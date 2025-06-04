Nintendo Switch 2: Sold!
Image: Nintendo Life

On the eve of Nintendo Switch 2's global launch (OK, technically it's already the 5th in some locations), there is one burning question we have for you, the Nintendo Life audience: Will you be buying a Nintendo Switch 2?

It's fair to say that Nintendo Switch 2 seems about the "safest" console Nintendo has ever produced, but with good reason — the Nintendo Switch was a huge success. Has Nintendo managed to convince you that the shiny new console is worth the money? Maybe you're holding out for a mid-gen refresh? We're keen to learn where you are at as we swiftly head into the launch period.

Will you be buying a Nintendo Switch 2?

Now that we've got you in the Q&A mood, if you haven't answered some of our previous launch day polls, you can have your say below, don't be shy!

Are you getting a Micro SD Express card too?
What Switch 2 games are you picking up on Day One?

(You may select up to 22 answers)

Are you getting any other accessories alongside your Switch 2?

(You may select up to 14 answers)

Thanks for reading, sharing and commenting on all of Nintendo Life's Switch 2 coverage so far, we're so excited to share the launch with you.