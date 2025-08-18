Drag x Drive
Image: Nintendo

The Nintendo first-party releases keep coming, and the first of two for August has wheeled onto the Switch 2. Drag x Drive has been out for a few days now, and it has proven to be a divisive one.

Pairing up wheelchair basketball with the Joy-Con 2's Mouse Mode, we actually had a fairly good time with Drag x Drive, with the wonderful PJ scoring the game a 7/10. The core gameplay? Good, and surprisingly deep. But outside of online matches and a few minigames... there's not much in the package. But it's on the cheaper side, at least.

At the time of writing, the game is currently on a 62 Metascore, which is "Mixed or Average". So it seems like this one might have missed the basket for many.

We know that Donkey Kong Bananza and Mario Party Jamboree's Switch 2 Edition are still relatively fresh, and we still have Kirby and the Forgotten Land's big Switch 2 upgrade to come, but we imagine some of you have been shooting hoops with friends. So we want to know what you think of the game.

You can score Drag x Drive between 1-10 here or on the game page whenever you fancy; if you've spent lots of time with it at the weekend, you're probably ready, but need more time on the court? That's okay too, come back later.

What score would you give Drag x Drive (Switch 2)?

Please note voting will score the game in your games collection