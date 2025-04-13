Howdy folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

We're still thinking about the Switch 2 , which was the subject our big bumper BAB last weekend. We compared all of Nintendo's first-party titles with box art for the new console, and just barely squeaking out a win with 42% of the vote was Donkey Kong Bananza! Mario Kart World was extremely close however, and at the time of writing this, is sitting at 41%. Both are excellent.

This week, we're sorta sticking with the Switch 2 theme. Who had a Survival Kids revival on their bingo cards? And as a Switch 2 launch title? Yep. If you didn't know about Survival Kids (also known as Stranded Kids in Europe), it's a series that started life on the Game Boy Color in 1998 as pixel art survival games that took visual inspiration from Zelda and Pokémon.

A sequel came out in 2000, and the DS Lost In Blue games are also part of the same series. If you haven't heard of those, well, shame on you! (We kid). Anyway, that's enough of a history lesson; let's have a look at this week's duel between North America and the team of Europe and Japan.