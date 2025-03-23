Hello folks, and welcome back to another edition of Box Art Brawl.

Last week, we looked at Mario's Picross for the Game Boy, and it was quite the heated battle between North America and Europe. In the end, Europe won with 48% of the vote. North America came in second with 40%, and Japan in third with 12%.

This week, to celebrate its upcoming addition to NSO, we're going to look at Nobunaga's Ambition for the SNES. This game has seen a release on numerous systems, with the SNES version landing in 1993 in Japan and North America (sorry Europe, no brawl for you this week).

So with that in mind, yes, it's another duel this week, so strap yourselves in, and let's get started.