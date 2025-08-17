Hello, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we looked at WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$ for the GBA – a true classic and one of our favourites here at NL Towers. North America and Europe joined forced against Japan and, uh... Oh, poor Japan. The western design won with a whopping 91% of the vote! We quite like the Japanese design, there's definitely something to it. Though if you said it was boring, we wouldn't necessarily disagree. Hm.

Anyway, this week, we're going back to the SNES to check out Super Adventure Island. Developed by Produce! and published by Hudson Soft in 1992, it boasted some really lovely, colourful visuals and the platforming gameplay was pretty decent.

It's a three-way brawl this week folks, so get ready to vote, vote, vote!