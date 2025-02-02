My dear Bagginses and Boffins, Tooks and Brandybucks, Grubbs, Chubbs, Hornblowers, Bolgers, Bracegirdles and Proudfoots (Proudfeet!), welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we get all Middle Earthy, let's quickly recap what went down last time, eh? Two covers from the NSO newbie Super Ninja Boy went head-to-head in last week's match-up, and despite us thinking they were both pretty rad, it wasn't a close call. Japan's cover walked away with a comfortable win, taking 67% of the vote and leaving the North American variant with the remaining 33%.

This week (if the intro wasn't a big enough giveaway), we're going all Hobbit-y as we compare two covers for The Lord of the Rings: The Third Age on GBA. While its GameCube counterpart went down the full RPG route, The Third Age on GBA is a pure top-down tactics affair which presents a parallel storyline to the iconic movie plots.

Both the GBA and GameCube shared the same cover variants in each region, so you can squint a little and try to imagine a rectangular box if you want to know what the designs looked like for the home console release.

There are just two different designs to look at this week, so let's get to them. For Frodo...