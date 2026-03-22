Code Veronica X - BAB
Image: Nintendo Life

Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at the overlooked DS title Mario Hoops 3 on 3, and it really wasn't a particularly close race. Although Europe / Japan performed admirably, the North American design easily won the day with 77% of the vote.

This week, as we celebrate 30 years of Resident Evil, we're checking out the GameCube revamp Code Veronica X, which originally released in 2003 following its launch on Dreamcast and PS2. It's generally well-regarded by fans, though some elements have certainly aged quite poorly in the years since. It's heavily rumoured to be receiving a remake at some point in the future, so we'll definitely keep an eye on that.

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For now, it's a proper three-way brawl between North America, Europe, and Japan, so let's get cracking.

North America

CV - NA
Image: Capcom / Launchbox

This is the box art design that you're probably most used to seeing given that it's since been used for re-releases on the likes of the Xbox 360 and PS4. It features Chris and Claire Redfield front and centre, with the spectre of Albert Wesker looming in the background. We're not sure about the blue glow around Chris and Claire, but it's a cool, atmospheric piece.

Europe

CV - EU
Image: Capcom / Launchbox

Europe's design is pretty cool. It's an extreme close-up of Claire Redfield's face, indicating her status as the game's main character. You can also see images of a zombie in Claire's eyes, which is just so cool. Truth be told, you just wouldn't see box art designs like this these days – a true product of its time.

Japan

CV - JP
Image: Capcom / LaunchBox

Japan went down a similar route to North America, albeit without the presence of Albert Wesker. Instead, we see Chris and Claire facing away from each other with an ominous spooky environment seen in the background. There's quite a lot of text here, which is quite typical of Japanese box arts, but it's a decent effort.

Which region got the best Resident Evil: Code Veronica X box art?

Thank you for voting! We'll see you next week for another edition of Box Art Brawl!