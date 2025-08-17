Super Adventure Island - BAB
Hello, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last week, we looked at WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$ for the GBA – a true classic and one of our favourites here at NL Towers. North America and Europe joined forced against Japan and, uh... Oh, poor Japan. The western design won with a whopping 91% of the vote! We quite like the Japanese design, there's definitely something to it. Though if you said it was boring, we wouldn't necessarily disagree. Hm.

Anyway, this week, we're going back to the SNES to check out Super Adventure Island. Developed by Produce! and published by Hudson Soft in 1992, it boasted some really lovely, colourful visuals and the platforming gameplay was pretty decent.

It's a three-way brawl this week folks, so get ready to vote, vote, vote!

North America

Okay, so starting with North America, the artistic approach here is wildly different to that seen in Europe and Japan. After the initial whiplash, however, it's actually quite a cool image. More details become apparent the longer you look at it, like the characters in the background, the mine cart track swooping off into the distance, the 'leafy' title font... It's pretty cool.

Europe

So this one is a lot more, shall we say, 'cartoon-ish' than the North American variant. There are a handful of characters taking up the composition, including a couple of rather delightful turtles wearing shades. It's definitely a lot more colourful, although we'll have to dock a point for the rather boring title font.

Japan

Utilising the portrait orientation of the SNES packaging in Japan, this variant uses the same art style seen in Europe's design, but the added space allows for a lot more characters to be depicted. The giant skeleton thing on the right really draws the eye, and the use of colour is perhaps even more effective here.

