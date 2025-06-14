I have been wanting to ask a bunch of people this question for a while now, and it seems this is as good a time as any!

It's a question of gaming habits really, and how you approach doing things within them, that I'm sure holds up a mirror (mode) to our personalities in the 'real world' and all that, but I'm not a certified mind...person...so let's skip getting into anything deep.

No, best not. Anyway. I'm the sort of gamer who needs to stay organised, I'm also the kind of person who checks that doors are locked 50 times every night before bed. It therefore stands to reason that, when playing the likes of a Super Mario Kart game, let's say Mario Kart World, since that's popular at the moment for some reason, I 100% must complete a cup to its fullest and shiniest gold-star level before racing the next one.

It is — or at least it feels as though it is — against any religion to skip forward though cups without first making sure I fully rinse the one I'm currently on. I just don't do it. Well, unless something is really frustrating me, then I might. Only might, mind.

The same thing occurs with most games I play. I can't leave a nook or cranny unexplored in open-world games (something that often puts me off them entirely) and I always feel the need to spend extra time milling about and trying to find everything before moving on - hence why Ubisoft-esque maps full of icons have the effect of making me need a 'wee lie down'.

So, I want to know, via the medium of a good old-fashioned poll, how many of you lot need to make sure you've done everything before moving on in Mario Kart's cups, and who is reckless? Who lives their lives like gaming anarchists, blasting through everything without a care in the world? You know. Having fun.

Let's get polling!