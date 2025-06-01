Nintendo has uploaded the Switch 2 instruction manual and apart from all the warnings, there's a small but notable detail about the system's screen.

This new LCD panel has a pre-applied film layer which is "designed to prevent fragments scattering" in the event of damage. Nintendo advises users to "not peel it off". Here's the warning filed under the "careful usage" section of the manual:

Nintendo: "The screen is covered with a film layer designed to prevent fragments scattering in the event of damage. Do not peel it off."

This is common with these types of panels, and Nintendo's OLED model of the Switch also had an "anti-scattering adhesive film" and a notice about this in its instruction manual.

Although this film layer can potentially reduce impact in the "event of damage", Nintendo is also selling screen protectors. These will help protect your screen from "scratches and debris" and come with products like the system's official carry case.