Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Last time, we looked at the overlooked DS title Mario Hoops 3 on 3, and it really wasn't a particularly close race. Although Europe / Japan performed admirably, the North American design easily won the day with 77% of the vote.

This week, as we celebrate 30 years of Resident Evil, we're checking out the GameCube revamp Code Veronica X, which originally released in 2003 following its launch on Dreamcast and PS2. It's generally well-regarded by fans, though some elements have certainly aged quite poorly in the years since. It's heavily rumoured to be receiving a remake at some point in the future, so we'll definitely keep an eye on that.

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For now, it's a proper three-way brawl between North America, Europe, and Japan, so let's get cracking.