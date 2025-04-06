Hello folks, and welcome to another edition of Box Art Brawl!

Before we get onto this week's very special one-off battle, let's see how things went down last time. We looked at Tomodachi Life to celebrate the newly-announced sequel for the Nintendo Switch, and it wasn't even remotely close. North America absolutely killed it with 65% of the vote! Europe came second with 18%, and Japan third with 17%.

This time, we thought we'd do something a bit different. We're going to look at every Nintendo Switch 2 box art that's been confirmed so far and throw them all into the ring. Yep, all of them!

So we've got Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Zelda: Breath of the Wild (both US and UK variants), Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV, Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star Crossed World, and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.

It's going to be a tough one because they're all quite lovely in their own way, but it'll be interesting to see just how all that text at the bottom of the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition games affect their overall standing...

Now, let's get to it.