On the eve of Nintendo Switch 2's global launch (OK, technically it's already the 5th in some locations), there is one burning question we have for you, the Nintendo Life audience: Will you be buying a Nintendo Switch 2?

It's fair to say that Nintendo Switch 2 seems about the "safest" console Nintendo has ever produced, but with good reason — the Nintendo Switch was a huge success. Has Nintendo managed to convince you that the shiny new console is worth the money? Maybe you're holding out for a mid-gen refresh? We're keen to learn where you are at as we swiftly head into the launch period.

Will you be buying a Nintendo Switch 2? Yes! I've pre-ordered Switch 2 Yes! I intend to buy one at launch Yes! I intend to buy one after launch, but in the next 3 months Yes! I will buy one later in 2025 Maybe, I'm still undecided No, probably not anytime soon No, never! Will you be buying a Nintendo Switch 2? (721 votes) Yes! I've pre-ordered Switch 2 68 % Yes! I intend to buy one at launch 5 % Yes! I intend to buy one after launch, but in the next 3 months 5 % Yes! I will buy one later in 2025 6 % Maybe, I'm still undecided 4 % No, probably not anytime soon 11 % No, never! 1 %

Now that we've got you in the Q&A mood, if you haven't answered some of our previous launch day polls, you can have your say below, don't be shy!

Are you getting a Micro SD Express card too? Yep, 128GB for me I've gone for 256GB 512GB, baby! 1TB all the way Nope Are you getting a Micro SD Express card too? (3,549 votes) Yep, 128GB for me 3 % I've gone for 256GB 22 % 512GB, baby! 7 % 1TB all the way 9 % Nope 60 %

What Switch 2 games are you picking up on Day One? Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer (Switch 2) Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Switch 2) Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2) Deltarune (Switch 2) Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Fast Fusion (Switch 2) Fortnite (Switch 2) Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition (Switch 2) Hogwarts Legacy (Switch 2) Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Switch 2) Mario Kart World (Switch 2) Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (Switch 2) NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION Awakening Complete Edition (Switch 2) Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (Switch 2) Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Sonic X Shadow Generations (Switch 2) Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition (Switch 2) Suikoden I&II HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch 2 Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (Switch 2) Survival Kids (Switch 2) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) Yakuza 0: Director's Cut (Switch 2) (You may select up to 22 answers) What Switch 2 games are you picking up on Day One? (11,131 votes) Arcade Archives 2: Ridge Racer (Switch 2) 1 % Bravely Default: Flying Fairy HD Remaster (Switch 2) 2 % Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition (Switch 2) 7 % Deltarune (Switch 2) 3 % Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) 3 % Fast Fusion (Switch 2) 7 % Fortnite (Switch 2) 3 % Hitman World of Assassination - Signature Edition (Switch 2) 1 % Hogwarts Legacy (Switch 2) 2 % Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (Switch 2) 0.8% Mario Kart World (Switch 2) 31 % Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour (Switch 2) 7 % NOBUNAGA'S AMBITION Awakening Complete Edition (Switch 2) 0.2% Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S (Switch 2) 0.4% Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) 2 % Sonic X Shadow Generations (Switch 2) 0.8% Street Fighter 6: Years 1-2 Fighters Edition (Switch 2) 3 % Suikoden I&II HD Remaster for Nintendo Switch 2 Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars (Switch 2) 0.5% Survival Kids (Switch 2) 0.3% The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) 11 % The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition (Switch 2) 12 % Yakuza 0: Director's Cut (Switch 2) 2 %

Are you getting any other accessories alongside your Switch 2? A Pro Controller! Extra Joy-Con 2s, for reasons A charging grip Joy-Con Wheels Those Joy-Con straps A screen protector, natch The camera A regular carry case That super-duper all-in-one carry case An extra dock The hottest item of all: an extra AC adapter! A GameCube controller Something else (comment below) You think I'm made of money? (You may select up to 14 answers) Are you getting any other accessories alongside your Switch 2? (6,681 votes) A Pro Controller! 25 % Extra Joy-Con 2s, for reasons 2 % A charging grip 2 % Joy-Con Wheels 2 % Those Joy-Con straps 0.4% A screen protector, natch 16 % The camera 4 % A regular carry case 20 % That super-duper all-in-one carry case 2 % An extra dock 1 % The hottest item of all: an extra AC adapter! 2 % A GameCube controller 11 % Something else (comment below) 2 % You think I'm made of money? 11 % 0%

Thanks for reading, sharing and commenting on all of Nintendo Life's Switch 2 coverage so far, we're so excited to share the launch with you.