started providing fun little polls on some of the more recent Switch releases to find out exactly how you all might score them, but this will be the first one we try out for a movie. When will the next one occur? Who knows, maybe when Sonic 3 comes out in 2024.

You should know the drill by now, though. The poll below is essentially our official scoring scale for Nintendo Life, so if you loved the movie, consider opting for the a score in top end of the bracket. If you didn't like it, then perhaps the lower end is more up your alley. Pretty straightforward stuff.

Haven't seen the movie yet? Don't worry, we know it's only just come out. The good news is that there's no time limitation on our poll, so simply pop on back when you're ready and it will be here waiting for you. So with all of that out of the way, let's get cracking, shall we?