Box Art Brawl - Duel: Survival Kids
Howdy folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

We're still thinking about the Switch 2 , which was the subject our big bumper BAB last weekend. We compared all of Nintendo's first-party titles with box art for the new console, and just barely squeaking out a win with 42% of the vote was Donkey Kong Bananza! Mario Kart World was extremely close however, and at the time of writing this, is sitting at 41%. Both are excellent.

This week, we're sorta sticking with the Switch 2 theme. Who had a Survival Kids revival on their bingo cards? And as a Switch 2 launch title? Yep. If you didn't know about Survival Kids (also known as Stranded Kids in Europe), it's a series that started life on the Game Boy Color in 1998 as pixel art survival games that took visual inspiration from Zelda and Pokémon.

A sequel came out in 2000, and the DS Lost In Blue games are also part of the same series. If you haven't heard of those, well, shame on you! (We kid). Anyway, that's enough of a history lesson; let's have a look at this week's duel between North America and the team of Europe and Japan.

Be sure to cast your votes in the poll below; but first, let's check out the box art designs themselves.

North America

So this is cute! We've got the main boy character Ken (or whatever you choose to name them) emerging from the thicket, holding on to a large tree in the centre of the game's logo. On his head is an adorable little monkey, and there other animals highlighted around the yellow and red ring with the title and some symbols inside. We spot a bow and arrow, a radio, a slingshot, and a fishing rod, among other things. It hints at what you'll be able to do in game just enough.

Europe / Japan

Stranded Kids sounds like a supermarket accident, but let's ignore that for a second! For Europe (and Japan's near-identical box art), the monkey is back, but we now have both the boy and girl protagonists featured on the box art. There are no symbols and no garish yellows staring at us, just a simple tropical jungle backdrop standing in front of a rather large tree. There's no beach and fewer animals, but this one feels more colourful.

Thanks for voting! We'll see you next time for another round of Box Art Brawl.