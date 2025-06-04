On the eve of Nintendo Switch 2's global launch (OK, technically it's already the 5th in some locations), there is one burning question we have for you, the Nintendo Life audience: Will you be buying a Nintendo Switch 2?
It's fair to say that Nintendo Switch 2 seems about the "safest" console Nintendo has ever produced, but with good reason — the Nintendo Switch was a huge success. Has Nintendo managed to convince you that the shiny new console is worth the money? Maybe you're holding out for a mid-gen refresh? We're keen to learn where you are at as we swiftly head into the launch period.
Will you be buying a Nintendo Switch 2? (721 votes)
Yes! I've pre-ordered Switch 268%
Yes! I intend to buy one at launch5%
Yes! I intend to buy one after launch, but in the next 3 months5%
Yes! I will buy one later in 20256%
Maybe, I'm still undecided4%
No, probably not anytime soon11%
No, never!1%
Now that we've got you in the Q&A mood, if you haven't answered some of our previous launch day polls, you can have your say below, don't be shy!
Are you getting a Micro SD Express card too? (3,549 votes)
Yep, 128GB for me3%
I've gone for 256GB22%
512GB, baby!7%
1TB all the way9%
Nope60%
What Switch 2 games are you picking up on Day One? (11,131 votes)
Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer (Switch 2)1%
Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Switch 2)2%
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2)7%
Deltarune (Switch 2)3%
Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2)3%
Fast Fusion (Switch 2)7%
Fortnite (Switch 2)3%
Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition (Switch 2)1%
Anthony launched Nintendo Life in late 2005 and has remained at the helm ever since. He loves Nintendo but sometimes gets confused and tells everyone that F-Zero X is the best game. We've tried getting him help, but alas...
Comments 37
I'm not getting Cyberpunk day one, but for me that's a must buy, I can't wait to play that.
Got a pre order from Smyths
Roll on midnight....... 8 hours to go
I will be getting an SD card at some point but as I mainly only plan to use it for Nintendo 1st party games (not exclusively but mainly) I don't think I'll need one for a while.
256gb is plenty to be going along with
Am I sold? Not at all
As I did with the original, I'll get a second dock, power supply and travel case so that I can leave my main one in place. I don't think a spare dock is available in the UK yet though is it?
There should be an option for any and all decent sized Micro SD Express cards is sold out everywhere so I will get one day.
Unless Nintendo releases a new 1080, I have no interest at the current price.
The anticipation now is astounding. Just knowing in the next day or two I’ll have one but not knowing exactly when lol.
Yep, even though I preordered mine on day 1 of Amazon availability, mine won't arrive until June 12th! 😭
At least I have one though!
@sketchturner Why are you here, then? It's been so long since the initial announcement, and you still can't give it a chance?
@OtterXPT Indeed. The fact you've got one, is all that matters at this point.
@AdolBannings-Laylee Not to mention, the millions of people around the world who'll be playing alongside you.
@TenEighty My fellow gamer, like I've said to many others, you're going to be missing out on a LOT of great games.
The whole game key card thing has left a bad taste in my mouth, and the price is a real kick in the teeth.
I'll get one eventually, but not any time soon.
Mine'll be here tomorrow with the GC controller. Mario Kart World will be downloading in the background while I fire up F-Zero GX and Soul Calibre 2. Fast Fusion and Hitman will be purchased before the weekend too.
As soon as it became possible.
Unfortunately my physical copy of mario kart world is delayed a day but everything else still seems on track.
No gamekeycards though.
That's the worst of both worlds and a practice i hope dies out soon.
Yup, preordered one, since april 3rd, the second I saw preorders were opened. Can't wait to pick it up tomorrow and play Mario Kart World online all day !! And also Split fiction with my gf using the old switch and GameShare !
Mine will ship on release day and I took some time off so I can have some special time with the thing. Gonna get hot and sweaty.
Yes, I pre-ordered the standard Switch 2 from Best Buy. I’ll be picking it up at midnight. I also ordered a 256GB memory card and the carrying case+screen protector.
Regarding games, I’ll be getting Mario Kart World and (hopefully) Cyberpunk 2077. I had also planned to get Rune Factory via the Switch 2 upgrade but the Switch 1 limited edition that I ordered has been delayed by like 2 weeks.
This is the first time I’ve ever picked up a gaming system at launch so I’m excited to see how the experience turns out.
I'd like to add as not part of the options, beer, snacks and some energy drinks to keep me going beyond 9pm. I stopped short in getting some balloons and celebration banners though.
I wish I was getting a 1 tb card!
Yes, I preordered, the Switch 2 Mario Kart bundle from GameStop. (April 24th)
No other games, accessories, or memory card until I have the system in my hands.
My order still says it's processing for shipment as of today (Wednesday). The money was taken out of my account last week. And I've been constantly checking for an update since then.
I would assume that the system would be shipped out today. If I have any chance of receiving it by tomorrow.
This whole preorder process waiting game has been pretty stressful to say the least.
Mine should be here tomorrow, plus my GameCube controller. Just got my 512GB MicroSD Express card yesterday. Mario Kart World and Cyberpunk 2077 are my first two games, my next one will be DK Bonanza.
Going to Smyths tonight to pick mine up! My NeoGrip has been delivered today as well.
The OLED NeoGrip has made playing the Switch so much more comfortable, so I'm glad to see they made a Switch 2 version. It's also given me a general idea of the size of the Switch 2 as the Switch with grip on fits inside the Switch 2 grip!
Yep, preordered it along with most games (apart from the few I'm not getting yet or ever, there are a couple like Rune Factory which I had to get on Amazon at full price because the limited edition is available only there in Italy), the camera etc. discounted from my usual retailer - so looking forward to all that as soon as it arrives!
Yeah, Pre-ordered at Nintendo Germany.
But we have a red day i Sveden on Friday, so it seems I'm gonna have to wait to until monday before mine arrives.
Running to Walmart tomorrow, hopefully I can snag one!!
I pre-ordered in April through EE but have not received any emails at all from them since confirmation. I am getting pretty stressed as was expecting some kind of delivery notification by now. I will be proper miffed if they don't deliver tomorrow as promised.
Wow, that list of Day 1 games kinda makes me glad Target canceled my preorder, pretty lame. And no Welcome Tour or Drive X Drive on the list, are they not day 1?
My wife's company said they'd give her one, but it may not be until next year when they can find one. Hopefully sooner than that, but I don't think I even need to worry about it until Donkey Kong.
Hoping to preorder one at GameStop today after failing at every venture so far. I’m hopeful but also want to keep my expectations in check.
Order in Walmart still says placed. Don't know what's going on over there but they better hurry up.
@gojiguy don’t put the game key cards in your mouth.
@Zufolobelisk I'm here because I've been a Nintendo fan since the NES and have owned nearly every system they've ever released. I'm here because I still love my Switch and want to keep up with games releasing on that. I'm here because I hope that Switch 2 turns out better than it appears at launch.
But as it stands, Nintendo has yet to convince me that the price is worth it. There isn't a "must play" game (for my tastes) and the high prices and key card situation are not tempting.
I preordered one but I feel no excitement whatsoever for it. Feels like a pro release to me rather than a new gen. I preordered it out of fear of the price incase and because I wanted Mario kart. I’ve been playing over my mind the past weeks to keep it or not and now my order has been dispatched before I came to a decision. Now I’m going to wait for it to arrive, try Mario kart and then decide if I should sell it or keep it.
I preordered the MKW bundle at GameStop back in April along with a screen protector and DK Bananza. I also managed to preorder a 256 GB MicroSD Express card (because the Switch 2 would probably explode if I tried to transfer my Switch 1 data without it) and the GameStop I’m going to pick up my preorder from will have plenty of Switch 2 Pro Controllers for folks that want ‘em.
The one thing I’ m still iffy on is the case, I’m going to have to get one at some point but I’m flip-flopping on getting the all-in-one or a simple carry case.
Planning to hold off until revision hardware, barring some crazy Zelda announcement before then.
I’ve pre-ordered on Walmart and they’re finally preparing it to arrive by 10pm tomorrow. I THINK I can rest easier now…
I guess they took their time because it’s just going to be brought to me from my local Walmart. I still think they should’ve processed the payment sooner. It got irritating by yesterday.
I got just the MKW bundle and Welcome Tour. I have enough Switch games I never finished or even started that are enhanced for Switch 2 I am good until August.
Show Comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...