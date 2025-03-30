Well, that's been quite the week, huh? Let's chill out with another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last time, we saw two covers for NSO newbie Nobunaga's Ambition go head-to-head, and it's got to be said, it wasn't even close. The epic Japanese art comfortably walked away with the win, taking 74% of the vote and leaving North America with the remaining 26%.

This week, hot off the announcement of Living the Dream, we're taking a look at Tomodachi Life on the 3DS. Some were a little surprised to see this series make a comeback in the Switch's final years, but let's not forget that it was a pretty big hit back in the day. Originally released in 2014, Nintendo's Mii-based slice-of-life sim still sits in the top 10 best-selling 3DS games, with a tasty 6.72 million copies sold. Heck, it was only a matter of time before we got a comeback.

There are three different covers to dive into this time, so let's check 'em out.