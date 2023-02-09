Nintendo has just aired perhaps one of the best Directs ever. Not only did we get some long-awaited release dates, but a number of long-running rumours were also finally confirmed.
The broadcast started off strong with a release date for Pikmin 4 and was followed by a number of expansion pass reveals for Xenoblade Chronicles, Fire Emblem and Splatoon 3. Nintendo has also locked in a date for Advance Wars 1+2 and if things couldn't get any better - it then hit us with some massive NSO news.
Both the Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance are out today on Switch. And if you didn't it could get any better than that - Metroid Prime Remastered is also dropping today. Going out with a bang, the Japanese video game giant showed off Mario Kart's fourth wave and of course, we went out with a bang - with a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. An amiibo and Collector's Edition have also been announced.
