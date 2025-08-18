The Nintendo first-party releases keep coming, and the first of two for August has wheeled onto the Switch 2. Drag x Drive has been out for a few days now, and it has proven to be a divisive one.
Pairing up wheelchair basketball with the Joy-Con 2's Mouse Mode, we actually had a fairly good time with Drag x Drive, with the wonderful PJ scoring the game a 7/10. The core gameplay? Good, and surprisingly deep. But outside of online matches and a few minigames... there's not much in the package. But it's on the cheaper side, at least.