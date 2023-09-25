When Nintendo surprised its community with the release of F-Zero 99 on Nintendo Switch Online, we honestly weren't quite expecting it to be as good as it is. And yet, demonstrating a clever twist on the classic SNES title, it wound up being what we'd argue is the best of the '99' range on Switch, calling it a "brilliant take" in our review.

Now that the game has been out for nearly two weeks, we suspect that many of you have honed your racing skills considerably and have maybe even snatched 1st place on the odd occasion. We'd love to know for sure though, and it seems Nintendo itself does too.

pic.twitter.com/P3yjwyUadF Happy Monday, racers! How many of you have already managed to score first place in #FZERO99 September 25, 2023

So, we've devised a short, snappy poll to find out whether or not you've managed to come in first place yet. It's not an easy feat, either, so if you've been struggling to climb the ranks since launch, then be sure to check out our guide which contains a multitude of beginner and advanced tips that'll surely give your vehicle a much-needed boost.

Have you come first in F-Zero 99 yet? Yep, multiple times! I've managed it once Not yet, but I'm getting so close I'm nowhere near! *flips desk* I haven't played it at all yet Have you come first in F-Zero 99 yet? (525 votes) Yep, multiple times! 9 % I've managed it once 8 % Not yet, but I'm getting so close 23 % I'm nowhere near! *flips desk* 37 % I haven't played it at all yet 24 %

Leave a comment below with your thoughts on F-Zero 99 so far. What's your favourite track? Most frustrating moment? Let us know.