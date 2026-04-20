Have you all been living the dream this weekend? If you've been playing Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, then you likely have! Stuffed full of hilarious possibilities and an endless amount of creativity, it's been the meme of the weekend.

And good friend of the site Jon Cartwright highlighted some interesting news about the life sim's development: the game may have been ready almost a year ago, if a USK rating is to be believed.

According to the rating, the game was classified on 20th May 2025, meaning it was at least ready for play-testing and basically done, save a few final things.

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This isn't anything new for Nintendo; over the years, there have been frequent reports that the company has sat on game reveals and announcements for games that are already complete.

Metroid Prime Remastered, for example, was reportedly rated by the USK almost two years before it was released. Fire Emblem Engage was also a similar story. Those are just two examples, but it's happened a number if times.

Nintendo may have had to do some last-minute tweaks on Living the Dream between the May 2025 rating and the release, but essentially, this rating implies that the Big N had the space to find a slot for the game that worked.

It also meant the team likely wasn't scrambling to get the game done on time, which is always a good thing. And that seems to have been reflected in the reviews and online feedback from fans, who are having a blast making people laugh online with their ridiculous creations.