Feels like a bit less of an overall whammer than the September Direct and the third party showcase before it (mainly due to the number of things already announced prior), but still a damn lot to dig into. Level 5 alone - the dev many have said their farewells to in the west despite Nintendo already having an extensive history of publishing their stuff here - rolled out a few head turners from Decapolice to the new Fantasy Life and Layton (the latter of which, for all we know, might even advance the series timeline again and bring us closer to or cover how Kat first came into the picture). And then there's Ghost Trick, Metroid Prime, We Love Katamari, a friggen Baten Kaitos pack which, combined with the .hack//GU revisited earlier, feels like a simultaneous increase in the likelihood of eventual Xenosaga ports... but even in their own right, that's two more JRPG classics I won't have to emulate on the laptop anymore!

Etrian Odyssey is every bit as welcome on Switch although it all appears to be classic versions (the first of which I even beat on NDS years ago), so it looks like I will ironically stick to the available "story modes" on 3DS - but the separate purchase options still ensure where I'll be playing EO3 in due time.👌 The new NSO libraries also have a couple items like Metroid 2 and Link's Awakening that I might find myself tempted to forfeit in favour of their remakes, but the overall addition is tasty news (especially the eventual Fire Emblem: Blazing Blade) even if it comes with the mixed feelings of seeing Nintendo further demote their impactful Gen 5 handheld from "New 3DSi" to a "filter". A bit overboard for the comparatively modest lifetime sales that you cut short with your own Advance, no?👹😆 Even the opportunity to put Game Boy into the general sub and Color into the expansion pack didn't tempt them.😏 But seriously, I didn't even expect more NSO apps until next gen, so still wow.

With all of this, other announcements like this year's XC3 treats and even a few Japanese Direct curveballs like Atelier Marie (pray it finally comes west THIS time), 2023 is even more packed now. Even Advance Wars is coming back from its rather awkward attempt at "reading the room" (better not release a war RPG that reportedly parodies Russia, but another war RPG can come out and let you mow down entire armies with a variably volatile guy named Dimitri😄). And Engage is even getting FEH's Veronica among others! Maybe I'll live to see Sharena and Reginn in the console domain as well.