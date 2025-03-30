Tomodachi Life - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Well, that's been quite the week, huh? Let's chill out with another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last time, we saw two covers for NSO newbie Nobunaga's Ambition go head-to-head, and it's got to be said, it wasn't even close. The epic Japanese art comfortably walked away with the win, taking 74% of the vote and leaving North America with the remaining 26%.

This week, hot off the announcement of Living the Dream, we're taking a look at Tomodachi Life on the 3DS. Some were a little surprised to see this series make a comeback in the Switch's final years, but let's not forget that it was a pretty big hit back in the day. Originally released in 2014, Nintendo's Mii-based slice-of-life sim still sits in the top 10 best-selling 3DS games, with a tasty 6.72 million copies sold. Heck, it was only a matter of time before we got a comeback.

There are three different covers to dive into this time, so let's check 'em out.

Europe

Tomodachi Life - EU
Image: Nintendo / Launchbox

The European design for Tomodachi Life shows, well, life. A bunch of Miis stand against a spotty blue background, going about daily tasks like playing with the dog, sports, eating dinner... uhh, dressing up as a panda? Maybe not the most applicable example, but it certainly gives a good idea of what the game's all about — and even if it didn't there's a whopping great summary at the bottom.

North America

Tomodachi Life - NA
Image: Nintendo

The North American design takes the same principle as the EU one, but dials it up to 11. There are more Miis, more activities, more space dedicated to the logo. While we're not convinced that we like the new icon more than the one used in Europe — it gives the vibes of an early social media messaging service — we are fans of the increased Mii numbers.

Japan

Tomodachi Life - JP
Image: Nintendo / Launch Box

At an initial glance, the Japanese cover appears much the same as Europe, but some noteworthy differences convinced us it deserves an entry of its own. A handful of the Mii activities have changed, with painting, applying makeup and having a baby now included. The previous blue background has been subbed out for more of a teal, and the logo now includes some tiny house and character icons. Subtle changes, but pretty sweet.

Which region got the best Tomodachi Life box art?

